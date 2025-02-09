Dining spots, spas and unique activities: Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Singapore

Valentine's Day in Singapore isn't just about candlelit dinners-it's about crafting meaningful experiences, whether through an indulgent feast, a luxurious spa retreat, or an intimate boudoir photoshoot. From decadent multi-course menus to waterfront seafood dining, curated cocktail pairings, and rejuvenating couple's massages, 2025 brings an array of unforgettable ways to celebrate love.

Whether you're planning a romantic evening, a self-care escape, or a playful adventure, we've rounded up the best experiences that promise to make Valentine's Day in Singapore truly special. Discover the top dining spots, spa packages, and unique activities designed to ignite romance and connection.

Allies of Skin x Roia Valentine's Day Collaboration

Indulge in an exquisite sensory experience with the exclusive Allies of Skin x Roia collaboration, where beauty meets gastronomy at Singapore Botanic Gardens. From Feb 14 to 16, guests can enjoy a specially curated lunch and dinner experience at Roia, complemented by a luxe gift of the Allies of Skin Vitamin C & Omegas Cleansing Balm (S$65).

This silk-soft balm effortlessly melts away makeup, SPF, and impurities while nourishing the skin with antioxidants-perfect for urban dwellers. Secure an early bird rate of $138++ for bookings made by Feb 9, with the regular price at $158++. Complement the evening with wine pairing at $78++ per person.

Reserve your table at roia.sg or contact +65 8908 1705.

Little Farms

Celebrate love with a meal that champions exceptional ingredients and honest flavours at Little Farms. Their three-course Valentine's Day menu (S$88++ per person), available across all locations, offers a refreshingly down-to-earth dining experience.

Begin with a Premium Irish Oyster, enhanced with pomegranate granita, sherry vinegar, and lemon balm. Choose from indulgent appetizers like pan-seared Hokkaido Scallops, O'Connor Beef Carpaccio, or a vibrant Heirloom Tomato and Burrata.

For mains, enjoy a quinoa-crusted Akaroa Salmon, a tender O'Connor Striploin with black truffle, or the comforting Butternut Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli. End on a sweet note with the Chocolate Blackout Sponge Cake, layered with white chocolate whipped ganache and caramelized strawberries.

Reservations are now open at littlefarmscafe.com. Enjoy quality, ethically sourced ingredients in every bite.

Pan Pacific Singapore

Celebrate love with a cocktail rendezvous at Plume, where the Feathers & Flavours package ($50++) offers a sensorial delight, pairing a gourmet canape with the 'Whispers of the Heart' cocktail. Take a playful love quiz to discover your perfect drink-perhaps the floral and citrusy Sweet Talker or the rich, decadent Velvet Embrace.

Complement your toast with exquisite bites, from Spanish-baked oysters with aged jamón serrano to breaded Brie drizzled with truffle honey and cinnamon churros dipped in strawberry chocolate sauce.

From Feb 10 to 16, immortalise the moment with complimentary polaroid picture printing for couples, while live performances set the mood — think jazz-infused melodies on Feb 13, a soulful live band on Valentine's night, and a DJ set on Feb 15 to keep the romance going late into the night. Pamper yourselves further with St. Gregory's exclusive two-hour spa package for two ($600 nett) from Feb 14 to 16, complete with access to fitness facilities.

Book your evening at Plume via +65 9459 7165 or plume.ppsin@panpacific.com, and St. Gregory via +65 6826 8140 or stgregory.ppsin@panpacific.com.

Vue

Celebrate romance with VUE's Valentine's Day 4-course dinner, an indulgent affair priced at $588++ for two. Begin your journey with an opulent Seafood Platter, featuring Amelie oysters with tomato kimchi and Norwegian scallop coconut leche de tigre.

Then, savour a choice of exquisite entrees, like Grilled South African Abalone with Queen Kaluga caviar or Stuffed Kagoshima Kabu Radish with foie gras. The main courses are equally decadent, with options such as A5 Kokuou Emperor Black Wagyu or Poulet de Bresse with morel cream sauce. End the evening on a sweet note with the Sobacha Raspberry dessert. Opt for the curated wine pairing at $150++ per person to elevate the experience further.

Vue's Valentine's Day menu is available on Feb 14, with a complimentary glass of champagne for diners seated after 8.30pm. Reservations are also open for Feb 15, starting from $208++ per person. Book via email at dining@vue.com.sg or call 8879 0923.

The Westin Singapore

Indulge in a blissful retreat at Heavenly Spa by Westin, where romance and relaxation meet 35 floors above Marina Bay. The Lover's Sanctuary package ($888 for two) is a luxurious 150-minute escape, featuring a 60-minute Heavenly Massage, lavender body scrub, hydrating facial, and soothing hand and foot masks.

