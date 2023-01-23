A dining guide to Boat Quay and Circular Road: Best restaurants and bars in this waterfront 'hood

The waterscape of Singapore River is a popular dining destination for dining with a view, while indulging in the wide range of available cuisines.

Best of all, the Boat Quay experience doesn't stop just by the riverside, it goes on to include the restaurants and bars along Circular Road, so we are spoiled for choice!

From gritty restaurants and unique bars to new concepts like pizzerias and modern tapas, here's an updated dining guide to Boat Quay and Circular Road.

Restaurants

Eat Sum Thing

PHOTO: Eat Sum Thing

Coming from the ringleaders of Thugshop, Eat Sum Thing is their latest establishment, serving up elevated contemporary tapas.

Set against the alluring backdrop of the Singapore River, the grungy restaurant and bar combines food, art, and unique mixes by some of Singapore's best DJs.

Drop to the beats of nu-disco while grazing on "small things" like the moreish Mac and cheese balls ($18++) with deep-fried triple cheese, or tuck into "big things" the Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower and Zucchini ($28++).

With craft beers, natural wines, sakes and reinvented cocktails to glug on, you will never go thirsty here.

Eat Sum Thing is located at Level 1, 66 Boat Quay, Singapore 049854, Tel: 96679424. Open Tue—Sat, 5pm—12am, closed Sun and Mon.

Sonny’s Pizza

PHOTO: Sonny's Pizza

For that comforting combination of pizza and craft beer, New York-style pizzeria, Sonny's Pizzeria is just the place to go to.

Each slice is made with the best ingredients and closest attention to detail so customers keep coming back for more.

Crowd favourites include GM ($9+ for a slice, $26 for 12"), a good morning pizza with bacon, sausage and bechamel sauce; and the Saigon Stunner ($9+ for a slice, $26 for 12") that sees the bold use of fish sauce with marinara sauce.

Instead of tabasco, pair your pizzas with alternatives like hot honey or ranch.

Sonny's Pizza is located at 17 Circular Road, Singapore 049373, Tel: 9822 4825. Open Tues—Thu, 12.30pm—10.30pm, Fri, 12.30pm—12am, Sat, 1.30pm—12am. Closed on Sun and Mon.

Braci

PHOTO: Braci

Perched on top of a charming heritage shophouse along the Singapore River is an even more charming Italian hideaway, Braci.

The one Michelin-starred restaurant, uplifts classic Italian cuisine through the strategic use of the Josper oven and the shichirin grill made from Japanese clay or ceramic. Chef Matteo Ponti and team offer thoughtfully curated multi-course meal options.

The Executive Lunch (from $118++ for four courses) presents the best of the season's flavours while the seven-course Signature Degustation ($258++) encapsulates the complete Braci experience.

Braci is located at Level 5/6, 52 Boat Quay, Singapore 049841, Tel: 6866 1933. Open Tues—Sat, 12pm—1.30pm; Mon—Sat, 6pm—11pm. Closed on Sun.

Thaitanium

PHOTO: Thaitanium

With authentic Thai cuisine and an extensive drink list, Thaitanium is one hot favourite along Circular Road (plus the fact that we can't get enough of Thai food).

Whether you are there for a meal or to chill, you will get the best of Thai flavours from their selection. For weekday lunches, their set menus (from $13.90) pack great value with one main, one side, and a drink.

When you are there, the must-haves Thai food includes Moo Ping ($10 for 3 pcs), Green Curry ($16), and Pad Thai with Prawns ($14).

Thaitanium is located at 83 Circular Road, Singapore 049435, Tel: 8692 8290. Open Mon—Sat, 12—2.30pm, Mon—Sun, 4.30pm—12 am.

Vespetta Italian Restaurant

PHOTO: Vespetta Italian Restaurant

What we like about Vespetta Italian Restaurant is its focus on specialities of the country's various regions, particularly South Italy.

Look forward to spins like Wagyu Lasagna ($28++) and traditional Risotto ($35++) with an assortment of seafood and asparagus.

Vespetta might also introduce you to the Super Calzone ($32++), a folded pizza baked with salami, ham, and mushrooms.

Vespetta Italian Restaurant is located at 40 Boat Quay, Singapore 049829, Tel: 3135 1374. Open Mon—Sat, 12pm—3pm, 5:30pm—11pm. Closed on Sun.

