Dining under the stars: The best alfresco restaurants in Singapore for greenery and sea views

The breeze on our faces, wide open spaces – these are a few of our favourite things after months of lockdown. Rooftop bars are all about the urban views, but if you want to dine amidst fresh air and natural charms, it’s best to look a little further afield.

From waterfront spots to garden getaways, we’ve unearthed the best alfresco restaurants and cafes in Singapore for you.

JING Seafood Restaurant

PHOTO: JING Seafood Restaurant

If views were award-winning, those from JING Seafood Restaurant would certainly sweep the gold medal. Set on the Fullerton waterfront, this contemporary Chinese restaurant overlooks some of Singapore’s most iconic sights, from the glittering flyer to Marina Bay Sands.

Cosy up on the balmy alfresco deck and let their luxe set menus take you for a sensory ride. With Chef Yang Lai Fatt at the helm, expect masterful twists of flavour – wasabi mayo prawns, stewed lobster horfun with silky egg gravy, and Sri Lankan crab swimming in their signature chili sauce.

JING Seafood Restaurant is located at One Fullerton #01-02/03, 1 Fullerton Road, Singapore 049213, p. +65 6224 0088. Open daily 12pm–2.30pm and 6.30pm–10.30pm.

The Rabbit Hole

PHOTO: The Rabbit Hole

Hop right down The Rabbit Hole and into a garden fairyland, teeming with enchanting G&Ts. The outdoor extension of The White Rabbit, this Dempsey bar is almost too pretty to be true - dainty black-and-white benches, verdant foliage all round, and an elegant medley of gin serves.

Soak up the sun while savouring gins infused with botanicals from their own garden, such as the Chrysanthemum & Hawthorn Gin ($18) – a signature spirit with floral chrysanthemum notes and the tanginess of hawthorn berries.

The Rabbit Hole is located at 39C Harding Rd, Singapore 249541. Open Tues-Sun 5.30pm–10pm. Closed Mon.

PS.Cafe East Coast Park

PHOTO: PS.Cafe East Coast Park

All PS.Cafe’s outlets ooze tropical-chic vibes, but their latest branch in East Coast is the undisputed belle of the lot. This seaside café is an oasis of light, with full-length windows framing lush park greenery and the rippling sea just beyond.

Snag a table alfresco to brunch on eggs benny and truffle fries, with the fresh, salt-laced breeze blowing through your hair. Lingering over a strawberry & mint spritz as you listen to the crashing of the waves sounds like absolute bliss.

PS.Cafe East Coast Park is located at 1110 East Coast Parkway, Cyclist Park, 01-05/06/07, p. +65 6708 9288. Open daily 8am–10pm.

Wildseed Cafe at The Summerhouse

PHOTO: Wildseed Cafe at The Summerhouse

Seletar is the nearest we can get to a countryside escape, and what better refuge than in Wildseed Cafe? Set on the ground floor of The Summerhouse, this tranquil cafe runs riot with colorful blooms within and a luxuriant edible garden without.

Tuck into wholesome comfort grub like wildseed garden arrabiata ($16) and kelong prawn & scallop pizza ($22), packed with locally sourced produce. After you’ve tipped back a garden-to-bar cocktail or three, set out for a stroll in their sprawling gardens.

Wildseed Cafe at The Summerhouse is located at Level 1, 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Drive, Singapore 798387, p. +65 8126 7524. Open daily 8.30am–6pm.

Little Island Brewing Co

PHOTO: Little Island Brewing Co

Brews, breeze, and blue skies – that’s what you’ll find at Little Island Brewing Co. Tucked at one extreme end of Singapore, this Changi brewpub sizzles up ribs, burgers, and craft beers fresh from their in-house microbrewery. The best seats in the house are undoubtedly outdoors, at their casual picnic benches strung over with fairy lights.

Start off with bar bites like cheese nachos ($10) and crispy baby calamari ($14), then move on to heartier, more indulgent fare like the wagyu cheeseburger ($18) as the sunset fades.

Little Island Brewing Co is located at 6 Changi Village Rd, #01-01/02, Singapore 509907, p. +65 6543 9100. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm–11pm, Fri 12pm–12am, Sat 11am–12am, Sun 11am–11pm.

Greenwood Fish Market @ Quayside Isle

PHOTO: Greenwood Fish Market @ Quayside Isle

Seafood feasting just has more spice when you’re doing it right by the sea. Greenwood Fish Market’s Sentosa Cove branch has all the fixings for seafood heaven: breezy alfresco seating, picturesque views of yachts in the marina, and of course, juicy ocean gems.

Ask about what’s fresh on their sprawling fish and oyster selection, or splash out on the Cold Seafood Platter ($109.95) – a sharing feast of steamed Boston lobster, tiger prawns, and more. You can always walk off the food coma with a peaceful waterfront stroll.

Greenwood Fish Market @ Quayside Isle is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-04, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6262 0450. Open Mon 5pm–10pm, Tues-Fri 12pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 11am–10pm.

Lucha Loco

PHOTO: Lunch Loco

When the concrete jungle is driving you loco, take refuge in Lucha Loco’s dreamy back garden. Here, under a twinkling sky of fairy lights, you can wash away your cares with ice-cold margaritas and mezcal flights.

This Mexican cocina does gourmet takes on Mexican street grub, from well-stuffed tostadas to hefty wheat quesadillas. No worries about getting your hands messy – in this lively garden setting, it’s all part of the fun.

Lucha Loco is located at 15 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089598, p. +65 6226 3938. Open Tues-Fri 11.30am–10.30pm, Sat 5pm–10.30pm. Closed Sun & Mon.

FOC Sentosa

PHOTO: FOC Sentosa

Toes in the sand, flute of bubbly in hand – does life get any better than this? Perched on gorgeous Palawan Beach, FOC Sentosa boasts not only an airy alfresco terrace, but also a pool deck and cushy sunbeds.

Fuel up on Mediterranean bites like octopus galician style ($28) and squid ink paella ($40++), before soaking up some Vitamin D in the pool or on the sands. There’s no lovelier spot to toast the sunset with a rum-laced Sangria ($17++).

FOC Sentosa is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943, p. +65 6100 1102. Open Wed-Sun 11.30am–10.30pm. Closed Mon & Tues.

Open Farm Community

PHOTO: Open Farm Community

Open Farm Community takes going green to the next level. Nestled on a 35,000-sqft expanse of greenery, this rustic restaurant serves up a seasonal menu blooming with locally sourced produce.

For a true farm-to-table feast, head out to their timber deck, cheerfully cluttered with colourful chairs and overlooking lush veggie plots. The ever-changing menu is eclectic and fusional – think homemade bakkwa waffle ($28), or chutney-laced red dot baked eggs ($28) sourced from local farm freedom range.

Open Farm Community is located at 130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819, p. +65 6471 0306. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm and 6pm–9pm, Sat-Sun 10.30am–3.30pm and 6pm–9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.