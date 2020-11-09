Dining guide to Katong and Joo Chiat: Best restaurants, cafes & eateries in the neighbourhood

The Singaporean debate between whether the West side or the East side is better has been raging for decades.

This guide might sway you heavily to voting for the East. Katong and Joo Chiat are renowned for their amazing food culture, partly due to it being an Eurasian and Peranakan enclave, and partly due to its modern cafes and bakeries.

If you’re looking to spend a day in this area, you’re definitely going to want to visit some of these places.

1. 328 Katong Laksa

Any born and bred Singapore knows what Katong Laksa is – it even has its own Wikipedia page.

Part of its fame can be attributed to the fact that the owner, Lucy, out-laksa-ed Gordon Ramsay himself, but this establishment has been around for over two decades and has drawn celebrities and travellers alike to its now multiple locations. A mainstay of East-side food culture – don’t miss it.

328 Katong Laksa is located at 216 East Coast Road, Singapore 428914. Open Mon – Sun, 10am – 10pm.

2. la bonne table

Run by a husband-and-wife team hailing from the south of France, this cosy restaurant serves up French cuisine with an Italian twist and a homely, intimate dining experience. The food here is simple and rustic, but delicious.

Try the popular Confit de Canard Maison ( $26 ) – which is duck confit, for the many of us who aren’t well versed in French. A gorgeous, medium-rare Filet de Boeuf (grain-fed beef tenderloin, $48 ) will also hit the spot. Save space for dessert, because their Tarte Alsacienne à la Cerise (cherry flan, $14 ) is fantastic.

la bonne table is located at 214 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428913, p. +65 6245 4626. Open Tue – Thu, 6pm – 10pm, and Fri – Mon, 12pm – 3pm and 6pm to 10pm.

3. CHOICE CUTS GOODS + COFFEE

Retail store, cafe and bar, Choice Cuts is a jack of all trades brought to you by the DJs from Matteblacc.

You’ll find all-day breakfast and delicious home-made items, as well as craft beer and specialty coffee made with their house blend Braziliana.

Stay for the music and good vibes because what makes Choice Cuts extra special is their selection of vinyl records and lifestyle products that skew hip-hop. The new space sees more of a takeaway concept, so bring your own reusable cups and lunch boxes!

CHOICE CUTS GOODS + COFFEE is located at 446 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427664, p. +65 8112 9004 and +65 9748 1775. Open Tue – Sun, 9am – 6pm. Closed Mon.

4. Dona Manis Cake Shop

Your parents probably love Dona Manis Cake Shop – maybe even your grandparents, too. This old-school bakery has been around for over three decades, helmed by an adorable couple now in their 70s.

You’ll find them if you follow the beautiful, buttery smell wafting through the basement of Katong Shopping Centre.

Their claim to fame is their Banana Pie ( $2.50 a slice, $25 a pie) that is packed with caramelised banana slices and nuts, but all of their baked goods are made fresh and from scratch. Try their Chocolate Tarts ( $4.50 for five) or Cream Puffs ( $3.50 for five).

Dona Manis Cake Shop is located at 865 Mountbatten Road, B1-93, Katong Shopping Centre, Singapore 437844, p. +65 6440 7688. Open Tue – Sat, 9am – 5pm. Closed Sun – Mon.

5. Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata

Be prepared for long waits on the weekend at this Joo Chiat hawker stall. Run by Mr Mohgan, who cooks, and Mrs Mohgan, who takes orders, waiting times can run to an hour or more, but if you love crispy prata with a soft chew, this is the place to be.

It’s well-known for having some of the best prata in Singapore, period, drawing throngs of people from all over the island. Their Assam fish curry is amazing with their plain prata ($1).

Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata is located at 300 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427551. Open Thu – Mon, 6.30am – 1pm. Closed Tue – Wed.

6. Birds of Paradise

This gelato boutique specialises in botanical flavours, so you’re not likely to find replicas at any ice cream joint in Singapore. Birds of Paradise uses herbs, flowers, fruits and spices in their ice cream, creating unique flavours like White Chrysanthemum, Lemongrass Ginger and Spiced Pear.

