Din Tai Fung offers $2 har cheong gai for all past and current NS men till July 2

In commemoration of the upcoming Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, which falls on July 1, Din Tai Fung is offering a lip-smacking deal.

Sink your teeth into Din Tai Fung's addictive crispy chicken wings marinated in shrimp paste aka har cheong gai for just $2 with a minimum spend of $68.

Available in a set of three wings, the usual price will set you back $6.80.

The special SAF promo runs till July 2 and is only available for dining in.

Do take note that the deal is valid for those who served their national service, so that means past and present National Servicemen, including SPF and SCDF personnel.

All you have to do is flash your 11B or the LifeSG App to enjoy the promotion.

Crispy on the outside, and savoury on the inside, the har cheong gai is a must-order dish on the menu.

For those who can't enjoy the deal. Here's another reason to visit Din Tai Fung.

Come July 1, the restaurant will be rolling out the exquisite chilli crab and pork xiao long bao for a limited time.

Launched in conjunction with Singapore's 58th birthday, the limited-edition dish features succulent pork and sweet crab meat filling with a chilli crab-based broth.

Also, it's 40 per cent bigger than the regular xiao long bao. You can get four pieces at $11.50.

So don't wait too long as the National Day-inspired dumpling will only be available till August 31.

