Dining guide to Bishan & Ang Mo Kio: Eat your way through hawker fare and cafe offerings

Between the Bishan neighbourhood and the satellite town of Ang Mo Kio, you can be sure that there are many foodie gems just waiting to be discovered. From the humble but famed hawker treasures to hipster cafes and desserts, we bring to you our top ten favourite places to hit up for a satisfyingly good meal.

Ming Kee Chicken Rice

Ask any Bishan resident for cheap and delicious comfort food and it’s likely they’ll point you towards Ming Kee Chicken Rice in Kim Sam Leng Food Centre. What sets them apart from other chicken rice stalls is their cold chicken served in their Steamed Chicken Rice ($3.50).

The chicken meat is left to soak in an ice-bath after it’s been cooked, forming a cool layer of gelatin beneath the skin to produce that tender and flavourful meat that keeps their regulars hooked.

Ming Kee Chicken Rice is located at Kim Sam Leng Food Centre, #01-522, 511 Bishan Street 13, Singapore 570511. Open Mon, Weds-Sun 10am-9pm.

284 Kway Chap

Today intro you 1 Kway Chap stall. I tink many already know this legendary supper spot in Bishan liao cause many blogger... Posted by Ah Beng Foodie on Sunday, July 26, 2020

On the hunt for a good supper spot? 284 Kway Chap is sure to quell those hunger pangs. This famous stall only begins trading at 8pm and serves up hearty bowls of silky smooth sheets of kway in a warm soy sauce-based soup all the way till 3am.

Take your pick of sides from among the pork meat, sliced intestines, salted preserved vegetables and tau pok, to name a few. Priced between $0.50-$3 per dish, a good-sized portion would typically cost $5 and up.

284 Kway Chap is located at KPT, 284 Bishan Street 22, Singapore 570284. Open daily 8pm-3am.

GRUB

Surrounded by the bountiful greenery of Bishan Park, this cosy bistro cooks up a variety of Asian-Western fusion dishes, including locally-inspired creations. Get adventurous with the Mala Xiang Guo Burger ($19), stuffed with all the spicy essentials and your choice of pork or assorted mushrooms.

Their Mentaiko Pork Katsu Burger ($17) is also a big hit, along with the Har Cheong Fried Chicken with Waffles ($16) in sambal mayo. Don’t forget dessert – you can’t miss out on the GRUB Kaya Burnt Cheesecake ($9).

GRUB is located at 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 569983. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays 9am-10pm.

Canopy Garden Dining

[BISHAN PARK X'MAS EXCLUSIVE] Merry Christmas folks! It's also the last week of our X'mas set (last day 1 Jan): 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬... Posted by Canopy Garden Dining on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Promising gorgeous views amidst tranquility, Canopy Garden Dining elevates their al fresco dining experience with a delectable brunch menu that includes Classic Eggs Benedict or a belly-warming African Shakshuk.

For lunch, there’s burgers and pasta – we personally recommend the Black Angus Cheeseburger and Crabmeat Aglio Olio. Chase them down with a refreshing glass of fruit juice or an indulgent glass of wine. They’re also pet-friendly so it’s the perfect date spot for you and your fur baby.

Canopy Garden Dining is located at 1382 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Bishan Park 2, Singapore 569931. Open Mon-Fri 9am-12am, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays 8am-12am.

Grin Affair

We have PARTEA茶派 in Grin Affair now! Come grab them! Business as usual during this festive season. Monday to Thursday: 12 pm to 12 am Friday: 12 pm to 1 am Saturday & Sunday: 4 pm to 1 am Posted by grin affair on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Perfect for those constantly on-the-go, Grin Affair is well-known for their insanely cute and yummy “jarcakes”. Their flavours range from fun to positively sinful; popular ones such as Honey Lavender ($8.50) and Hazelnut ($8.20) run out almost as soon as they get restocked.

In that case, the likes of Banoffee ($7.70), Lychee Passionfruit ($7.90) and even seasonal flavours such as the premium Durian D24 ($7.90) and Matcha Pecan Pie ($7.60) are still pretty tasty.

Grin Affair is located at Block 505D, Bishan Street 11, #01-408, Singapore 574505. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-12am, Sat-Sun 4pm-1am.

