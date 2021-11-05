Dining guide to Gardens By The Bay: Socially-conscious cafes and restaurants with waterfront views

Gardens By The Bay has had a special place in our hearts since day one — be it the out-of-this-world architecture, the huge diversity of flora, the technology, the festivals, or the exhibitions.

Oh, and the good food, of course, surpassing the standards of most attractions in Singapore. From indulgent restaurants to ice cream cafes, this is where to eat, according to the feature you're visiting.

Mylo's

A relatively new kid on the block, glasshouse cafe Mylo's boasts over 20 handcrafted gelato flavours, from milk-based favourites and five per cent alcohol numbers to fruit sorbets.

Pair your scoops with bakes that include freshly baked cakes, toasted gelato brioche sandwiches and pastries.

Furthermore, its location at the heart of Gardens by the Bay's Active Garden Lawn is along a popular running and cycling route. Pet-friendly, and great recharge spot, the cafe is a good pitstop to rest and recharge with your paw friends!

Mylo's is located at #01-01, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6970 8553. Open Wed-Thu 8am-8pm, Fri-Sun 8am-10pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Hortus

Nestled within a private garden at the Flower Dome, Hortus brings the bright, fresh flavours of the Mediterranean to Gardens by the Bay.

Helmed by Chef Michael Wilson, look forward to small and large plates like the Amberjack Crudo ($22) dressed with pomegranate, mint, and bottarga and the belly-warming Lamb Tagine ($25) cooked with spices and prunes.

Food aside, the ambience is stunning as well. The cosy space presents captivating views overlooking Marina Bay, and the pergola lights up at night which makes it the perfect spot for dinner dates beneath the stars.

Hortus is located at #01-09, Level 2, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Flower Dome, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6702 0158. Open Wed-Sun 10am-9pm.

Shake Shack

The chain needs no introduction. Serving up some of our guilty pleasures — burgers, shakes, beer, wine and more — Shake Shack Gardens By The Bay is conveniently located by a shuttle stop at the entrance of the Flower Dome.

Minutes' walk from The Canopy, Cloud Forest , and the Floral Clock , stop over for lunch or dinner on the way. The restaurant also has exclusive concretes like Berries by the Bay ($7.50) and Tropic Like It's Hot ($7.50) that make grab and go desserts too.

Shake Shack Gardens By The Bay is located at #03-02/03, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953. Open Mon-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sun 10am-9pm.

Conservatory Cafe

What's better than ice cream and a chilled drink when trailing through a park? When there are 17 mouthwatering yesteryear culinary ice cream flavours to choose from alongside a melange of refreshing drinks and light snacks.

Situated squarely between Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, the Conservatory Cafe is takeaway only, so drop in for snack between trips to the gardens at the Flower Dome or before you breeze across the Cloud Walk .

Conservatory Cafe is located at 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953. Open daily 9am-9pm, takeaway only.

SuperTree Food Hall

PHOTO: Facebook/SuperTreeFoodHall

To satisfy multiple picky eaters, look to the SuperTree Food Hall at the Supertree Grove . Its assembly of seven mini restaurants ranges from Western to Vietnamese and Peranakan.

The space in encircled by many sights, including the four heritage gardens and informative outdoor exhibits, making for a great pitstop when exploring multiple gardens.

The best part, though, is parking yourself beneath the Supertrees to experience the visual light extravaganza Garden Rhapsody, or taking in the views from the Supertree Observatory .

SuperTree Food Hall is located at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953. Cafe Coco opens daily 10am-9pm and other stalls open daily 11am-9pm.

Majestic Bay Seafood Restaurant

For those who'd like to indulge, there's Majestic Bay Seafood Restaurant. The Chinese offers fresh seafood seafood and possibly one of the best views overlooking the Marina Bay waterfront.

Located by the entrance of the Cloud Forest, feast on Majestic Bay's signature 'Kopi' Crab ($69.90) before a tranquil stroll, soaking in the verdant art. Alternatively, venture further down to the Flower Clock and the Indian Heritage Garden .

Majestic Bay Seafood Restaurant is located at #01-10, 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953, p. +65 6604 6604. Open daily for lunch from 11:30am-3pm and dinner from 5:30pm-9pm.

The Social Kitchen

The Social Kitchen is a dining concept that is testimony to food with heart. A social enterprise that aims to create sustainable jobs for the vulnerable with sustainable food, have a go at their delicious plant-based meals and bakes.

The cafe is situated near the Supertrees — you can purchase your meals, then enjoy them gazing at the Gardens By The Bay's Light Show.

The Social Kitchen is located at 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6261 1686. Open Mon-Fri 4pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-9pm. An entrance ticket to the Supertree Observatory must be purchased to access The Social Kitchen; each ticket includes a $2 voucher to all menu items.

This article was first published in City Nomads.