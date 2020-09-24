Dining guide to Sentosa: Our pick of restaurants and bars on Singapore's island playground

The perfect recipe for a glorious summer vacation is the sun, sea and sand. And island playground Sentosa has them all, plus a plethora of delicious food and drinks to keep the party going.

A paradise for seafood lovers and inspired cocktails, you can also find bountiful offerings catering to those who can’t get enough of meat or seeking the finer things in life with epicurean dining. Hold on to your hats (and pants) as we take you around the island on a gourmet quest.

Greenwood Fish Market @ Asian Cuisine

We’re hooked on these gorgeous photo set by Ashley Bao (@shinebaobae)! Our Japanese Hamachi, Spanish Octopus and Marinara Bucatini have never looked this great 🍽 Posted by Greenwood Fish Market on Saturday, September 19, 2020

What better place to enjoy fresh seafood than by the sea itself? Greenwood Fish Market @ Asian Cuisine’s new Japanese and Asian menu of bona fide seafood dishes include cold water whole fishes that’ll probably come across as exotic to us.

From Korean Flounder to New Zealand Orange Roughy and Australian Murray Cod, diners can opt for different cooking styles like a Hong Kong style steam or chargrilled with sambal. Don’t miss out on Happy Hour (Tue - Fri, 5.30pm - 7.30pm) at their dedicated sake and gin bar Flaming Poppy either, where Hendricks Gin & Tonic go for $16.95++ (usually $20.95++).

Oyster enthusiasts, you’ll be glad to know that the 8th World Oyster Festival will be extended to 30 September 2020. Spoilt for choice with 28 varieties of oysters? Their 16-piece Tasting Platters ($99.95) are the way to go.

Greenwood Fish Market @ Asian Cuisine is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-02/03, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6977 9577. Open Tue 6pm-10pm, Wed-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10pm. Closed Mon. For reservations, visit their website here.

FOC Sentosa

Find your Barcelona getaway in the form of tranquil beachfront space FOC Sentosa. Designed by Michelin-starred Chef Nandu Jubany, the menu is brimming with authentic Mediterranean cuisine that’s both appetising and visually appealing.

Slurp up Fresh Oysters ($40 for half a dozen) before tucking into a riot of flavours in the Squid Ink Paella ($40 for two pax).

If you and your pals are looking for a sharing platter of delectable bites, you can customise your own Beach Party Platter ($76 for 5 tapas). Make sure you throw the Iberico Chorizo and FOC Patatas Bravas into the mix!

FOC Sentosa is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943, p. +65 6100 1102. Opens Weds-Sun 11am-10.30pm.

Coastes

Salty sea breezes and the sound of ocean waves will accompany your meal in this charmingly rustic beachside bar on Siloso Beach. Take a break from the heat and refuel with Coastes’ Super Burger ($26) or Slipper Lobster Spaghetti ($28) tossed in a creamy rose sauce.

If you’re looking to share with your group of five, we recommend the crispy Hawaiian Pizza ($22) or a few platters of Pulled Pork Tacos ($16). Once you’ve filled your tummies, kick back with a Frozen Margarita ($17) on one of the many sun-beds and deck chairs.

Coastes is located at 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000, p. +65 6631 8938. Opens daily from 9am-10pm.

SKIRT

Priding themselves on serving the finest cuts of meat at SKIRT, you’ll find mouth-watering sides like the Beef Tataki ($26) and Lobster, Pork Cheek & Truffle Mac & Cheese ($26) to their legendary steaks from the Argentine-styled parrilla grill – think Australian Sher Wagyu Tenderloin ($110, 220g) and 200-Days Grain Fed Black Angus Porterhouse ($120, 1.3kg).

Spoilt for choice? Opt for their Grazing Menu ($88++ per person, two to dine) that comes with your choice of Flatiron Fillet or Iberico Pork Tomahawk alongside blistered padron peppers, housemade ricotta, Ovaltine kulfi, and more.

SKIRT is located at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7278. Opens Mon-Tues, Sun 6pm-10pm, Weds-Thurs 6pm-11.30pm, Fri 6pm-11pm, Sat 12pm-11pm.