Get a single scoop at $4.70 and a double scoop at $7.70 , and splurge the extra $1 for the thyme cone – it’s worth it, promise.

Birds of Paradise is located at 63 E Coast Rd, #01-05, Singapore 428776, p. +65 9678 6092. Open Tue – Sun, 12pm – 10pm. Closed Mon.

7. Kinnari Thai Cuisine

Another family-owned restaurant, Kinnari is dedicated to showcasing both Thai classics. Named after a mythological character known for her beauty and wisdom, the food certainly evokes that same vibe.

Their chef worked in a Thai resort for a decade, so you can trust that the food is pretty authentic. Try their steamed sea bass , their curries or everybody’s favourite, mango sticky rice .

201 Joo Chiat Rd, #01-01, Singapore 427472, p. +65 9328 2928. Open Tue – Sun, 11.30am – 3pm and 5pm – 10pm. Closed Mon.

Kinnari is located at

8. Brawn & Brains Coffee

Expanded over from Guilemard Road, Brawn & Brains is cafe, small batch coffee roaster, wholesaler and retailer, rolled into one. Their food is reminiscent of the cafe culture in Australia , with its surprising flavours, hearty grain bowls and delicious pastries.

Try their donuts or one of their bowls – the cha soba with tofu/chicken is just as beautiful as it is delicious. They also have useful online guides to help you start brewing your own coffee at home with the right tools and equipment!

Brawn & Brains Coffee is located at 218 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428916. Open Tue – Thu, 8am – 5.30pm, and Fri – Sun 8.30am – 6pm. Closed Mon.

9. Quentin’s Eurasian Restaurant

There aren’t many Eurasian restaurants in Singapore, which is where Quentin’s stands out. Bringing this delicious culinary culture to us non-Eurasians, the eponymous Quentin learnt cooking from his grandparents and dishes up the likes of Chicken Devil Curry ($21.80) for the spice lovers and Patchri ($7.70) for the vegetarians.

Naturally, Eurasian desserts are on the menu – everybody loves a good Sugee Cake ( $7.50 ). You can also buy takeaway and Cook It Yourself Kits .

Quentin’s is located at 139 Ceylon Rd, Level 1 Eurasian Community House, Singapore 429744, p. +65 6348 0327. Open Mon – Sun, 11am – 9pm.

10. Petit Pain

The bread at this small-batch bakery is so popular that it sells out every day, usually by 2pm. Made from scratch, fermented overnight and baked daily in small batches for peak deliciousness, and all that hard work certainly pays off.

Try their honey brioche ( $6.50 ) or the shiitake flatbread ( $4.50 ) if you’re craving a loaf. If you’re wanting something sweeter, they have delicious viennoiseries . They also take reservations to make it easier for those unable to just drop in for their goods.

Petit Pain is located at 315 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427566. Open Tue – Fri, 11am – 5pm, and Sat – Sun, 10am – 4pm. Closed Mon.

11. British Hainan

Drawing from the history of the Hainanese in Singapore who mainly worked in the service sector, especially in British and Peranakan kitchens, the dishes here are influenced by all three of those cultures.

You’ll find Beef Stew ( $18.90 ) and Ngoh Hiang ( $10 ) alike, Rosemary Chicken Thigh ( $18.90 ) and Hainanese Curry Rice ( $13.80 ) both. Incredible comfort food, without a doubt.

British Hainan is located at 75 Carpmael Rd, Singapore 429812, p. +65 6336 8122. Open Wed-Mon, 11am – 3pm and 6pm – 10pm. Closed Tue.

12. Long Phung

There are plenty of Vietnamese restaurants in Singapore, but only one of them is Long Phung. With over 100 items on its menu, reasonable prices and recipes passed down through the generations, this one is definitely one to try.

Get the pho for its deep meaty broth and the spring rolls for their gorgeous freshness. Go early to avoid the queue – this place gets pretty crowded.

Long Phung is located at 159 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427436 p. +65 6440 6959. Open from Mon – Sun, 12pm – 11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.