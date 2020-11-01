Dining with a large group of people? Here are some restaurants under $30 per pax!

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cherie Tan
Seedly

This is (for sure) a common question that almost everyone here in Singapore would have faced at least once in their life. Some of the commonly asked questions for outings in Singapore:

  • Where to eat?
  • Cheap or not?
  • Can fit everyone?

Yes, can it fit everyone? All of your friends, colleagues maybe even your entire kampung.

Kampung is a traditional village usually in rural parts of a country, a term mainly used in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

One of our Community members, Steph Yeo, asked:

PHOTO: Seedly

In case you can't view the image,

"What are some recommended restaurants good for groups ranging from 10 to 25? E.g. for department celebrations, farewell lunches/dinners etc. Budget preferable within $50/pax. Thanks in advance!"

- Steph Yeo

For this article, and because we are Seedly, we will be looking at cheaper alternatives with a budget of $30 per person.

TL;DR - PLACES UNDER $30 PER PAX FOR DINING WITH A LARGE GROUP OF FRIENDS

PHOTO: Seedly
 
Italian Western Thai Japanese Chinese
Mad For Garlic Food For Thought The Vintage Shophouse Sun with Moon Mouth Restaurant
Peperoni Pizzeria Table Manners The Oriental Outpost Sumire Yakitori House The Salted Plum
Supply & Demand Wheeler's Yard The Eclectic Emporium Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi Two Chefs Eating Place

We know it is impossible to list every single restaurant that can accommodate large groups of hungry humans, so we've narrowed it down based on a few cuisines.

Some of these places were recommended by our Community members based on their own experience, along with interesting places we've handpicked, just for you!

CHINESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

MOUTH RESTAURANT @ CHINA SQUARE CENTRAL

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baked liu sha bao and colourful har gow yes please.

A post shared by Travis (@travlim) on

You have to try the liu sha bao (custard bun), crispy on the outside, really different from everywhere else. I am not a fan of custard bun but if it takes a lot for a non-believer to recommend that to you.

  Mouth Restaurant
Damage ~$30/pax
Cuisine Dim Sum, Chinese
Address 22 Cross Street
#01-61 China Square Central
Singapore 048421
Operating Hours Monday - Friday:
11:30am to 3pm
6pm to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday:
10am to 4pm
6pm to 10pm
Contact +65 64385798

THE SALTED PLUM

Be prepared to order many dishes to share since the portion-size aren't the biggest, but it gives you the opportunity to try everything on the menu!

  The Salted Plum
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Taiwanese
Address 10 Circular Rd, Singapore 049366
Opening Hours Monday - Saturday: 11:30am to 2:30pm
6pm to 9:30pm
Contact Tel: 6260 0155

TWO CHEFS EATING PLACE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier on dinner at my house downstair with le bffs & my mom😊 #twochefseatingplace #zichar

A post shared by Shirley Tan (@iamshirleyyyy) on

Now, you can't possibly think we won't mention tze char (Hokkien term for common home-cooked food), can you?

Of course, there are so many tze char places you can go to, but like we said, this is handpicked!

  Two Chefs Eating Place
Damage ~$15/pax
Cuisine Chinese

This is also pretty new to me, but they've got 2 outlets now!

Address Opening Hours Contact
Two Chefs @ Commonwealth
116 Commonwealth Cres, #01-129, Singapore 140116		 Monday - Sunday:
11:30am to 2:30pm
5pm to 11:30pm		 Tel: +65 6472 5361
Two Chefs @ Sin Ming
410A Sin Ming Ave, #02-01, Singapore 570409		 Monday - Sunday:
11am to 2:30pm
5pm to 10:30pm		 Tel: +65 6451 3812

WESTERN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Previously located in Botanic Gardens, now relocated at National Museum of Singapore.

  Food For Thought
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Breakfast & Brunch
Address 93 Stamford Road
#01-04/05 National Museum Singapore
Singapore 178897
Operating Hours Monday - Sunday: 10am to 7pm

TABLE MANNERS

There's no need to introduce European cuisine, most of us have been eating it on a regular basis!

Apparently, their Buttermilk Fried Chicken is a must-try!

  Table Manners
Damage ~$25/pax
Cuisine Western
Address 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, 01-68/69, Singapore 486038
Operating Hours Monday - Thursday: 11am to 10pm
Friday: 11am to 10:30pm
Saturday: 3pm to 10:30pm
Sunday: 12am to 9pm
Contact Tel: +65 6604 7669

I know this one is a little far…

But hey, sometimes you have friends who stay further away and it's time everyone meets nearer to them, no?

WHEELER'S YARD

If you haven't heard of this place, I guess you haven't really been on Instagram often.

Though if you haven't been there, I kinda get why, since it's a little out of the way.

But this is an interesting space, especially for bicycle lovers!

  Wheeler's Yard
Damage ~$25/pax
Cuisine European
Address 28 Lor Ampas, Singapore 328781
Opening Hours Tuesday - Friday: 11am to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday: 10:30am to 10pm
Contact Tel: +65 6254 9128

ITALIAN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

MAD FOR GARLIC

Mad for Garlic does not take reservations, it is no wonder their queue is always so long. They have 40 over outlets in South Korea, but only one in Singapore.

  Mad For Garlic
Damage ~$30/pax
Cuisine Garlic-themed Italian
Address Suntec City Mall
No 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-300/301
Singapore 038983
Opening Hours Sunday to Thursday: 11:30am to 10:00pm (Last order: 9:15pm)
Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11:00pm (Last order: 10:15pm)
Contact Tel: (65) 6238 1930

PEPERONI PIZZERIA

"We just had one yesterday! A farewell lunch! It was at Pepperoni's pizza. Amazing stuff We had 10 ppl so we just ordered 3 XXL pizza… total about $185."

