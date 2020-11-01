Dining with a large group of people? Here are some restaurants under $30 per pax!

This is (for sure) a common question that almost everyone here in Singapore would have faced at least once in their life. Some of the commonly asked questions for outings in Singapore:

Where to eat?

Cheap or not?

Can fit everyone?

Yes, can it fit everyone? All of your friends, colleagues maybe even your entire kampung.

Kampung is a traditional village usually in rural parts of a country, a term mainly used in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

One of our Community members, Steph Yeo, asked:

"What are some recommended restaurants good for groups ranging from 10 to 25? E.g. for department celebrations, farewell lunches/dinners etc. Budget preferable within $50/pax. Thanks in advance!"

- Steph Yeo

For this article, and because we are Seedly, we will be looking at cheaper alternatives with a budget of $30 per person.

TL;DR - PLACES UNDER $30 PER PAX FOR DINING WITH A LARGE GROUP OF FRIENDS

Italian Western Thai Japanese Chinese Mad For Garlic Food For Thought The Vintage Shophouse Sun with Moon Mouth Restaurant Peperoni Pizzeria Table Manners The Oriental Outpost Sumire Yakitori House The Salted Plum Supply & Demand Wheeler's Yard The Eclectic Emporium Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi Two Chefs Eating Place

We know it is impossible to list every single restaurant that can accommodate large groups of hungry humans, so we've narrowed it down based on a few cuisines.

Some of these places were recommended by our Community members based on their own experience, along with interesting places we've handpicked, just for you!

CHINESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

MOUTH RESTAURANT @ CHINA SQUARE CENTRAL

You have to try the liu sha bao (custard bun), crispy on the outside, really different from everywhere else. I am not a fan of custard bun but if it takes a lot for a non-believer to recommend that to you.

Mouth Restaurant Damage ~$30/pax Cuisine Dim Sum, Chinese Address 22 Cross Street

#01-61 China Square Central

Singapore 048421 Operating Hours Monday - Friday:

11:30am to 3pm

6pm to 10pm

Saturday & Sunday:

10am to 4pm

6pm to 10pm Contact +65 64385798

THE SALTED PLUM

Be prepared to order many dishes to share since the portion-size aren't the biggest, but it gives you the opportunity to try everything on the menu!

The Salted Plum Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Taiwanese Address 10 Circular Rd, Singapore 049366 Opening Hours Monday - Saturday: 11:30am to 2:30pm

6pm to 9:30pm Contact Tel: 6260 0155

TWO CHEFS EATING PLACE

Now, you can't possibly think we won't mention tze char (Hokkien term for common home-cooked food), can you?

Of course, there are so many tze char places you can go to, but like we said, this is handpicked!

Two Chefs Eating Place Damage ~$15/pax Cuisine Chinese

This is also pretty new to me, but they've got 2 outlets now!

Address Opening Hours Contact Two Chefs @ Commonwealth

116 Commonwealth Cres, #01-129, Singapore 140116 Monday - Sunday:

11:30am to 2:30pm

5pm to 11:30pm Tel: +65 6472 5361 Two Chefs @ Sin Ming

410A Sin Ming Ave, #02-01, Singapore 570409 Monday - Sunday:

11am to 2:30pm

5pm to 10:30pm Tel: +65 6451 3812

WESTERN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Previously located in Botanic Gardens, now relocated at National Museum of Singapore.

Food For Thought Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Breakfast & Brunch Address 93 Stamford Road

#01-04/05 National Museum Singapore

Singapore 178897 Operating Hours Monday - Sunday: 10am to 7pm

TABLE MANNERS

There's no need to introduce European cuisine, most of us have been eating it on a regular basis!

Apparently, their Buttermilk Fried Chicken is a must-try!

Table Manners Damage ~$25/pax Cuisine Western Address 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, 01-68/69, Singapore 486038 Operating Hours Monday - Thursday: 11am to 10pm

Friday: 11am to 10:30pm

Saturday: 3pm to 10:30pm

Sunday: 12am to 9pm Contact Tel: +65 6604 7669

I know this one is a little far…

But hey, sometimes you have friends who stay further away and it's time everyone meets nearer to them, no?

WHEELER'S YARD

If you haven't heard of this place, I guess you haven't really been on Instagram often.

Though if you haven't been there, I kinda get why, since it's a little out of the way.

But this is an interesting space, especially for bicycle lovers!

Wheeler's Yard Damage ~$25/pax Cuisine European Address 28 Lor Ampas, Singapore 328781 Opening Hours Tuesday - Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturday & Sunday: 10:30am to 10pm Contact Tel: +65 6254 9128

ITALIAN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

MAD FOR GARLIC

Mad for Garlic does not take reservations, it is no wonder their queue is always so long. They have 40 over outlets in South Korea, but only one in Singapore.

