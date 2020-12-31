Dining guide to Orchard Central & Orchard Gateway: Restaurants & eateries to fuel your shopping spree

If you’ve ever been on a shopping spree in Orchard , chances are it was in Somerset . With malls connected via the rabbit warren below street level or a short crosswalk, there’s plenty of ground to cover so you might start feeling peckish a few hours in.

Here’s our list of places to hit next time you get hangry, from meatless fine dining to perfectly grilled yakitori and ramen .

1. Joie

Don’t let Joie’s meatless menu turn you off from its delicious fare. Focused on uplifting and innovating natural produce with fine dining sensibilities, savour every step of the gastronomic journey in their 7 Course Set Dinner ($69.80++).

Expect vegetable-forward takes on Japanese-European fare, like the hearty Potato and Cauliflower Bisque with Basil Crisp and the Duo Ravioli Platter , where pumpkin and spinach ravioli dish await in a silky cashew sauce.

Joie is located at #12-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6838 6966. Open daily 12pm — 3pm and 6pm — 10pm.

2. Real Food

Located in a bright and airy corner of Orchard Central, Real Food caters to practically every dietary restriction, with a plethora of options whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, or keto.

Fuel up right with a Keto Salad ($15.80), full of greens and healthy fats (plus a ton of cheese!) to keep you full and take on the rest of your day. If you just need a little pick-me-up, opt for one of their deliciously healthy smoothies like the Green Vegetable Mix ($9.80) or the Immune Jab ($8.50).

Real Food is located at #02-16 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6737 9516. Open daily 10am — 9pm.

3. Nantsuttei

Ramen doesn’t get more real than at Nantsuttei, a hidden gem tucked away on level seven of Orchard Central. After falling in love with ramen, Nantsuttei’s owner spent years mastering the art of ramen before opening its first branch in his hometown of Hadano.

If you’re just having one dish, it’s gotta be their Black Ma-yu Ramen ($12), a creamy and ultra-umami dish with their signature roasted garlic oil — while laborious to make, it’s oh so good to eat.

Nantsuttei is located at #07-12/13 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6337 7166. Open daily 11am — 10.30pm.

4. Dancing Crab

Part of the Tung Lok group, Dancing Crab highlights the robust flavours of seafood cuisine of Singapore and America. Take a little trip to New England with their Live Lobster Roll ($38) or enjoy a local classic with a twist in their Chilli Crab Bread Bowl (S112), a hefty dish with two live 700g Sri Lankan Crabs.

Alternatively, build your own seafood combo and enjoy it with a sauce of your choice, from the Louisiana-style Cajun to a classic beurre blanc.

Dancing Crab is located at #07-14/15 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6509 1878. Open daily 11.30am — 3pm and 5.30pm — 10pm.

5. Tanuki Raw

We all know and love Tanuki Raw for its lush happy hour – think S$2 oysters and discounted cocktails – making this the perfect dinnertime destination.

Enjoy exciting creations like the Chrysanthemum French 75 ($14) and Yuzu Sake Spritz (S$14) as you indulge in other offerings from its raw bar like Sashimi (from $12) and Uni ($15). Those looking for something a little more hearty, the Beef Gyoza ($10.90) is great for sharing.

Tanuki Raw is located at #04-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6636 5949. Open daily 11.30am — 9.30pm.

6. Tenya

This brand has just landed on our shores early this year, but has already made a name for itself with its affordable and quality tempura. Their rice bowls are a classic, be it the decadent Seafood Tendon ($12.90) or the exclusive Tori Tendon ($9.90).

Their Set Meal allows you to pick your favourite kind of Tendon and choose between five rice or noodle bases. Don’t miss out on their dreamy Hokkaido Soft Serve , which goes for just $2.

Tenya is located at #B1-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6509 6838. Open daily 11am — 10pm.

7. Tapas Club

Transport yourself to Spain with an authentic tapas experience at Tapas Club. Feast on Spanish classics like the Spanish Omelette ($15), Potatoes With Brava Sauce & Aioli ($15) and dig into platters hearty paella like the Chicken & Chorizo ($29).

Sugar fiends will love a platter of Churros with Chocolate ($9) for dessert, though their Lemon Tart With Nougat ($9) looks just as tempting.

Tapas Club is located at #02-13 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896, p. +65 6602 8081. Open Mon — Thu 12pm — 3pm and 5pm — 11pm, Fri 12pm — 3pm and 5pm — 12am, Sat 12pm — 12am and Sun 12pm — 11pm.

8. Little Sheep Hot Pot

Presenting a unique hotpot style from Inner Mongolia, The Little Sheep has a single rich but fresh broth base with tender mutton from the Inner Mongolian grasslands.

Their Signature White Soup (from S$9) is one of their more popular offerings, and you can pick between their famed lamb offerings, luxurious beef cuts like Australian Sirloin Beef Cubes ($32), and a range of seafood and vegetable options to create your perfect hotpot.

Little Sheep Hot Pot is located at #B1-13 orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858, p. +65 6881 9959. Open daily 11am — 11pm.

9. Chunky Lobsters

Chunky Lobsters has focused on bringing quality seafood to people at affordable prices with a grab-and-go model, but they’re changing things up a little with their first sit-down restaurant at orchardgateway.

One of their highlights is their selection of lobster rolls, from a Connecticut -style (from $18) butter-fried roll to a Chilli Crab (from $20) version. Also try their pastas, such as the hearty Seafood Marinara ($14) with mussels, calamari, and tiger prawns.

Chunky Lobsters is located at #01-10 orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858. Open daily 11am — 10pm.

10. Gyu Nami

Once a hawker stall selling $10 Wagyu beef bowls at Amoy Street Food Centre, Gyu Nami has now opened a restaurant in the heart of Orchard that’s just as delicious and affordable.

Their Wagyu Beef Donburi ($15) is still a well-loved signature, along with other favourites like the Unagi Don and Salmon Mentaiko Don . For a delicious but simple and fuss-free meal, Gyu Nami is where you’ll want to go.

Gyu Nami is located at #B2-06 orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858, p. +65 9684 3412. Open daily 12pm — 8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.