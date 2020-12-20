A dining guide to Tanjong Pagar, Singapore: Best restaurants, bars, and cafes in the 'hood

Tanjong Pagar has the best of both worlds. Whether you’re looking for fine dining restaurants and world class bars, or cheap happy hours and all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, this F&B hotbed in the Central Business District has it all.

If you haven’t been there lately because you’re still working from home , these are our essential foodie spots to check out:

Restaurants

Bar-Roque Grill

Pate en Croute / foie gras / sweetbread / black truffle / black trumpet / port wine / cognac Amazing Posted by Bar-Roque Grill on Monday, December 14, 2020

This Michelin bib gourmand awarded steakhouse flies the French flag high with dry-aged beef and house-produced charcuterie, rillettes, and terrines.

For a holistic experience of their culinary artistry, go for the Charcuterie Platter ($58) and their dry-aged Tenderloin ($42) or Beef Wellington ($44) served with spinach, foie gras and red wine jus. You’ll find creative rum cocktails at its bar too.

Bar-Roque Grill is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-00, Singapore 088539, p. +65 6444 9672. Open Tue – Fri, 12pm – 2.30pm and 6pm – 10.30pm, Sat 6pm – 10.30pm, and Sun 11am – 3.30pm and 5.30pm – 9.30pm. Closed Mon.

Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar

With Christmas right around the corner, what better way to spend it with your loved ones than with a hearty meal? 🎄 We... Posted by Torasho Ramen&Charcoal Bar on Sunday, December 6, 2020

This modern izakaya serves up an extensive selection of Japanese fare with a Pan-Asian flair. You’ll find traditional Tonkotsu Ramen ( $12) here, alongside modern spins like Truffle Tonkotsu ($18) and Uni & Chashu Tsukemen ($18) with an uni dipping soup.

For bar snacks (vino starts from $10 a glass), check out the Wagyu Chips ($8) and the four-culture fusional Unagi Tacos ($15). See our review here .

Torasho is located at 32 Tras Street, Singapore 078972, p. +65 6970 5055. Open 12pm -3pm and 6pm – 10.30pm daily.

Ryo Sushi

One of the most value-for-money sushi omakase available in Singapore, we don’t need to tell you that bookings at Ryo Sushi are essential.

The 15-course lunch set goes for a jaw-dropping $38, the 18-course at $68 and the 18-course sea urchin menu for a mere $98. Each set comes with seaweed salad, edamame, a truffled onsen egg, and a small chirashidon.

Ryo Sushi is located at 1 Tras Link, #01-06 Orchid Hotel, Singapore 078867, p. +65 6443 3463. Open Mon – Sat, 11.45 am – 2.45pm and 6pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Lukā

Melding Japanese ingredients and Italian culinary classics with aplomb, the spirit of innovation is strong at Lukā.

Aside from crowd pleasing starters like Burrata ($25) with San Daniele ham and Uni Egg ($13, two pieces), try the intriguing Shirasu Aglio E Olio ($25) that incorporates whitebait, anchovies, bottarga garlic, ooba leaf, and yuzu. Their Wagyu cuts start from $25 for 100g of skirt; don’t miss futon their wood fired pizzas either.

Lukā is located at 18 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088441, p. +65 6221 3988. Open Mon, 5pm – 10.30pm, Tue – Sun 12pm – 2.30pm and 5pm – 10.30pm.

Superstar K

If we would only choose one KBBQ place, Superstar K would be it (plus, the queue is way shorter than some of the other ones too).

The Kimchi Stew ($14) is divine, and we’re always tempted to order more of the Steam Egg ($5), but save space for the marbled and juicy Seasoned King Beef Rib ($39.90). All meats can be cooked and cut up before reaching the table so you barely have to lift a finger if that’s what you prefer.

Superstar K is located at 75 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088496, p. +65 6224 0504. Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 2am.