Mad For Garlic Damage ~$30/pax Cuisine Garlic-themed Italian Address Suntec City Mall

No 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-300/301

Singapore 038983 Opening Hours Sunday to Thursday: 11:30am to 10:00pm (Last order: 9:15pm)

Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11:00pm (Last order: 10:15pm) Contact Tel: (65) 6238 1930

PEPERONI PIZZERIA

"We just had one yesterday! A farewell lunch! It was at Pepperoni's pizza. Amazing stuff We had 10 ppl so we just ordered 3 XXL pizza… total about $185."

- Kenneth Lou

Peperoni Pizzeria Damage ~S$30/pax Cuisine Italian

They have 6 outlets islandwide!

Address Operating Hours Contact Peperoni @ GREENWOOD

6 Greenwood Avenue, Hillcrest Park, Singapore 289195 Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm | Sunday: 11am to 11pm

Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Thu

Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 10:30pm Tel: (+65) 6465 6556 Peperoni @ FRANKEL

95 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458221 Tel: (+65) 6445 5661 Peperoni @ ZION

56 Zion Road, Singapore 247781 Tel: (+65) 6732 3253 Peperoni @ THOMSON

267 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574394 Tel: (+65) 6509 1575 Peperoni @ SUNTEC

3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-130, Singapore 038983 Monday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm

Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Fri

Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 9:30pm Tel: (+65) 6884 7737 Peperoni @ BIOPOLIS

10 Biopolis Road, #01-01, Chromos Block, Singapore 138670 Tel: (+65) 6478 9091

SUPPLY & DEMAND

Supply & Demand Damage ~$30/pax Cuisine Italian

"Supply & Demand (multiple locations but esplanade is best at evening times) - set meals available."

- Charmaine Ng

Address Operating Hours Contact SUPPLY & DEMAND - ESPLANADE (FLAGSHIP)

8 Raffles Avenue #01-13 Esplanade Mall

Singapore 039802 Monday - Thursday: 5:30pm to 11pm

Friday: 5:30pm to 2am

Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 2am (+65) 6336 0588 SUPPLY & DEMAND - ORCHARDGATEWAY

277 Orchard Road #02-13/14

Orchardgateway Singapore 238858 Monday - Friday: 12:00pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10:30pm

Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 10:30pm (+65) 6702 6218 SUPPLY & DEMAND - NOVENA

11 Mandalay Road #01-02

Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine

Singapore 308232 Monday - Saturday: 8.30am to 10pm

Sunday: 11am - 4:30pm (+65) 6734 9588

JAPANESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

SUN WITH MOON

"Sun with moon @ Wheelock Place Orchard for Japanese set lunches (avg $25). Make sure to try the salmon carpaccio."

- Charmaine Ng

Sun with Moon Damage ~$35/pax Cuisine Sushi, Chirashi, Japanese Address 501 Orchard Road

#03-15 Wheelock Place

Singapore 238880 Operating Hours Monday - Thursday: 11:30am to 9:30pm

Friday & Saturday: 11am to 10pm

Sunday: 11am to 9:30pm Contact +65 67336636

NADAI FUJISOBA NI-HACHI

A wild soba restaurant appeared!

Well, you must know, it's not easy to find an affordable and good Japanese restaurant that's large enough to fit a large group!

Most of my favourite Japanese places are all super cosy…

Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Japanese Address 100 Tras Street #03-14, 100AM, 079027 Opening Hours Monday - Friday:

11am to 3pm

5:30pm to 10pm



Saturday & Sunday:

11am to 4pm

5pm to 10pm Contact Tel: +65 6443 8827

SUMIRE YAKITORI

Hmmm, grilled food is easily one of the best for a group setting!

And Japanese-style grilled skewers ain't no exception!

Sumire Yakitori House Damage ~$25/pax Cuisine Japanese Address 80 Middle Rd, #01-88/89 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188966 Opening Hours Sunday - Thursday: 11:30am to 10:30pm

Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11pm Contact Tel: +65 6338 9963

THAI RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

THE VINTAGE SHOPHOUSE

Really popular option especially the one located at China Square in the Central Business District (CBD) that serves Thai cuisine.

The Vintage Shophouse Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Thai Address 20 Cross Street

#01-25 China Square Central

Singapore 048422 Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm

Saturday - Sunday: 11:30am to 10:30pm Contact Tel: + 65 6536 6739

THE ECLECTIC EMPORIUM

Another concept by Folks Collective, Steph has personally tried The Eclectic Emporium and they were able to cater for around 20 people (that really is a large group)!

The Eclectic Emporium Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Thai Address 8 Shenton Way

#01-15/18/23 AXA Tower

Singapore 068811 Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm Contact Tel: +65 6227 3487

THE ORIENTAL OUTPOST

Okay, we promise we're gonna stop with Folks Collective after this, but yea, another Thai restaurant by them and suitable for big groups!

The Oriental Outpost Damage ~$20/pax Cuisine Thai Address 25 Church Street

#01-04 Capital Square Three

Singapore 049482 Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm Contact Tel: +65 6222 6289