Unwind with a romantic soak, two glasses of champagne, and a complimentary Valentine's gift, with access to the outdoor infinity pool. For solo indulgence, the Self-Love Retreat ($299) offers a 90-minute pampering session, including a Heavenly Massage and your choice of a body scrub, wrap, or hydrating facial, topped with a glass of champagne.

Available from Feb 1 to 28 2025. Book now to secure your moment of serenity.

Siri House

Nestled in the lush greenery of Dempsey Hill, Siri House sets the stage for an intimate and indulgent Valentine's Day in Singapore. On Feb 14, escape into a hidden gem where romance unfolds over a thoughtfully curated 6-course sharing menu ($188++ per couple), complete with a My Valentine's cocktail for each guest.

The evening begins with a delicate Lobster Prawn Kueh Pie Tee, followed by a vibrant Habanero Hamachi Tiradito. Savour the rich flavours of Capellini with lobster Beurre Blanc before indulging in a decadent Surf & Turf featuring herb-crusted prime ribeye, grilled tiger prawns, and truffle mash. End on a sweet note with a Lychee Raspberry Mousse and a rose-scented Mega Macaron, crafted for two to share.

Siri House's Valentine's Day menu is available for dinner on Feb 14, with two seatings at 6pm and 8.30pm. Reservations can be made via sirihouse.com or by calling +65 9487 1552.

Greenwood Fish Market

Skip the set menus and enjoy love your way at Greenwood Fish Market, where fresh seafood and fine wine take centre stage. Whether you prefer waterfront dining at Quayside Isle or an intimate meal in Bukit Timah, enjoy a flexible à la carte experience without sky-high prices.

Savour their famed Cold Seafood Platter ($119.95) or indulge in freshly shucked oysters (from $4.50/pc), paired with GFM-exclusive wines. At Bukit Timah, discover seasonal Fishmonger's Specials like Poached Tofino Gindara ($32.95) or Prawns with Bread Soup ($22.95). With over 100 wine labels, craft gins, and cocktails, your evening is yours to curate.

Available on Feb 14 2025. Reserve your table at greenwoodfishmarket.com.

The Singapore Edition

Celebrate love in all its forms at The Singapore Edition, where indulgent feasts, bespoke cocktails, and lively soirees await across Fysh, Lobby Bar, and Wonder Room. Kick things off at Lobby Bar's Singletine's Day with Bacardi-crafted cocktails like the vibrant Swipe Right Spritz ($29) and the tropical Cupid's On Leave (S$26).

Mingle at a cute-meet on Feb 13 ($55), or indulge in artisanal bakes from Feb 8 to 16. Over at Fysh, a decadent 4-course Valentine's dinner ($250 for two) spotlights seafood and steak, paired with Charles Heidsieck Rose Champagne. Wonder Room's The Friday Edition brings Cupid At Work (Feb 7) and L.O.V.E (Feb 14), celebrating romance, friendships, and self-love.

Find them at 38 Cuscaden Road, Singapore. More details at www.editionhotels.com/singapore

Sushisamba

Sweep your special someone off their feet with an unforgettable evening at Sushisamba, where love meets the skyline. Indulge in a five-course Valentine's Day menu ($398++ per couple), a luxurious journey blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian influences. Begin with Lobster Taquito, followed by the rich Zu-Nagi Samba Roll with foie gras.

For mains, choose between Australian Grass-Fed Short Ribs or Chilean Sea Bass, with the option to elevate the experience with Kaviari Caviar ($200++ for 50g, $400++ for 100g). Sip on Valentine's exclusives like Love 'Thyme' or Suit & Tie ($25++ each), and finish with the Samba Heart-a decadent pairing of tart berries and chocolate mousse. End the night at Sambaroom with Afro-Latin beats and disco-infused love anthems.

Sushisamba's Valentine's Day menu is available on Feb 14 from 6pm onwards. Book your table via SevenRooms or call +65 6550 2990.

Hedonist Boudoir Photography

Embrace love and self-expression with a Hedonist boudoir photography experience, designed to capture your sensuality in an empowering and intimate setting. Whether solo or with a partner, step into a 90-minute guided session in a cosy home studio or a private location of your choice.

Your journey begins with a 20-minute pre-shoot consultation, a Hedonist Welcome Gift Set, and unlimited outfit changes to ensure you feel at ease. Post-shoot, receive a private link to select your favourite shots, with four digital images included and three complimentary photos for bookings made by Feb 16. Enhance your session with professional hair and makeup services for a picture-perfect finish.

Book your session for $480 via WhatsApp at +65 8032 1069. Additional location surcharge applies for private venues. Find out more on hedonisttribe.com

This article was first published in City Nomads.