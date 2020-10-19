Dining guide to Sengkang and Punggol: Underrated grub and bars In northeastern Singapore

While the northeast might seem a tad ulu for many, the region is actually the most densely populated in Singapore.

To feed their many residents, Sengkang and Punggol are packed with a ton of delicious food establishments, many of which fly under-the-radar — unless you’re a regular.

So, whether you’re a faithful resident of the northeast or a newcomer that doesn’t really know what the appeal is, here are some of Sengkang and Punggol’s best food and drink spots.

1. Rise & Grind Coffee Co.

Good coffee and good grub exist from end to end in Singapore, as evident in Rise & Grind Coffee Co.

This Australian-inspired cafe located on the edges of the city serves up hearty brunch fare, from your classic avo toast and big brekkie to a more sumptuous Ribeye Steak and Eggs ($21.80), if you’re feeling fancy.

With an extensive beverage menu of coffee, tea, and even wine and beer, you’re set whether you’re on for a brunch date or an evening soirée.

Rise & Grind Coffee Co. is located at 681 Punggol Dr, #01-06 Oasis Terraces, Singapore 820681, p. +65 9866 2020. Open Mon — Fri 10am — 9pm and Sat — Sun 9am — 9pm.

2. ChikSoo Korean Kitchen

Korean BBQ fans will be happy to know that ChikSoo Korean Kitchen is here for your late night supper hankerings. Now open till midnight on Friday and Saturday (and with an all day happy hour!), ChikSoo is the perfect place to enjoy a sizzling KBBQ buffet at wallet-friendly prices, starting at $14.90+ per adult for lunch.

Their Weekday Lunch Time Set Menu (from S$9.90+) is also a great way to break up the monotony of working from home.

ChikSoo Korean Kitchen is located at 681 Punggol Dr, #01-07 Oasis Terraces, Singapore 820681, p. +65 9329 2195. Open Sun — Thur 11am — 10pm and Fri — Sat 11am — 12am.

3. Pump Station 1965 Bar & Bistro

If you want a laid-back, unpretentious evening out with friends, look no further than Pump Station 1965. One of the eateries in the trendy Punggol East Container Park, this place is a neighbourhood favourite and is usually packed on weekend nights, so come early to grab a seat.

With a solid beverage menu of good whiskies, craft beers, classic cocktails and more, this is the perfect place for that long overdue catch-up with your pals.

Pump Station 1965 Bar & Bistro is located at 50 Punggol E, #01-k32, Singapore 828826, p. +65 9655 5596. Open daily 4pm — 1am.

4. Fat Po

Fat Po brings you the best of brunch, Singapore-style. Expect brunch classics with an Asian twist, like their Otak-Otak Mantou Sliders ($10.80) and Mala Vongole ($17.8). Their Bolo Bun series also sees a traditional bolo bau (baked fresh daily) transformed into a range of hearty burgers.

Not to mention, the best brunch is a boozy brunch, and Fat Po has beers, wines, and cocktails aplenty for you to booze-up your brunch date to your heart’s content.

Fat Po is located at 10 Tebing Ln, #01-05/06, Singapore 828836, p. +65 6244 4505. Open Mon — Fri 12.30pm — 10.30pm and Sat — Sun 10.30am — 10.30pm.

5. Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh

The Jalan Kayu neighbourhood is undoubtedly one of the best food spots in the northeast. Soon Huat has gathered a loyal following for its flavourful Bak Kut Teh (from $6.50), perfect for those that lean towards a slightly more herbaceous version of the dish.

For something a little different, they also serve up an excellent Malaysian-style dry bak kut teh.

Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh at Jalan Kayu is located at 253 Jln Kayu, Singapore 799479, p. +65 6484 3454. Open daily 11am — 10pm. Soon Huat also has an outlet located at 302 Bedok Rd, Singapore 469460, p. +65 6273 3338.

6. Tang Tea House

Another Jalan Kayu favourite, Tang Tea House is an odd one in the game, a Halal-certified restaurant serving up dim sum and other Chinese classics.

Choose from their variety of dishes such as XO Sauce Seafood Fried Rice (from $6.20) and Fried Kway Teow (from $5.50), or opt for their 6pc Multi Flavour Pau ($7.50) if you’re in the mood for some dim sum.

Want dessert? Their range of local classics like beancurd and Mango Sago (S$5.40) will keep you satisfied.

Tang Tea House is located at 242 Jalan Kayu, Singapore 799466, p. +65 9021 1931. Open daily 11am — 1am. Tang Tea House also has outlets in Bedok, Jurong West, and Changi. See details here .

7. Izakaya 95

This Japanese establishment is situated right at the edge of the country, just across from Johor. Take in the scenic straits while you nosh on some yakitori and sashimi flown in fresh from Japan.

Their yakitori skewers caters to everyone, from the Seafood Set ($21) to various types of meats, alongside a range of other Japanese classics. Sip on the best Japanese tipples, from sake and shochu to Suntory and whiskey highballs, as you kick your feet up and watch the sunset.

Izakaya 95 is located at 500 New Punggol Road #02-05, Singapore 828617, p. +65 6384 1132. Open Mon — Thur 5pm — 12am, Fri 5pm — 1am, Sat 1pm — 1am and Sun 1pm — 12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.