The Dragon Chamber

PHOTO: The Dragon Chamber

If you arrive at the address stated below, only to find the entrance of a kopitiam, you're at the right place. The Dragon Chamber holds fast on offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

An unconventional menu reminiscing age-old, 'forbidden'-in-mainstream Chinese dishes await, ranging from nose-to-tail animal preparation techniques evident in The Dragon's Claw ($60++) featuring a locally farmed crocodile foot and their signature Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun (from $32++ for small).

The Dragon Chamber is located at 2 Circular Road, Singapore 049358, Tel: 6950 0015. Open Tue—Sun, 11am—3pm, 5pm—10.30pm. Closed on Mon.

Jidai

PHOTO: Jidai

French-influenced izakaya Jidai is injecting its avant-garde philosophy into the Boat Quay dining scene. Chef-owner Darwin Wong has a food lineup that pairs effortlessly with the beverage menu that features quality tipples like the Dassai 23 ($228++/720ml).

You're in for a treat whether you opt for light bites such as the Oyster Croquette ($5++ each) with avruga caviar and smoked cheese, or the 10-course Ultimate Omakase menu ($108++), with highlights like the Jade Abalone Seaweed Rice and the A5 Wagyu Onion Beef Dashi.

Jidai is located at 9 Circular Road, Singapore 049365, Tel: 8189 1849. Open Tues—Sat from 12pm—3pm and Mon—Sat from 5pm—10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Dumpling Darlings

PHOTO: Dumpling Darlings

Dumpling Darlings offers innovative permutations think truffle-laced Fried Pierogi ($8) and the Assam mayo Prawn & Crab Dumplings ($10) — of a traditional delicacy we love.

Dumplings aside, their noodle dishes are also well-loved; try the outlet-exclusive XO Prawn Noodles ($10) or the Sichuan Pork Noodles($8.50, ask for extra house-made chilli oil).

They’ve curated a range of craft beers, cocktails, and natural wines to pair, as well as iced teas, but save space for their Dessert Dumplings ($12).

Dumpling Darlings is located at 86 Circular Road, Singapore 049438, Tel: 8889 9973. Open Mon-Sat, 11am-3pm; 5.30pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Bars

Misfits Bar

PHOTO: Misfits Bar

Misfits Bar brings the concept of a Tokyo Dive Bar, touted to be the first of its type in Singapore. Think Izakaya with glowing graffiti art on the walls, coupled with an exhaustive list of drinks.

Take your pick from classic cocktails and beer, to Whiskey, Wine, and sake. But don't miss out on their Cocktail Misfits selections featuring in-house creations such as Bacardi Cocopandan ($14) and their rendition of Highball in the Highbull ($14).

For those feeling peckish, their menu includes Japanese hand-roll sushi and Yakitori.

Misfits Bar is located at 18 Circular Rd, Singapore 049374, Tel: 9724 0824. Open Mon—Sat, 4pm—12am. Closed on Sun.

Barbary Coast

PHOTO: Barbary Coast

A dual-concept establishment that takes cue from the California Gold Rush, Barbary Coast‘s first floor, Dead Fall, reimagines the beer halls in San Francisco during the 1800s.

Its extensive list of tipples reflects this — from beer and agave, to both quirky and classic cocktails. Upstairs, the opulent Barbary Coast Ballroom depicts a contrasting image of the same yesteryear.

There’s banquet-style dining, sophisticated custom-made cocktails, premium champagne, and exotic food platters.

Barbary Coast is located at 16 North Canal Road, Singapore 048828, Tel: 8869 4798. Open Tue 7pm—1am, Wed 7pm—2am. Thu—Fri 7pm—3am, Sat 7.30pm—3am. Closed on Mon and Sun.

Skinny’s Lounge

PHOTO: Skinny's Lounge

Complete with a pool table and KTV lounge (that can’t be used right now), Skinny’s Lounge is that casual dive bar you can pop into anytime you’re in the area.

Happy Hour goes 5-8pm daily, when daiquiris and boilermakers go for $12 each, or grab a Beerdogcombo at $15.

Otherwise, check out their wallet-friendly low ABV tipples ($15++), eccentric spirits and cocktails ($20), and Coffee Tequila ($12).

Skinny’s Lounge is located at 40 Boat Quay, Singapore 049829, Tel: 6532 2374. Open daily 5pm—10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.