- Kenneth Lou

  Peperoni Pizzeria
Damage ~S$30/pax
Cuisine Italian

They have 6 outlets islandwide!

Address Operating Hours Contact
Peperoni @ GREENWOOD
6 Greenwood Avenue, Hillcrest Park, Singapore 289195		 Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm | Sunday: 11am to 11pm
Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Thu
Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 10:30pm		 Tel: (+65) 6465 6556
Peperoni @ FRANKEL
95 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458221		 Tel: (+65) 6445 5661
Peperoni @ ZION
56 Zion Road, Singapore 247781		 Tel: (+65) 6732 3253
Peperoni @ THOMSON
267 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574394		 Tel: (+65) 6509 1575
Peperoni @ SUNTEC
3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-130, Singapore 038983		 Monday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm
Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Fri
Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 9:30pm		 Tel: (+65) 6884 7737
Peperoni @ BIOPOLIS
10 Biopolis Road, #01-01, Chromos Block, Singapore 138670		 Tel: (+65) 6478 9091

SUPPLY & DEMAND

  Supply & Demand
Damage ~$30/pax
Cuisine Italian

"Supply & Demand (multiple locations but esplanade is best at evening times) - set meals available."

- Charmaine Ng

Address Operating Hours Contact
SUPPLY & DEMAND - ESPLANADE (FLAGSHIP)
8 Raffles Avenue #01-13 Esplanade Mall
Singapore 039802		 Monday - Thursday: 5:30pm to 11pm
Friday: 5:30pm to 2am
Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 2am		 (+65) 6336 0588
SUPPLY & DEMAND - ORCHARDGATEWAY
277 Orchard Road #02-13/14
Orchardgateway Singapore 238858		 Monday - Friday: 12:00pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10:30pm
Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 10:30pm		 (+65) 6702 6218
SUPPLY & DEMAND - NOVENA
11 Mandalay Road #01-02
Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine
Singapore 308232		 Monday - Saturday: 8.30am to 10pm
Sunday: 11am - 4:30pm		 (+65) 6734 9588

JAPANESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

SUN WITH MOON

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never fails to impress! #sunwithmoon #seafood #foodies

A post shared by Nat Soon (@raresquishy) on

"Sun with moon @ Wheelock Place Orchard for Japanese set lunches (avg $25). Make sure to try the salmon carpaccio."

- Charmaine Ng

  Sun with Moon
Damage ~$35/pax
Cuisine Sushi, Chirashi, Japanese
Address 501 Orchard Road
#03-15 Wheelock Place
Singapore 238880
Operating Hours Monday - Thursday: 11:30am to 9:30pm
Friday & Saturday: 11am to 10pm
Sunday: 11am to 9:30pm
Contact +65 67336636

NADAI FUJISOBA NI-HACHI

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is Fujisoba special dipping Soba! Please try it!!

A post shared by Fujisoba Singapore (@fujisobasingapore) on

A wild soba restaurant appeared!

Well, you must know, it's not easy to find an affordable and good Japanese restaurant that's large enough to fit a large group!

Most of my favourite Japanese places are all super cosy…

  Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Japanese
Address 100 Tras Street #03-14, 100AM, 079027
Opening Hours Monday - Friday:
11am to 3pm
5:30pm to 10pm

Saturday & Sunday:
11am to 4pm
5pm to 10pm
Contact Tel: +65 6443 8827

SUMIRE YAKITORI

Hmmm, grilled food is easily one of the best for a group setting!

And Japanese-style grilled skewers ain't no exception!

  Sumire Yakitori House
Damage ~$25/pax
Cuisine Japanese
Address 80 Middle Rd, #01-88/89 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188966
Opening Hours Sunday - Thursday: 11:30am to 10:30pm
Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11pm
Contact Tel: +65 6338 9963

THAI RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX

THE VINTAGE SHOPHOUSE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Perfectly unassembled By @jhwphay #folkscollective #asiqsquare #thaifood #thai

A post shared by FOLKS COLLECTIVE (@folkscollective) on

Really popular option especially the one located at China Square in the Central Business District (CBD) that serves Thai cuisine.

  The Vintage Shophouse
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Thai
Address 20 Cross Street
#01-25 China Square Central
Singapore 048422
Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
Saturday - Sunday: 11:30am to 10:30pm
Contact Tel: + 65 6536 6739

THE ECLECTIC EMPORIUM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thai food for dinner 🥂 #folkscollective

A post shared by 🎠sophiatan 소피아🎡 (@sophiatan) on

Another concept by Folks Collective, Steph has personally tried The Eclectic Emporium and they were able to cater for around 20 people (that really is a large group)!

  The Eclectic Emporium
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Thai
Address 8 Shenton Way
#01-15/18/23 AXA Tower
Singapore 068811
Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
Contact Tel: +65 6227 3487

THE ORIENTAL OUTPOST

Okay, we promise we're gonna stop with Folks Collective after this, but yea, another Thai restaurant by them and suitable for big groups!

  The Oriental Outpost
Damage ~$20/pax
Cuisine Thai
Address 25 Church Street
#01-04 Capital Square Three
Singapore 049482
Opening Hours Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
Contact Tel: +65 6222 6289

This article was first published in Seedly.

More about
Lifestyle Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Iran says it &#039;unintentionally&#039; shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES