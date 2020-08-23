Dining guide to Bugis and Bras Basah: Where to eat and drink in Singapore’s budget shopping haven

Bugis might be a retail therapy haven, but it’s also home to a world of dining options.

In this colourful district, you’ll find no-frills eateries down one street and Michelin-starred restaurants on the next corner, with world-class bars and homey taprooms thrown in for good measure.

If you’re in need of post-shopping refuel, here’s where to eat in the Bugis and Bras Basah district.

Tanuki Raw

Because where else could you pair your mentaiko salmon with martinis? Tanuki Raw marries East and West in one fun, fresh flavour burst, with inspired signatures like the Truffle Yakiniku don ($18.90) – pan-seared Black Angus short ribs drizzled with truffle soy sauce.

The Futo Sushi here is big in size and flavour, with XL indulgences like Foie Gras Glazed Unagi ($10.90) and Mentai Bara Sesame Salmon ($8.90). Over at the raw bar, you’ll find freshly shucked oysters ($23/ half-dozen) to slurp up alongside assorted sashimi – during happy hour, you can wash them down with $10 cocktails.

Tanuki Raw (NDC) is located at 111 Middle Rd, #01-05 National Design Centre, Singapore 188969, p. +65 9035 9398. Open daily 11.30am–9.30pm.

King and the Pawn

With board games, booze, and great bites aplenty, you might never want to leave King and the Pawn. This cosy café-bar boasts a stash of over 300 board games, from strategy challenges to two-player games that’ll spice up date night.

Fuel your A-game with comfort grub from their extensive menu – the oozy Camembert Brûlée ($23) is a crowd favourite.

The booze selection is just as stellar, with craft beer, wines, and intriguing cocktails like Pandan-Pineapple Patchwork ($16.50) to get the fun times flowing.

Happy hour runs till 8pm, so head down from Tuesdays to Fridays to snag $9 glasses of wine and two pints of Peroni beer at $20!

King and the Pawn is located at 24 Purvis St, Level 2, Singapore 188601, p. +65 6259 1913. Open Tues-Thurs 5.30pm–11.30pm, Fri 5.30pm–1.30am, Sat 11.30am–1.30am, Sun 11am–10pm. Closed Mon.

American Taproom

With an arsenal of 32 beer taps gleaming in a row, just walking into American Taproom is enough to make a brew lover drool. This no-frills taproom’s rotating selection showcases diverse craft beers from round the world, running the gamut from sours to stouts.

The current lineup sees pours from the likes of Heart of Darkness , Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, Heretic Brewing, and local label Brewlander. There’s a tap for every taste, so if picking your poison is a tall order, just let the trained team know your preferences.

American Taproom is located at 261 Waterloo St, #01-23 Waterloo Centre, Singapore 180261, p. +65 9632 1570. Open daily 12pm–10.30pm.

Salted & Hung

Salted & Hung isn’t just a carnivore’s heaven – it’s also a remarkably sustainable one. At this contemporary Australian restaurant, no scrap of meat goes wasted, with oft-overlooked parts like skin and innards transformed into surprising creations.

For the full meaty experience, we recommend opting for the tasting menus ($108++). Let chef Drew Nocente take your tastebuds to his Homeland with beetroot-laced kangaroo meat, polish off The Whole Fish – pearl grouper sprinkled with bone crumb – then chow down on deliciously charred wagyu tritip with Meat, Bone & Fire .

Salted & Hung is located at 12 Purvis St, Singapore 188591, p. +65 6358 3130. Open Tues-Thurs 5pm–10.30pm, Fri-Sun 11.30am–2.30pm and 5pm–10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Artichoke

Artichoke is Singapore’s self-crowned ‘least authentic Middle Eastern joint’ – but it might just be our favourite anyway. Bjorn Shen’s decade-old joint never tires of playing fast and wacky with familiar dishes.

There’s Crab Tzatziki ($18) with chicken skin and trout roe, of all things; Ali Nazik ($38) made with Black Angus rump cap; and Malabi ($16) milk pudding jazzed up with watermelon and raspberry.

The bottled cocktails are plenty cheeky too – Son of a Peach brings together black tea and peach in one whisky-fuelled punch. Check out our review here .

Artichoke is located at 161 Middle Rd, Singapore 188978, p. +65 6336 6949. Open Tues-Sun 5pm–9.45pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am–2.45pm. Closed Mon.

Xiang Cao Yunnan Original Ecology Hotpot

The hotpot competition gets pretty, well, heated along Liang Seah Street, but Xiang Cao is a standout. This restaurant is dedicated to the cuisine of Yunnan, China’s top mushroom-producing province – so no prizes for guessing what’s the star ingredient here.

Their signature mushroom broth is an umami bomb of 15 types of wild mushrooms, lovingly simmered for almost a day. Throw in wagyu slices, Iberico pork, handmade prawn balls, and other premium ingredients for a slice of hotpot heaven.

Xiang Cao Yunnan Original Ecology Hotpot is located at 26 Liang Seah St, Singapore 189047, p. +65 6635 8243. Open Sun-Thurs 12pm–1am, Fri-Sat 12pm–2am.

Garibaldi

A longtime Italian landmark along Purvis Street, Garibaldi does white-tablecloth fine dining with flair and no fuss. This one-Michelin-starred restaurant serves up stellar takes on the classics, with a variety of a la carte and set menus to suit all diners.

Think rich, ocean-kissed Cold Angel Hair with Sea Urchin, Snow Crab Meat & Fresh Caviar , sumptuously earthy Chocolate Tagliatelle with Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek & Truffle , and tiramisu in true Italian style – that is, made using a recipe passed down from chef-owner Roberto Galetti’s mother.

Garibaldi is located at 36 Purvis St, Singapore 188613, p. +65 6837 1468. Open daily 12pm–2.30pm and 6.30pm–10.30pm.

Atlas

Atlas scarcely needs introduction. The final word in Art Deco glam, this breathtaking bar is a familiar face in the ranks of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Its gin collection is 1,300 labels strong, starting from modern craft expressions and stretching back to 1910 London dry gins.

Almost as impressive is its bubbly stash, with over 250 options just waiting to be popped. Tipples aside, we’re hard-pressed to imagine a finer pleasure than afternoon tea here ($56++ per pax). Nibbling on sweet bites and vintage teas beneath the soaring, mural-adorned ceiling? Sounds like paradise.

Atlas is located at Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188778, p. +65 6396 4466. Open Mon-Fri 10am–10.30pm, Sat 12pm–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Ah Chew Desserts

With its majestic carved doors and hanging lanterns, this traditional dessert spot is a blast from the past. Snag a spot on their old-school wooden stools (if you can – it’s always packed), and explore their mind-boggling spread of over 50 hot and cold treats.

The silky Mango Sago ($4) is a classic that never disappoints, but for a change, try the sinfully creamy durian or refreshing watermelon. If you’re after warm comforts, there’s the homely, not-too-sweet Yam Paste with Ginko Nut ($3.30), and even Hashima with Papaya Milk ($9.50) for the adventurous.

Ah Chew Desserts (Bugis) is located at 1 Liang Seah Street, #01-10/11 Liang Seah Place, Singapore 189032, p. +65 6339 8198. Open Mon-Thurs 12.30pm–12am, Fri 12.30pm–1am, Sat 1.30pm–1am, Sun 1.30pm–12am.

HolyCrab

As the name suggests, HolyCrab is a shrine to crab. Sourced from suppliers such as local farm Apollo Marine, this crustacean takes center stage in a scrumptious range of zi char and inventive dishes. You’ll find the classic Singapore Chili Crab on the menu, but they’ve got much zanier offerings worth the venture.

White Peppa features pink peppercorn-laced broth, while Balsamic comes swimming in a fusional blend of Italian balsamic vinegar and curry leaf infusion. If you’re craving hawker fare, Hooked On Me ($15) takes Hokkien mee up a notch with rich crab broth and pork belly.

HolyCrab is located at 2 Tan Quee Lan St, #01-03, Singapore 188091, p. +65 8444 2722. Open daily 11.30am–2.30pm and 5.30pm–10.30pm.

Entre-Nous Creperie

This family-run crêperie serves up an authentic taste of Brittany – the birthplace of the crêpe. Their savoury galettes are made with buckwheat flour brought in from Brittany, and come in homely fillings like creamed spinach with smoked salmon ($21.90).

Of course, there’re treats for the sweet-toothed as well – Faustine’s Favourite ($14.90) is also a crowd favourite with its toppings of coconut sorbet and homemade chocolate sauce. Don’t miss out on their unusual drinks lineup, featuring artisanal apple cider and beers imported from Brittany.

Entre-Nous Creperie is located at 27 Seah St, #01-01, Singapore 188383, p. +65 6333 4671. Open Tues-Fri 12pm–2.30pm and 6pm–9.30pm, Sat 11am–3pm and 6pm–9.30pm, Sun 11am–4.30pm. Closed Mon.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish

Mention kao yu – grilled fish – and Chong Qing is probably the first name that springs to mind. This popular joint pays homage to the Sichuan-style fish dish at its tongue-tingling best, with a dizzying choice of fishes, flavours, and sides to tempt your fancy.

Take your pick of everything from sweet Grass Carp ($48) to collagen-rich Golden Snapper ($36++), then select your broth. There’s peppery Mushroom Herbs for the faint-hearted, all the way up to the Spicy Numbing broth – packed with paprika and peppercorns for you spice fiends.

Chong Qing Grilled Fish (Bugis) is located at 1 Liang Seah St, #01-03/04/05/06, Singapore 189022, p. +65 6333 9148. Open daily 12pm–1am.