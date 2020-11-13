A dining guide to VivoCity in Singapore: What to eat at HarbourFront's mall by the sea

Finding a place to eat in this massive mall can be a daunting task, given the sheer number of options. Don’t worry though, we got you.

Our curation of Japanese foods and desserts, Spanish tapas, British pub grub, Korean barbecue, and more. make up some of the best food in VivoCity right now.

1. Tapas Club

Everybody loves Spanish tapas. These small, delicious plates are ideal for trying a lot of different dishes in one meal. Tapas Club’s great location on Harbourfront Walk means you get not just authentic Spanish flavour but great atmosphere as well, if you choose to near the water.

Try their Spanish Omelette ($15) and Eggplant Chips with Honey ($15) – both are listed as must-tries on their menu. For something more substantial, get the Squid Ink Paella ($29) for some seafood goodness.

Tapas Club is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-98/99, VivoCity Singapore 098585. Open Mon – Sun, from 12pm – 10.30pm.

2. Bornga

Every mall has to have a Korean food offering or two and Bornga is Vivocity’s best option. The creation of celebrity chef Paik Jong-won, Bornga is the largest chain of Korean BBQ restaurants globally, and Bornga is a special kind of delicious.

Try their signature($28), sliced beef seasoned with a secret marinade, and go home smelling like meat and bliss. Even better, you can get takeaway and discounted sets if you order in.

Bornga is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, #02-123/124, Vivocity Singapore, Singapore 098585. Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 10pm.

3. Gram Cafe & Pancakes

Another Asian chain gone global, Gram is one of the most famous pancake cafes from Japan. Their jiggly, thick souffle pancakes come in any flavour you could want.

Try their Chilli Bean Pancakes ($18.90) for something savoury, or their Tiramisu Pancakes ($15.90) for dessert. There’s also the Premium Pancakes ($17.90) to try, but that’s if you can land one of their coveted 30 daily servings.

Gram Cafe & Pancakes is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-110 VivoCity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 8666 6277. Open Mon – Sun, 11am – 10pm.

4. Beauty in the Pot

Because you can never have too much hotpot – dig in to nourishing soup bases and fresh homemade specialties at Vivocity’s Beauty in the Pot.

Conceptually, stark pink visuals make this concept a standout from Paradise Group’s other brands of Chinese cuisine outlets, but don’t mistake it as a gimmick for ladies – anyone can appreciate their spicy broth and Signature Homemade Fish Tofu ($1.80 per piece).

Beauty in the Pot is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #03-08A Vivocity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6255 0758. Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 3am.

5. The Queen and Mangosteen

For British pub grub, especially if you’re after a pint or two, look no further than The Queen and Mangosteen.

They have decent munchies like Black Angus Sirloin ($36++, 250g), Beef and Guinness Pie ($26), and even a Warm Chocolate Pudding ($14). The real kicker here is the view – the bar is by the waterfront, perfect for a cool night with a bit of breeze.

The Queen and Mangosteen is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-106/107 Vivocity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6376 9380. Open Mon – Sun, 12pm – 10pm.

6. Afuri Ramen

If you find most ramen too heavy for your tastes, try Afuri Ramen. With 10 branches in Japan, they’re known for their lighter chicken-and-yuzu broth in their signature Shoyu Ramen and Shio Ramens (both $15.90).

However, we much prefer the Yuzu Tsukemen ($17.90) for that light and flavourful dipping sauce.

Afuri Ramen is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-167, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6970 1386. Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 10pm.

7. Aburi-En

If you’re a meat lover, it only takes one sniff of a dish at Aburi-En to make your stomach growl. They specialise in aburi (partially grilled) meat, especially donburi with premium ingredients from Japan.

They’re best known for their Miyazaki wagyu dishes, offering their Premium Wagyu Jyu for $28. Not feeling beef? They’ve got pork, seafood and chicken options, as well as ramen.

Aburi-En is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-159/160 VivoCity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6259 9603. Open Mon – Sun, 11am – 10pm.

7. Dancing Crab

Singaporeans love seafood , and Dancing Crab is one of the restaurants in Vivocity catering to that craving. This Louisiana inspired seafood chain serves country-style Cajun seafood, showcasing the richness of Creole cuisine.

Their Live Crab Combo with their Signature Cajun Sauce ($98) comes with a bag of an 800g live Sri Lankan crab, 350g of prawn, 350g of flower clam, corn and chicken sausage.

Dancing Crab is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #03-10 VivoCity, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6222 7377. Open Mon – Sun, 11.30am – 3pm and 5.30 – 10pm.

8. Shake Shack

This fast-food chain has been expanding quite rapidly over the last two years. The VivoCity branch will be their fifth on the island, selling its customary burgers , hot dogs and of course, shakes.

Get the customary ShackBurger ($9.20 single, S$12.70 double) and a Hand-Spun Shake ($6.90) if you haven’t yet had your first Singaporean Shake Shack experience.

Shake Shack will be located at #01-163/164 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 098585.

9. Beyond Coffee

We like that this is not your typical cafe, and boy, is it one for new, possibly weird flavour combinations. Their Tomato Tango ($7.50) is a mix of coffee, tomato, seaweed and mint, making this coffee drink unusually savoury.

Another unusual one on the sweeter side is the Crack Me Up ($7.50), made of blended salted egg yolk biscuits, milk and popping boba to create a creamy smoothie.

Beyond Coffee is located in Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-135/136, Singapore 098585. Open Mon – Sun, 11am – 10pm.

10. Alijiang Silk Road Cuisine

Alijiang features cuisine from Northern China, where the Silk Road stretches. Expect to find dishes like Lamb Skewers ($7.50 for two) and Pickled Chicken Soup Beef “La Mian” ($11.30). They also offer Western Mahua snacks like Braised Beef in Pita ($6.50).

Alijiang Silk Road Cuisine is located at 1 Harbourfront Walk #03-11, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6252 4979. Open Mon – Sun, 11am – 3pm and 5.30pm – 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.