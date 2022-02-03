A dining guide to Nex: Japanese restaurants, Korean BBQ, hotpot and more

Set in the heart of Serangoon, Nex is perpetually packed with crowds. And no wonder — the mall is a food haven with over 70 dining outlets, two food courts, and a recently launched Japanese street food enclave. Whether you’re looking to grab lunch with your work buddies or enjoy a meal with the fam, here’re the best spots to feast in the largest mall in north-eastern Singapore.

Shabu-GO

PHOTO: RE&S/Shabu-GO

A fresh addition to the mall is Japanese-style hot-pot concept Shabu-GO.

Get a belly-warming taste of Japan with hearty chicken, pork, and beef dining sets, paired with hearty soup bases crafted by their in-house Japanese chefs. Soak up the nutritious goodness of rich broths like Nourishing Ginseng Tonkotsu, All-Time Favourite Sukiyaki, and Collagen-Rich Paitan. For fish fanatics, the restaurant also offers sashimi-grade Hamachi ($8) and Salmon ($8) and a selection of house-special dipping sauces.

Shabu-GO is located at &JOY Japanese Food Street, 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-80 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11am–10pm.

Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ

Watching a food scene in a K-drama and realise that your stomach is growling? Head on over to Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ for a taste of smoke-kissed meats.

This KBBQ joint is known for its authentic Galmaegisal (premium pork skirt) carefully marinated for an elevated taste and texture, priced at $25.90. Other popular picks are the Seorae Samgyeobsal (three-layered finest pork belly) and the Sundubu Jjigae (a spicy stew with silken tofu, clams and minced pork and veggies), priced at $15.90.

Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-73/74 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11.30am–10pm.

Yun Nans

With ingredients sourced fresh from Yunnan province in southwestern China, you can count on Yun Nans for an authentic taste of Yunnan in Singapore.

One star signature here is the much-raved-about Steam Pot Chicken Soup ($28.80), made with a unique pressure-steaming technique and packed with robust flavour. Another dish that you’ve got to get your hands on is the specially air-flown Braised Wheat Pumpkin With Ham ($15.99) with its naturally sweet flavours, complemented by the savoury ham.

Yun Nans is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-15 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11.30am–10pm.

Yakiniku-GO

Another concept in the recently launched &Joy Japanese Food Street, Japanese BBQ restaurant Yakiniku-GO offers seriously pocket-friendly set meals from just $8.80.

Pick from their house signature Yakiniku-GO Set (from $16.80) accompanied by Short Plate, Angus Ribeye Steak and Beef Tongue, or the new Miyazaki A5 Wagyu series ($32.80) with Brisket, Chuck Short Rib, and Ajillo. Robust new beef cuts at the Nex outlet also include the flavourful and textured Nakaochi Karubi (beef rib finger) and Supreme Topside (a lean beef cut from the inner thigh muscle).

Yakiniku-GO is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-78 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11am–10pm.

Honguo

PHOTO: Facebook/Honguo

Yunnan-style eatery Honguo is best known for its silky Cross Bridge Vermicelli.

With a wholesome double boiled soup brimming with duck, chicken, and pork meat, the dish makes for a hearty meal, complete with smooth vermicelli, fresh veggies, and eggs. Other crowd-favourites include the tummy-filling Zhao Pai Mi Xian 12 Items ($10.20) heaped with rice noodles and nourishing ingredients, as well as the flavourful Sze Chuan Ma La Fragrant Pot ($16.80) with lotus root, fresh shiitake mushrooms, and sliced pork.

Honguo is located at 23 Serangoon Central #B1-75 Nex, 556083. Open daily 11am–10pm.

Ramen Kiou

Who doesn’t love ramen? A well-known ramen chain from Osaka, Ramen Kiou has made a splash in Singapore with its first full-service restaurant at Nex. Dig into flavour-packed signatures like the Torotama Kiou Ramen ($14.50) or the unique Double Roasted Beef Tomato Cheese Ramen ($24.90) — think a tangy tomato broth brimming with roasted beef and chicken, topped with special sauce and torched cheese.