Denzy Gelato

Our two new flavours have been a hit! Pair them with our perfectly browned light and crispy waffles for a delectable treat, or order our take home pints via our website: www.denzygelato.com/menu ! Posted by Denzy Gelato on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

There’s nothing better than ice-cream to combat the humidity in Singapore, and Denzy Gelato churns out intriguing flavours in pretty colours beyond the usual classics.

All made in-house, look forward to premium combination such as Avocado & Gula Melaka and almond and saffron in the Persian Prince. For boozy desserts, get a taste of their Whiskey & Salted Pecan Brittle or cheat (just a little) with their vegan sorbet line. Complete this sweet experience with a buttery waffle ($5).

Denzy Gelato is located at 506 Bishan Street 11, #01-404, Singapore 570506. Open daily 12pm-10pm.

Hong Heng Beef Noodle Soup & Laksa

Hong Heng Beef Noodle Soup & Laksa 宏兴牛肉粉 · 叻沙 @ Kebun Baru Posted by Bonding Tool on Thursday, June 19, 2014

A bowl of Hong Heng Dry Beef Noodles (from $4.50) is sure to warm you right down to the bones. The slippery noodles are coated in a thick, fragrant sauce and generously portioned with thin slices of tender beef.

Make sure to squeeze the lime over it for that piquant punch that ties the whole dish together. There’s also a special Mixed Beef Laksa ($5.50) that comes with beef slices, tripe and tendons galore in a creamy, coconut broth.

Hong Heng Beef Noodle Soup & Laksa is located at Kebun Baru Market & Food Centre, #01-16, 226H Ang Mo Kio Street 22, Singapore 568226. Open Tues-Sun 7.30am-3.30am.

Sumo Big Prawn

Delivery is now open island wide for all three stalls that you can order from! Do take note that our only outlet is... Posted by Sumo Big Prawn Noodle on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Like their name suggests, you’ll find extra-large crustaceans cooked to perfection and swimming in bowls of rich broth, made by boiling prawn shells and pork ribs with a fragrant aroma of Chinese wine.

Splash out on the Signature Sumo Lobster Noodles (from $20) that comes with a whole lobster, two plump prawns and a smattering of juicy clams or the Sumo Crayfish Noodles ($15), beloved for the sweet crayfish meat and beehoon that soaks up the soup.

Sumo Big Prawn is located at Blk 628, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-72, Singapore 560628. Open Mon 9am-2pm, Tues-Sun 9am-7.30pm.

Fish & Chicks

#Repost @mytummytalk ・・・ 📍 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 & 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 & 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 $𝟏𝟎.𝟗𝟎 Firstly, let me just say, I REALLY LOVE their... Posted by Fish & Chicks on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Known for their creative sauces, Fish & Chicks fires up a range of Asian-infused Western cuisine in large portions at affordable prices. The Best Of Both Worlds ($12.90), consisting of chilli crab and salted egg yolk fish and chips, is an unchanging crowd favourite.

For less deep fried options, tuck into a Chilli Crab Pasta or their latest addition – Mentaiko Pasta with Scallops ($16.80) that also comes in salted egg, chilli crab and aglio olio. A new lychee concoction also adds a sweet twist to your fish or chicken meal ($10.90 each).

Fish & Chicks is located at 531 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2429, Singapore 560531. Open daily 11am-9.30am.

The Workbench Bistro

Can't decide which is your favourite? GET ALL NOW! Don’t hold back and try all of them over this weekend! Posted by The Workbench Bistro on Monday, December 28, 2020

The Workbench Bistro might look like a typical cafe; you’d never know it’s home to so much indulgence in the heartlands.

The Truffle Wagyu Egg Lava Beef Burger ($18.90) is a deliciously messy affair with a free-flow of fries, but our favourite is the Char Cheez Bun ($19.90), a crusty bread bowl filled to the brim with a gooey melted cheese fondue that’s only available in limited portions daily.

For sweets, the Purple Sweet Potato Chocolate S’moreffles ($9.50) topped with melted marshmallows is worth every calorie.

The Workbench Bistro is located at Blk 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, #01-1881, Singapore 560332. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm-10pm, Fri 12pm-11pm, Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.