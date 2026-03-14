Dining at Gaa Bangkok: A 2-Michelin-star experience inside a traditional Thai house

Bangkok rarely slows down. Along Sukhumvit Road, traffic hums late into the evening, neon signs glow, and the city moves at its usual relentless pace. Yet tucked behind dense greenery on Sukhumvit 53 sits Gaa, a restaurant that feels quietly removed from it all.

From the street, the first glimpse is of a traditional wooden Thai house partially hidden behind foliage. A small sign bearing the restaurant's name marks the entrance. As we step off the road and onto the property, the shift in atmosphere is immediate. Textures become the first thing we notice. Greenery, timber, and the patterned herringbone tiles beneath our feet.

Inside the house, the mood softens further. Gentle world music plays in the background and the space feels calm, almost hushed compared to the street outside. It's the kind of arrival that resets your pace before dinner even begins.

From the lounge area, we catch a glimpse of the terrace outside, another structure within the compound that resembles a small wooden pavilion. Even without stepping inside it, the view adds to the sense that the restaurant unfolds across several connected spaces rather than a single building.

The space as the story's opening lens

Because we were slightly early, we were first taken to the lounge upstairs.

The room felt cosy and relaxed. A large dark marble bar counter anchors the space, but the detail that immediately drew our attention was the string installation stretched across the vaulted roof. Staff explained that it was inspired by Sai Sin, interpreted here as a contemporary expression of the Thai practice symbolising connection and gathering. Knowing this gave the installation more meaning. The threads softened and accentuated the height of the roof while visually bringing the room together.

We ordered a cardamom chai, while the Thai lemon basil mojito offered a refreshing contrast. Sitting there with our drinks gave us a moment to take in the space before dinner began.

From there, we were brought downstairs to the dining area and learned that the house had originally been relocated from Ayutthaya and rebuilt on site. That detail shifted how we saw the building. The structure carries its history quietly, while contemporary design elements layer into it without overpowering the original architecture.

The dining room felt immediately more intimate. Tables sit within softly defined cocoon-like spaces formed by sheer metal chain curtains. They provide privacy without completely separating diners from the rest of the room.

The palette is warm and earthy. Curved elements appear throughout the architecture and furniture, with little that feels overly rigid or linear. Materials layer across the room: wood, metal, cement, stone, tile, and greenery framed through the windows. Lighting is warm and low without feeling dim, and the entire room feels calm and intentional.

Within each cocoon sits a round dining table, seating, and a small service counter that allows the staff to manage the meal seamlessly. The lines of sight remain memorable. Cement screed walls, wooden flooring, tall windows, and shadows from surrounding foliage slowly moving across the room.

The menu & flavour experience

Chef Garima Arora opened Gaa in 2017, and the restaurant has since earned two Michelin stars. Her cooking explores connections between Indian culinary traditions and Thai ingredients, offering a perspective that feels both rooted and contemporary.

What stood out most was the pacing. The tasting menu unfolded gradually and calmly, without theatrics or rush. Each course felt like part of a deliberate progression, with flavours building gently as the evening moved forward.

Early in the meal, a trio of small bites appeared off-menu: fermented coconut with caviar, buckwheat toast, and uni with betel leaf. The combinations were unexpected but balanced, and the sequence quickly set the tone for the rest of the evening.

The Chaat followed, bringing together sweet, sour, spicy, bitter, and umami notes in a colourful dish that immediately sparked curiosity about what would come next.

Another memorable course was the Summer Curry, think blue swimmer crab with grilled banana leaves, coconut, and green apple ice. The dish arrived fun and refreshing, with shaved ice lending it a cooling quality that made the flavours feel bright and playful.

Later in the meal, The Tandoori Story introduced durian alongside roselle saag, bread, and pickles. Durian can often dominate a dish, but here it appeared in a much more controlled and thoughtful way. Instead of overwhelming the palate, it became part of a layered composition.

Despite the menu leaning largely vegetarian-forward, the progression never felt lacking. The dishes remained balanced and satisfying throughout the evening.

Pairings & tableware

We opted for the non-alcoholic pairing, which included drinks such as Fruit Kombucha, Mango & Jasmine, Roselle, Physalis & Chili, and Coconut Milk & Orange Blossom.

Several pairings stood out. The clarified coconut milk drink was especially memorable for its lightness, while the mango and jasmine pairing added a fragrant dimension to the meal.

Another highlight was the honey tasting. Different varieties of honey sourced from regions across Thailand were presented, including Royal Bee Honey and Stingless Bee Honey. Each carried distinct flavour notes, ranging from floral and tropical to deeper caramel tones.

The tableware also played an important role in shaping the experience. Many pieces felt almost sculptural, with organic forms that echoed the curved lines of the dining room itself. Eating from these vessels naturally slowed the pace of the meal, encouraging a more tactile engagement with each dish.

Hospitality & Service Flow

The hospitality remained warm from the moment we arrived.

We were greeted at the entrance and guided through each stage of the evening with ease. The Gaa team introduced dishes clearly and answered questions without sounding overly rehearsed. The service felt attentive without being intrusive.

We arrived around 7.15pm and left close to 11.30pm. It was a long dinner, yet the pacing never felt drawn out.

Reflections

By the end of the evening, what stayed with us most was how cohesive the experience felt. The architecture, the pacing of the meal, the ceramics, and the flavours all seemed aligned. Nothing felt exaggerated or overly designed.

For diners curious about Indian cuisine beyond familiar dishes, Gaa offers a thoughtful entry point. Just as importantly, the house itself shapes the experience. It quietly anchors the evening reminding us that the spaces where we dine can be just as memorable as the flavours on the plate.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.