Dining with a large group of people? Here are some restaurants under $30 per pax!

This is (for sure) a common question that almost everyone here in Singapore would have faced at least once in their life. Some of the commonly asked questions for outings in Singapore:
- Where to eat?
- Cheap or not?
- Can fit everyone?
Yes, can it fit everyone? All of your friends, colleagues maybe even your entire kampung.
Kampung is a traditional village usually in rural parts of a country, a term mainly used in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
One of our Community members, Steph Yeo, asked:
"What are some recommended restaurants good for groups ranging from 10 to 25? E.g. for department celebrations, farewell lunches/dinners etc. Budget preferable within $50/pax. Thanks in advance!"
- Steph Yeo
For this article, and because we are Seedly, we will be looking at cheaper alternatives with a budget of $30 per person.
TL;DR - PLACES UNDER $30 PER PAX FOR DINING WITH A LARGE GROUP OF FRIENDS
|Italian
|Western
|Thai
|Japanese
|Chinese
|Mad For Garlic
|Food For Thought
|The Vintage Shophouse
|Sun with Moon
|Mouth Restaurant
|Peperoni Pizzeria
|Table Manners
|The Oriental Outpost
|Sumire Yakitori House
|The Salted Plum
|Supply & Demand
|Wheeler's Yard
|The Eclectic Emporium
|Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi
|Two Chefs Eating Place
We know it is impossible to list every single restaurant that can accommodate large groups of hungry humans, so we've narrowed it down based on a few cuisines.
Some of these places were recommended by our Community members based on their own experience, along with interesting places we've handpicked, just for you!
CHINESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX
MOUTH RESTAURANT @ CHINA SQUARE CENTRAL
You have to try the liu sha bao (custard bun), crispy on the outside, really different from everywhere else. I am not a fan of custard bun but if it takes a lot for a non-believer to recommend that to you.
|Mouth Restaurant
|Damage
|~$30/pax
|Cuisine
|Dim Sum, Chinese
|Address
|22 Cross Street
#01-61 China Square Central
Singapore 048421
|Operating Hours
|Monday - Friday:
11:30am to 3pm
6pm to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday:
10am to 4pm
6pm to 10pm
|Contact
|+65 64385798
THE SALTED PLUM
Be prepared to order many dishes to share since the portion-size aren't the biggest, but it gives you the opportunity to try everything on the menu!
|The Salted Plum
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Taiwanese
|Address
|10 Circular Rd, Singapore 049366
|Opening Hours
|Monday - Saturday: 11:30am to 2:30pm
6pm to 9:30pm
|Contact
|Tel: 6260 0155
TWO CHEFS EATING PLACE
Now, you can't possibly think we won't mention tze char (Hokkien term for common home-cooked food), can you?
Of course, there are so many tze char places you can go to, but like we said, this is handpicked!
|Two Chefs Eating Place
|Damage
|~$15/pax
|Cuisine
|Chinese
This is also pretty new to me, but they've got 2 outlets now!
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|Two Chefs @ Commonwealth
116 Commonwealth Cres, #01-129, Singapore 140116
|Monday - Sunday:
11:30am to 2:30pm
5pm to 11:30pm
|Tel: +65 6472 5361
|Two Chefs @ Sin Ming
410A Sin Ming Ave, #02-01, Singapore 570409
|Monday - Sunday:
11am to 2:30pm
5pm to 10:30pm
|Tel: +65 6451 3812
WESTERN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Previously located in Botanic Gardens, now relocated at National Museum of Singapore.
|Food For Thought
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Breakfast & Brunch
|Address
|93 Stamford Road
#01-04/05 National Museum Singapore
Singapore 178897
|Operating Hours
|Monday - Sunday: 10am to 7pm
TABLE MANNERS
There's no need to introduce European cuisine, most of us have been eating it on a regular basis!

