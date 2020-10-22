Dig into Tai Wah Pork Noodles and other dishes from Hong Lim hawkers without queuing at a Parkroyal buffet

Whenever we're at Hong Lim Food Centre for lunch, there's always a perpetual queue for Tai Wah Pork Noodles.

This queue has existed long before the store was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod for its noodles. And the award just made the queue even more intense than before.

While Hong Lim did receive a facelift in 2018, one can still work up quite a sweat just by queueing. If you are someone who doesn't quite like standing in line for your food yet still hope to tuck into this award-winning noodles, Parkroyal Collection Pickering's buffet has you covered.

Their in-house restaurant, Lime Restaurant, is launching a new buffet line-up from Nov 1 and it'll feature the dishes from several stalls in Hong Lim — Tai Wah Pork Noodles, Heng Kee Chicken Bee Hoon Mee and Morning Bak Ku Teh. You'll be able to tuck into these hawker favourites sans the queue and in air-conditioned comfort.

The buffet will also feature an array of local and international dishes, including lobster laksa, chilli crab and Angus beef sirloin. However, if you are going mainly for the hawker fare, do note that it is only available on Fridays and Saturdays for dinner and on Sundays for lunch, until Nov 26.

Those who like their tipple can also opt to take advantage of their 1-for-1 bottomless beverage add-on. Prices start from $25 for unlimited servings of alcohol.

The buffet at Lime restaurant featuring Hong Lim Food Centre dishes runs from Nov 1 - 26 and is priced from $78++ per adult.

Address: Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289 Tel: +65 6809 8899

kailun@asiaone.com