Mykonos on the Bay

The blue-and-white colours and stone decor might be as clichéd as they come, but we can’t deny that Mykonos on The Bay tries its best to transport you to the idyllic Greek isles.

Served with handmade pita bread, the Mykonos Dip Platter ($26) of tzatziki, taramosalata and melitzanosalata is a definite highlight, along with the Gemista “Risotto” ($27), a spectacular Greek classic of rice stuffed tomatoes and bell peppers. Feeling basic? The smoky Pita Gyros (27.50) heaped with tender pork belly is sure to satisfy.

Mykonos On The Bay is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-10 Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6334 3818. Opens Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm. Reservations required via their website.

The Cliff

Perched atop a cliff (see what they did there?) with a stellar view of the South China Sea, this beautifully chic restaurant is the go-to for quintessential Italian cuisine on Sentosa.

Seeing as Singapore is summer all-year round, highlights include the refreshing Summer Panzanella With Stone Fruit ($18) and the Pacherri Alla Calabrese ($20) with spicy n’duja ragu amongst their selection of homemade pastas and gourmet wood-fire pizzas.

The Cliff is located at 2 Bukit Mantis Road, Singapore 099891, p. +65 6708 8310. Opens daily from 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. For reservations, make a booking via their website.

table65

A space in Resorts World Sentosa where novel modern European cuisine with French and Japanese leanings is dreamt up, table65 takes away fine dining’s stuffy formalities to focus on flavours, with a touch of interaction thrown into the mix.

With a chef patron in Richard van Oostenbrugge – he also owns Michelin-starred 212 in Amsterdam – look forward to dishes like the Foie gras kombu-jime ($46) and the delicately treated Coral Trout ($58). Don’t miss their now-famous work of art Apple ($23) dessert, drizzled in salted caramel atop a puff pastry. See our review here.

table65 is located at 26 Sentosa Gateway, Hotel Michael, #01-104 & 105, Singapore 098138, p. +65 6577 7939 / +65 6577 6688. Opens Tues-Sat 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Bob's Bar

Escape the hustle and bustle of life in this breezy hideaway on Sentosa Island. This charming old-world bar serves Cuban-inspired cocktails to put you in the holiday mood. Sip on a refreshing mix of sour and spicy with the Exotic Paradise ($25) or piña colada-inspired Monkey Business ($26) if you have a sweet tooth.

If rum is your poison, deliciously vibrant Tiki cocktail Bob’s Zombie ($29) is the perfect summer tipple. Make sure you also set your alarms because every evening at 6pm comes their Bosun’s Call where bartenders give out tasting rum infused with pineapple.

Bob’s Bar is located at Capella Singapore, Ground Level, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297, p. +65 6591 5047. Opens daily from 3pm-10pm.

Panamericana

Get whisked away to a private island-like utopia at Panamericana. Dining al-fresco gives you a stunning view of lush manicured greenery overlooking the cerulean South China Sea.

The menu boasts a rich diversity of flavours from 14 different countries in the Pan-American region in their specialised farm-to-fire cuisine.

Tuck into small plates of Mexican Beef Brisket Sliders ($24) and Peruvian Ceviche ($26). Larger plates consist of smoky Lamb Al Asador ($65) succulent spicy-sweet Colombian Chicken ($56/whole, $28/half).

Panamericana is located at Sentosa Golf Club, 27 Bukit Mantis Road, Singapore 099892 p. +65 6253 8182. Opens daily from 12pm-10pm. For reservations, book a table via their website here.

1-V:U

Soak up the island vibes from dual-concept day club and restaurant 1-V:U while taking in majestic views of the Singapore Straits. The space is split between their luxe-casual indoor restaurant where Singaporean

Chef Ace Tan takes on North East Asian cooking through a progressive lens and and al-fresco pool deck. At the latter, Fall in love with the Summer Fling’s ($18) inspiriting mixture of fresh kumquat, Roku Gin and Giffard Elderflower and kick back with a Sunset on V:U ($22). See our review here.

1-V:U is located at The Outpost Hotel, Level 7, 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951, p. +65 8879 8765. Temporarily closed at the moment, doors to open again in November.

This article was first published in City Nomads.