Apparently, their Buttermilk Fried Chicken is a must-try!
There's no need to introduce European cuisine, most of us have been eating it on a regular basis!
Apparently, their Buttermilk Fried Chicken is a must-try!
|Table Manners
|Damage
|~$25/pax
|Cuisine
|Western
|Address
|5 Changi Business Park Central 1, 01-68/69, Singapore 486038
|Operating Hours
|Monday - Thursday: 11am to 10pm
Friday: 11am to 10:30pm
Saturday: 3pm to 10:30pm
Sunday: 12am to 9pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6604 7669
I know this one is a little far…
But hey, sometimes you have friends who stay further away and it's time everyone meets nearer to them, no?
WHEELER'S YARD
If you haven't heard of this place, I guess you haven't really been on Instagram often.
Though if you haven't been there, I kinda get why, since it's a little out of the way.
But this is an interesting space, especially for bicycle lovers!
|Wheeler's Yard
|Damage
|~$25/pax
|Cuisine
|European
|Address
|28 Lor Ampas, Singapore 328781
|Opening Hours
|Tuesday - Friday: 11am to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday: 10:30am to 10pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6254 9128
ITALIAN RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX
MAD FOR GARLIC
Mad for Garlic does not take reservations, it is no wonder their queue is always so long. They have 40 over outlets in South Korea, but only one in Singapore.
Mad for Garlic does not take reservations, it is no wonder their queue is always so long. They have 40 over outlets in South Korea, but only one in Singapore.
|Mad For Garlic
|Damage
|~$30/pax
|Cuisine
|Garlic-themed Italian
|Address
|Suntec City Mall
No 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-300/301
Singapore 038983
|Opening Hours
|Sunday to Thursday: 11:30am to 10:00pm (Last order: 9:15pm)
Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11:00pm (Last order: 10:15pm)
|Contact
|Tel: (65) 6238 1930
PEPERONI PIZZERIA
"We just had one yesterday! A farewell lunch! It was at Pepperoni's pizza. Amazing stuff We had 10 ppl so we just ordered 3 XXL pizza… total about $185."
- Kenneth Lou
|Peperoni Pizzeria
|Damage
|~S$30/pax
|Cuisine
|Italian
They have 6 outlets islandwide!
|Address
|Operating Hours
|Contact
|Peperoni @ GREENWOOD
6 Greenwood Avenue, Hillcrest Park, Singapore 289195
|Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm | Sunday: 11am to 11pm
Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Thu
Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 10:30pm
|Tel: (+65) 6465 6556
|Peperoni @ FRANKEL
95 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458221
|Tel: (+65) 6445 5661
|Peperoni @ ZION
56 Zion Road, Singapore 247781
|Tel: (+65) 6732 3253
|Peperoni @ THOMSON
267 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574394
|Tel: (+65) 6509 1575
|Peperoni @ SUNTEC
3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-130, Singapore 038983
|Monday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm
Closed from 3pm to 5pm on Mon to Fri
Last Orders: Lunch at 2:30pm | Dinner at 9:30pm
|Tel: (+65) 6884 7737
|Peperoni @ BIOPOLIS
10 Biopolis Road, #01-01, Chromos Block, Singapore 138670
|Tel: (+65) 6478 9091
SUPPLY & DEMAND
|Supply & Demand
|Damage
|~$30/pax
|Cuisine
|Italian
"Supply & Demand (multiple locations but esplanade is best at evening times) - set meals available."
- Charmaine Ng
|Supply & Demand
|Damage
|~$30/pax
|Cuisine
|Italian
"Supply & Demand (multiple locations but esplanade is best at evening times) - set meals available."
- Charmaine Ng
|Address
|Operating Hours
|Contact
|SUPPLY & DEMAND - ESPLANADE (FLAGSHIP)
8 Raffles Avenue #01-13 Esplanade Mall
Singapore 039802
|Monday - Thursday: 5:30pm to 11pm
Friday: 5:30pm to 2am
Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 2am
|(+65) 6336 0588
|SUPPLY & DEMAND - ORCHARDGATEWAY
277 Orchard Road #02-13/14
Orchardgateway Singapore 238858
|Monday - Friday: 12:00pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10:30pm
Saturday - Sunday: 12pm to 10:30pm
|(+65) 6702 6218
|SUPPLY & DEMAND - NOVENA
11 Mandalay Road #01-02
Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine
Singapore 308232
|Monday - Saturday: 8.30am to 10pm
Sunday: 11am - 4:30pm
|(+65) 6734 9588
JAPANESE RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX
SUN WITH MOON
"Sun with moon @ Wheelock Place Orchard for Japanese set lunches (avg $25). Make sure to try the salmon carpaccio."
- Charmaine Ng
|Sun with Moon
|Damage
|~$35/pax
|Cuisine
|Sushi, Chirashi, Japanese
|Address
|501 Orchard Road
#03-15 Wheelock Place
Singapore 238880
|Operating Hours
|Monday - Thursday: 11:30am to 9:30pm
Friday & Saturday: 11am to 10pm
Sunday: 11am to 9:30pm
|Contact
|+65 67336636
NADAI FUJISOBA NI-HACHI
A wild soba restaurant appeared!
Well, you must know, it's not easy to find an affordable and good Japanese restaurant that's large enough to fit a large group!
Most of my favourite Japanese places are all super cosy…
|Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Japanese
|Address
|100 Tras Street #03-14, 100AM, 079027
|Opening Hours
|Monday - Friday:
11am to 3pm
5:30pm to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday:
11am to 4pm
5pm to 10pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6443 8827
SUMIRE YAKITORI
Hmmm, grilled food is easily one of the best for a group setting!

And Japanese-style grilled skewers ain't no exception!
Hmmm, grilled food is easily one of the best for a group setting!
And Japanese-style grilled skewers ain't no exception!
|Sumire Yakitori House
|Damage
|~$25/pax
|Cuisine
|Japanese
|Address
|80 Middle Rd, #01-88/89 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188966
|Opening Hours
|Sunday - Thursday: 11:30am to 10:30pm
Friday & Saturday: 11:30am to 11pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6338 9963
THAI RESTAURANTS FOR GROUP DINING UNDER $30 PER PAX
THE VINTAGE SHOPHOUSE
Really popular option especially the one located at China Square in the Central Business District (CBD) that serves Thai cuisine.
|The Vintage Shophouse
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Thai
|Address
|20 Cross Street
#01-25 China Square Central
Singapore 048422
|Opening Hours
|Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
Saturday - Sunday: 11:30am to 10:30pm
|Contact
|Tel: + 65 6536 6739
THE ECLECTIC EMPORIUM
Another concept by Folks Collective, Steph has personally tried The Eclectic Emporium and they were able to cater for around 20 people (that really is a large group)!
|The Eclectic Emporium
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Thai
|Address
|8 Shenton Way
#01-15/18/23 AXA Tower
Singapore 068811
|Opening Hours
|Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6227 3487
THE ORIENTAL OUTPOST
Okay, we promise we're gonna stop with Folks Collective after this, but yea, another Thai restaurant by them and suitable for big groups!
|The Oriental Outpost
|Damage
|~$20/pax
|Cuisine
|Thai
|Address
|25 Church Street
#01-04 Capital Square Three
Singapore 049482
|Opening Hours
|Monday - Friday: 11am to 11pm
|Contact
|Tel: +65 6222 6289
