A dining guide to Singapore's Club Street: Best restaurants, bars and cafes

Located on the fringes of Chinatown, the once-bustling Club Street has changed much, inevitably, after the pandemic.

Certainly there are less inexpensive watering holes, replaced by concept and lifestyle driven establishments that draw a more discerning crowd. Whether you’re in the CBD for work, a pole class or a walkabout, turn to the street’s historical shophouses now housing these restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Restaurants

Bochinche

Modern Argentinian cocina Bochinche offers thoughtfully-sourced steaks at affordable prices. Pick from cuts like the 35 days aged OP Rib from Argentina ($22/100g) and US Hanging Tender ($60, 300g).

Highlights also include the moreish Argentinian Spring Rolls ($14) filled with tender, textural chopped pig ear stuffing and the seafood loaded “Bomba Arroz Verde” ($27). Though communal dining is the way to go at Bochinche, the lunch set is decently priced from $36++ for two courses, with a glass of Terrazas Reserva 2019 Malbec available at S$10++. See our full review here.

Bochinche Restaurant is located at 27 Club St, Singapore 069413, p. +65 6235 4990. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Club Street Wine Room

Club Street Wine Room is the place to discover the magnificent intricacies of wine without the intimidating atmosphere of traditionally formal wine bars.

From traditional and natural wines to new and innovative tipples (sea-aged wines, anyone?), have a great time pairing them with tasty nibbles like Andy’s Fried Chicken ($18) and Woodfired Scallop & Prawn Vol au Vent Thermidor ($16 each). Catch their A La Carte Set Lunch on Thursdays and Fridays, from $48++ for two courses. See our review of their bottomless brunch here.

Club Street Wine Room is located at 87 Club St, Singapore 069455, p. +65 6970 0190. Open Tue-Wed 4pm-10.30pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-10.30pm, Sun 12pm-8.30pm.

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse

Go for the craft beer and stay for the food at Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse. Local favourites and pub classics emerge from their custom-built brick-fire hearth, yielding dishes such as the fan favourite 36 Burger ($22), mouth-watering grass-fed beef patty with cheese and spicy mayo, and turmeric-rubbed Wood Fired Cauliflower ($25) with nuts, miso-leek purée, and kale.

With over 20 taps in the house, look forward to seasonal in-house brews to rotating guest taps from other local and international craft breweries. Happy hour till 7pm on weekdays. See our review here.

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse is located at 36 Club St, Singapore 069469, p. +65 6239 0350. Open daily 11.30am-10.30pm.

NOX – Dine in the Dark

Having moved recently from its previous location in Kampong Gelam, NOX – Dine In The Dark engages your senses under a blanket of total darkness. Strap in and enjoy their Prix Fixe Dinner ($88++), featuring a mystery 3-course tasting menu of 12 dishes.

The experience is elevated with wine, cocktail, and mocktail pairings available from $30++ per person. Their team of blind and visually impaired hosts have been specially trained to offer guidance to sighted guests, a role reversal that forges a unique human experience. See our review here.

NOX – Dine in the Dark is located at 83 Club St, Singapore 069451, p. +65 6298 0708. Open Tue-Sun 6pm-10.30pm.

Le Bon Funk

Every day is a new and delicious dining experience at Le Bon Funk. Rotating their menu daily based on the day’s best produce, it’s accompanied with an evolving drinks list that puts the focus on natural wines.

From our most recent visit, their signature Cedar Jelly And Foie Gras Toast was still the bomb, and we greatly enjoyed the Mortadella Sandwich and Wagyu Tartare. See our full review here.

Le Bon Funk is located at 29 Club St, Singapore 069414, p. +65 6224 1490. Open Tue-Thu 5pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10.30pm, Sun 12pm-5pm.

L’Angélus

Experience the infallible quality of Singapore’s oldest traditional French restaurant at L’Angélus. Start your meal with Soupe A L’oignon Et Croutons (S$24), traditional french onion soup with cheese and croutons, before moving on to either of their Duck Liver Specialties ($32). Don’t miss their monthly 3-Course All Day Set menu ($68) and Lunch Set menu ($32++) for value for money deals!

From air-flown high-quality ingredients for quintessential French dishes to a unique French wine list, diners in Singapore have not taken a culinary expedition to France quite like this one.

L’Angélus is located at 85 Club St, Singapore 069453, p. +65 6225 6897. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm, Sat 6pm-10.30pm.

Mazzo Restaurant & Bar

Mazzo Restaurant & Bar is a cosy Italian joint where patrons can unwind as they wine and dine with family and friends. Serving a fare of mouth-watering Italian cuisine from the classic Margherita Pizza ($24) and Pesto Burata ($28) to Antipasti ($39) for two featuring a spread of cold cuts, bruschetta, risotto balls, mozzarella, calamari and wings, the accompanying warm and friendly atmosphere will make a most memorable night yet. Don’t forget to wash down each delicious bit with drinks ranging from wines, spirits, cocktails and more.

Mazzo Restaurant & Bar is located at 56 Club St, Singapore 069432, p. +65 6222 0089. Open Mon-Sat 3pm-10.30pm.

Picanhas’

Serving with the ethos of “Steaks For People”, expect wallet-friendly beef with bold flavours at Halal steakhouse Picanhas’.

Centred around juicy Brazilian picanha steaks, also known as the rump cap or sirloin cap, enjoy the Queen Of Steak ($21, 200g) served with binchotan butter, or have your carbs too with a Picanha Don (S$16). Have space for dessert? Walk a few steps further down Club Street to Panquecas’ for delectable crepes. See our full review here.

Picanhas’ is located at 90 Club St, Singapore 069458, p +65 9754 1909. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-3pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

Bars

Low Tide

Low Tide takes you to paradise with a menu of elevated local food and tropical cocktails! Kick the Singaporean heat up a notch with the Sambal (S)Ting-wray ($20), infused with Spicy Ancho Reyes liqueur, or order a Kopi Uncle Martini ($20) made with your choice of base spirit with ristretto-strength kopi and coffee liqueur.

They’ve also opened for lunch Tuesdays to Sundays, so tuck into plates like the Bincho Grilled Naan (with pork belly, beef cheek, or chicken) and the Saute’ed Clam LaLa.

Low Tide is located at 98 Club St, Singapore 069467, p. +65 8952 1145. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-10.30pm.

Cafes

Parallel Coffee Roasters

Start your mornings with affordable artisanal coffee at Parallel Coffee Roasters! Take your pick from their wide selection of black, white, cold brew and specialty coffees, as well as kombucha and açai smoothies. Enjoy your drink with Smashed Avo with Poached Eggs (S$18) or the heartier Beef Cheek Pappardelle (S$24) featuring tender beef cheek, homemade tomato sauce, and parmesan.

Parallel Coffee Roasters is located at 3 Club St, Singapore 069401. Open Mon-Sat 8am-6pm.

Lucia Cakes

Give your sweet tooth a treat at Lucia Cakes. Specialising in rich, chocolatey, fudgey brownies, enjoy these bite-sized treats in eight flavours – including Peanut Butter, Triple Chocolate and Salted Dark Chocolate – available in one-flavour boxes ($20) and four-flavour boxes ($20). Patrons can also choose to add on a Chocolate Porter by Ren Min ($11) or Cold Brew by Maxi Coffeebar ($16.50)!

Lucia Cakes is located at 93A Club St, Singapore 069461, p. +65 8181 3505. Open Mon-Sat 11am-5pm.