Fine dining

Restaurant Euphoria

Restaurant Euphoria Holiday Giving Campaign -SPREAD THE LOVE Restaurant Euphoria is one month old! Thank you everyone... Posted by Restaurant Euphoria on Thursday, December 10, 2020

A paean to plants in every detail, Restaurant Euphoria is the newly launched platform for Gastro-Botanica – the culinary philosophy of the celebrated local chef Jason Tan – to shine.

Look forward to My Favourite Vegetable, his signature dish of the Cévennes onion in four ways, and other delightful new creations in the six-course Secret Garden of Euphoria ($208++) and eight-course Journey of Euphoria ($258++). See our review here.

Restaurant Euphoria is located at 76 Tras St, Singapore 079015. Open Tues-Wed & Sat 6.30pm–11pm, Thurs-Fri 12pm–2.30pm and 6.30pm–11pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

Tippling Club

Sea bream, Japanese pumpkin, madras emulsion, curry leaf Posted by Tippling Club on Monday, September 28, 2020

This award-winning, vegetarian-friendly establishment by Chef Ryan Clift focuses on modern techniques, ingredients and textures, creating a dynamic dining experience.

Between their lunch ($110++) and dinner ($190++, $295++ with alcohol pairing) menus, expect unique plates like the Foie Gras Cheesecake with mandarin, Iranian pistachio, and yoghurt, and the Wagyu Tartare Taco with cumin ketchup.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p. +65 6475 2217. Open Mon – Tue, Thu – Fri, 12pm – 10.30pm, Sat 4pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun and Wed.

Chef’s Table by Chef Stephan

🚩 NEW Take-out & Delivery Menu by Chef's Table - *|www.dinnerbychefstephan.com|* Here is our last Take-out weekend... Posted by Chef's Table by Chef Stephan Zoisl on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

No signature dishes, no repetition – this philosophy at Chef’s Table sees a whopping list of 28 ingredients on the degustation menu daily.

Diners cross out produce they don’t like or don’t feel like having; what’s remaining then goes into a four-course ($98++), six-course ($128++), and eight-course ($150++) meals by Chef Stephan and his team. ​The wine list is quite extensively curated as well. See our review here .

Chef’s Table by Chef Stephan is located at 61 Tras Street, Singapore 079000, p. +65 6224 4188. Open Tue – Thu, 6pm – 11.30pm, Fri 12pm – 2.30pm and 6pm – 11.30pm, Sat 6pm – 11.30pm. Closed Sun – Mon.

Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare

For day time escapade, our executive set lunch is a great option! #3-course #lunch available from Tuesday to Friday from... Posted by Gattopardo Ristorante Di Mare on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Punters will find Singapore’s only Sicilian seafood restaurant in Tanjong Pagar too, and Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare only the sustainable variety on their menu.

Leave it up to the chefs with the Omakase ($188++) or opt for the five-course Sicilian journey ($118++) featuring the likes of Capesante (seared scallop with parsnip, smoked caviar) and Pesce al Sale, their signature salt baked fish. The wine list sees a variety of sustainable and organic Italian boutique labels.

Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare is located at 36 Tras Street, Singapore 078975, p. +65 6338 5498. Open Tue, 12pm – 2.30pm and 6.30pm – 10.30pm, Wed – Fri, 12pm – 2.30pm and 6.30pm – 10.30pm, Sat, 6.30pm – 10.30pm and Sun, 11.30am – 3.30pm. Closed Mon.

terra

Helmed by Japanese Chef-Owner Seita Nakahara, this one Michelin-starred, Omakase-only restaurant puts forth the best of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine.

Priced from $208++ per person, you’re in for beautifully presented delights like Deep Fried Amadai with bafun uni and cauliflower mousse, and Char Grilled Pyrenees Milk Lamb with risotto Milanese.

terra is located at 54 Tras Street, Singapore 078993, p. +65 9751 2145. Open Mon – Fri, 12pm – 2.30pm and 6.30pm – 10.30pm, and Sat, 6.30pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Bam! Restaurant

This awesome shot deserves a repost. 📸 credit to: @uncle_lim_chiak 🤘🏻 It’s Thursday! Who’s looking forward to... Posted by Bam Restaurant on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Dealing in Spanish-influenced omakase style dining, a five-course omakase will set you back $158++. But if you have your eye on Bam!’s list extensive collection of wine, sake, and other libations, there’s an a la carte tapas menu to go with it.

