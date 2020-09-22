Dine for free on your birthday: Free lobsters, gyoza, ice cream, sashimi cake and more

Birthdays mean turning a year older and wiser. And the chance to claim some birthday freebies! From free buffets to ice cream, here are some places where you can eat as much as you want without paying a single cent, though you may have to bring along a few companions to dine with you to enjoy some of them.

Mains

Seoul Garden

Birthday coming soon? Gather with your loved ones at Seoul Garden Marina Square outlet for an intimate get-together over... Posted by Seoul Garden Singapore on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Enjoy the buffet spread at Seoul Garden for free on your birth date or birthday month at Seoul Garden. We've checked, and yes, it's not a one-time only offer. If you wish, you can head down to Seoul Garden for your free buffet every day during your birthday month.

The only catch is that you have to dine with three other friends to be entitled to the free buffet. Birthday reservations must also be made at least one day in advance, via the website or the phone. This promotion is exclusive to Seoul Garden's Marina Square outlet.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-210, Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Is your birthday coming up? Have your birthday lunch or dinner with us and you’ll get a limited edition gift on your... Posted by Seoul Garden Singapore on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

If you can't make it to the Marina Square outlet, Seoul Garden will gift you with a birthday surprise gift — a limited edition goodie bag and a complimentary brownie cake — when you dine with at least two paying friends at any outlet. Click here for more information.

Ikkousha Hakata Ramen

Promotion is available but it is ONLY for Take Away Order due to New COVID-19 Measure. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ”Birthday... Posted by Ikkousha Hakata Ramen Singapore - 博多一幸舎 on Sunday, 5 April 2020

Free gyozas anyone?

Ikkousha Hakata Ramen is offering customers as many free gyozas as their age. If you are turning 60, you'll get to feast on 60 pieces of free gyoza.

The offer is for J Passport members — membership is free — who order at least four bowls of ramen.

The promotion can only be used a day before or after your birthday or on the exact day. It is applicable for dine-in or takeaway orders at all outlets, as well as delivery. Click here for the redemption details.

Address: Chijmes 30 Victoria Street, #F1-07, Chijmes, Singapore 187996 Tanjong Pagar Block 7, Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-104B, Singapore 081007

The Boiler

Collected your National Day Pack? NDP2020 will be brought into every Singapore home. Order Islandwide Delivery to enjoy... Posted by The Boiler on Monday, 3 August 2020

The Boiler is offering free lobsters for dine-in and online orders as a birthday treat. All you need to do is persuade your friends to buy a Bombdiggity Bag, priced at $159 when sharing with four people, and you can claim a free Boston lobster.

You'll have to sign up for a free membership here to enjoy the promotion and for online delivery or pick-up, order through the website and use the code "BDAY" to redeem your free lobster.

Address: Howard Road 18 Howard Road, #01-06 Novelty Bizcentre, Singapore 369585

Esplanade Mall 8 Raffles Ave, #01-13A Annexe Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Coca Steamboat

There's nothing better than spending your birthday month with FREE BUFFET*! Celebrate your birthday throughout the... Posted by Coca Restaurants Singapore on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Go with three paying friends and you can dine for free during your birthday month at Coca Steamboat.

The Thai-Chinese steamboat buffet promotion is available at all outlets, but you'll have to be a Coca member, which is free to register here for a limited time.

Do note that this offer is not applicable on weekends and public holidays.

Address: Ngee Ann City 391 Orchard Road, #04-23, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

Leisure Park Kallang 5 Stadium Walk, #02-01, Leisure Park Kallang, Singapore 397693

Suntec City 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-440, Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Desserts

Swensen's

This may be one of the best kept birthday secrets — free firehouse ice cream at Swensen's on your actual birthday. It comes with a scoop of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream each, and a lighted candle to boot.

All you need to do is show your identification card to verify your birthday and you can redeem your ice cream and leave without paying a single cent!

Shin Minori

Forget a conventional cake, Shin Minori is gifting a free sushi birthday cake and a bottle of wine during your birthday month.

All you need to do is to have two paying adults for their Omizu dinner buffet. However, this promotion is only valid on weekdays and is exclusive to the Katong Square outlet. You'll also have to fill in this form to obtain the birthday e-voucher.

Address: 88 East Coast Road, #02 - 08, Katong Square, Singapore 423371