Ramen Kiou is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-80 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11am–9.50pm.

Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice

With a Michelin Bib Gourmand award to its name, there’s no question Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice does Hainanese chicken rice right.

The signature at this Halal-certified brand from Bangkok is the simple Single Portion Chicken (from $4.50), featuring tender poached chicken atop fragrant rice. But what truly sets the dish apart from its competition is the homemade chilli sauce, made with the founder’s secret recipe. It’s worth opting for Thai fare like the Steamed Sea Bass with Chilli, Lime & Garlic ($28++) with tantalising tangy and sweet flavours too.

Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice is located at 23 Serangoon Central #B1-05/06 Nex, 556083. Open daily 11am–10pm.

Yaki Yaki Bo

Another eatery at &Joy Japanese Food Street, Yaki Yaki Bo has received a marvelous facelift with a recent renovation and a revamped menu with over 20 new offerings.

Besides the Wagyu Beef Hamburg ($7.90), we recommend splashing out on the Pork Tomahawk ($32.90 for 300g), a massive bone-in pork chop cooked with signature sauce and served with crunchy beansprouts. What’s more? You get to watch teppanyaki chefs in their element as they sizzle up your meals right in front of you.

Yaki Yaki Bo is located at 23 Serangoon Central #B1-79 Nex, 556083. Open daily 11am–10pm.

Pavilion Banana Leaf

If your belly is craving Indian food, Pavilion Banana Leaf is the place to be.

Whether you’re a fan of north Indian fare or looking for authentic south Indian dishes, this Indian franchise offers spicy curries, flavourful naans and sweet drinks to take your tastebuds on a wild ride. Sink your teeth into the fragrant Mutton Dum Biryani ($15), or pair the chewy Cheese Naan ($6.20) with the flavourful and aromatic Butter Chicken ($17.50). Beat the Singapore heat and complete your meal with a glass of cold Mango Lassi ($7).

Pavilion Banana Leaf is located at 23 Serangoon Central #02–17 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11.30am–4pm and 5pm–9pm.

Donburi King

With an extensive menu featuring seafood air-flown straight from Japan, Donburi King is a go-to for indulgent yet budget-friendly rice bowls.

Munch on the succulent Hotate Ikura Don ($32.80) brimming with fresh scallops, minced fatty tuna, and ikura, or go all out with the Three Kinds Ebi Don ($16.80) — a medley of red shrimp, sweet shrimp, and ebi sushi. Take your seafood feasting to the next level with a sake pairing — the Sake Kiku-Masamune Junmai Taru ($23) offers woody and spicy notes thanks to ageing in barrels of Yoshino cedar wood.

Donburi King is located at 23 Serangoon Central #01–58 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11.30am–3pm and 5pm–10pm.

Fong Sheng Hao

Originating from Taipei’s famous Shilin Night Market, Fong Sheng Hao offers scrumptious Taiwanese-style toast.

Perfect for breakfast or a mid-day snack, the signature Pork Egg and Cheese ($6.30) sandwich packs sumptuous pork cutlet, melty cheese, and spicy chilli between fluffy milk bread pieces. Complete your meal with a choice of house-made coffee, the sweet Cane-flavoured Black Tea ($2.60) or the Signature Milk Tea ($3.30).

Fong Sheng Hao is located at 23 Serangoon Central #B2-15 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 7.30am–9pm.

Beauty in the Pot

Known for its pretty pink interiors, variety of broths, and strong focus on nourishment and health, there’s good reason why Beauty In The Pot is one of Singapore’s top hotpot spots.

Hit the reset button after an exhausting work week with their mainstay Beauty Collagen Broth (from $29.90), a silky and collagen-rich soup which takes more than eight hours to prepare. Also worth checking out is their melt-in-the-mouth Signature Homemade Fish Tofu ($2.60 per piece) prepared fresh daily.

Beauty in the Pot is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #02-01 Nex, Singapore 556083. Open daily 11.30am–3am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.