Think Sakura Ebi Spanish Fritters ($9, two pieces) and French Onion Soup ($14) alongside Braised Inaniwa Udon ($28) with nameko mushrooms.

Bam! Restaurant is located at 38 Tras Street, Singapore 078977, +65 6226 0500. Open Mon, 6pm – 10.30pm, Tue – Fri, 12 pm – 2pm and 6pm – 10.30pm, and Sat, 6pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Bars

Jigger & Pony

Kick off the jolly season with our Christmas punch bowl, sharing happiness just got festive! Inspired by the classic... Posted by Jigger and Pony on Monday, December 14, 2020

Asia’s best bar and ranked ninth at The World’s 50 Best Bars this year, Jigger & Pony delves deep into their craft – there’s much to learn and discover with each new issue of their magazine-styled menu.

All 24 cocktails are priced at S$25 across the board since each is crafted with equal dedication; be it the Whisky Highball that sees two types of Japanese whisky and Hokkaido super soft water or the spirit forward Cocoa Barrel Chancellor with dark rum, cocoa nib distillate, port reduction, and beetroot. They’ve just released their new line of bottled cocktails PONY too (shop here).

Jigger & Pony is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Tue – Sun, 4pm – 10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Revamp Cocktail Bar

Whether it’s bringing the bar to you, or bringing home to the bar, Revamp’s all about that comfort, that familiarity and... Posted by Revamp Cocktail Bar on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Revamp is all about decadent cocktails and signatures. Expect innovative techniques, fresh ingredients and meticulousness from this bar. Their classic cocktails are truly droolworthy – Blood & Sand ($18), named after Rudolph Valentino’s 1922 bullfighter movie, is a combination of Monkey Shoulder whiskey, Cinzanno Rosso, cherry liqueur and orange.

Their signature Chai, Pear Cooler ($20) is a unique blend of Monkey Shoulder, Chai Pear Shrub, lemonade and ginger beer. They even have a drink guide on their menu, which shows their attention to detail. See our review here.

Revamp Cocktail Bar is located at 61 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088482, p. +65 9050 5303. Open Mon – Sat, 11am – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Cafes

Five Oars Coffee Roasters

Weekends are for spending time with loved ones over good conversations & grub. Let us provide the food & drink while you... Posted by Five Oars Coffee Roasters on Friday, December 4, 2020

Inspired by the industrial coffee shops and caffeine culture of Melbourne, Five Oars is a fail-safe brunch option in the neighbourhood (be prepared to queue on weekends). Their Sea-Salt Ricotta Avocado Toast ($16) is a crowd-pleasing combination of guacamole, ricotta, poached eggs, roasted tomato and dukkah on sourdough.

Equally popular is their Five Oars Waffles (S$16) topped with espresso caramel sauce, cacao nibs, espresso almond brittle and vanilla ice cream.

Five Oars Coffee Roasters is located at 39 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088462, p. +65 8784 2686. Open Mon – Sun, 8am – 8pm.

Baristart

Have you met Crusty the snowman? ☃️ Savour the crusty bits of our Christmas Sundaes made with Hokkaido BIEI Jersey Milk... Posted by Baristart Coffee Singapore on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

If you love your white coffee extra creamy and velvety, Baristart is the place to go. Using premium imported Hokkaido milk from Brown Jersey Cows, beverage options range from coffee classics like a Latte ($6.70) or sweeter with the likes of Brown Sugar Boba ($8.50).

The same dairy products are also used in their food menu; give their Hokkaido Carbonara ($17.80) with bacon a try.

Baristart is located at 65 Tras Street, Singapore 079004. Open Mon – Sun, 9am – 9pm.

