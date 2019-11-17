From dirt cheap to luxury, here are 13 Bangkok malls and night markets to check out

Bangkok is the most popular budget travel destination for short trips.
The flight tickets are affordable, the food is good, and of course — it’s a cheap shopping paradise.
If you have an upcoming trip planned to the land of smiles, here are 13 places to shop for everything under the sun — from wholesale apparel to branded goods.
Enjoy haggling? No problem.
Just head to the famous Chatuchak or Talad Rot Fai train market and bargain to your heart’s content.
WHERE TO SHOP IN BANGKOK — 13 SHOPPING MALLS AND NIGHT MARKETS TO CHECK OUT
|Where to shop in Bangkok
|Cheap things they sell
|Price range
|Chatuchak night market
|Clothes, accessories, trinkets and more
|$
|Talad Rot Fai Srinakarin night market
|Vintage items including clothes, accessories, trinkets and more
|$
|Union Mall
|Affordable local designer clothes and accessories
|$
|Palladium World Shopping Mall (former Pratunam Center)
|Wholesale clothes and accessories
|$
|Platinum Fashion Mall
|Wholesale clothes and accessories
|$
|Pantip Plaza
|Consumer electronics like mobile phones, etc
|$ to $$
|MBK Center
|Clothes, accessories, electronics and imitation goods
|$$
|Siam Center
|Clothes and accessories; features mid-range international brands
|$$
|Central World Bangkok
|Clothes, accessories, electronics and more; features mid- to high-end international brands
|$$ to $$$
|Terminal 21
|Clothes, accessories, electronics and more; features mid- to high-end international brands
|$$ to $$$
|Emporium Shopping Mall
|Features high-end fashion and luxury brands
|$$$
|EmQuartier Bangkok
|Features high-end fashion and luxury brands
|$$$
|Siam Paragon
|Features high-end fashion and luxury brands
|$$$
Generally, the cheap, wholesale retailers are located in the popular Pratunam area.
Siam is slightly more expensive, while Sukhumvit is fancy.
CHATUCHAK — $
The Chatuchak weekend market is a must-visit for bargain hunters.
It’s a huge outdoor market that sells everything from clothes and accessories to furniture and art pieces.
The market features over 8,000 stores, so it’s super easy to lose your way.
A good tip is to make use of the major BTS train stations nearby as landmarks.
You can also lookout for the different alley names (like Soi 1, Soi 2 and etc).
Chatuchak address: Chatuchak Park, Kamphaeng Phet 2 Rd, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand
TALAD ROT FAI SRINAKARIN TRAIN NIGHT MARKET — $
Also known as the “train market”, Talad Rot Fai market is another popular night market to check out — especially if you like vintage stuff.
The bazaar isn’t quite as big as Chatuchak, but it does feature more unique finds.
There are 3 main sections: Market Zone, Warehouse Zone and the Rod’s Antiques Zone.
The OG train market is quite out of the way though.
If you want a more convenient option, head to the one at Ratcheda Road. It is much nearer the downtown Bangkok.
Talad Rot Fai Srinakarin address: 1 4 ถนน ศรีนครินทร์ Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand
UNION MALL (NEAR CHATUCHAK) — $
Although a mall, Union Mall is a gem for cheap finds.
Some shoppers even go so far as to say it’s cheaper than Chatuchak, which is a market.
And unlike Platinum and Palladium that are always flooded with tourists, Union Mall is even “approved” by the locals, many of whom shop there.
There are over 1,000 stores, featuring (affordable) local indie designer stuff.
You’re likely to find more unique pieces instead of mass market stuff.
Union Mall address: 54 ซอย ลาดพร้าว 1 Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand
PALLADIUM WORLD SHOPPING MALL (PRATUNUM) — $
“Palladium World Shopping Mall” may sound foreign, but you probably know it by its old name, Pratunam Center.
There are 5 storeys in the complex, which sells clothes and accessories at dirt cheap prices.
If you want to knock the prices down further, you can buy more pieces and bargain for “wholesale prices”.
There’s a Pratunam market nearby as well, if you prefer shopping outdoors.
Palladium World Shopping Mall address: Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand
PLATINUM FASHION MALL (PRATUNAM) — $
Like Palladium, Platinum specialises in selling wholesale clothing and accessories. It’s nearby too, and a short walk from Ratchathewi or Chidlom BTS stations.
Again, if you bargain and buy in bulk (3 or more pieces), you can save up to 30% on the quote prices.
Platinum Fashion Mall address: 222 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand
PANTIP PLAZA (PRATNUM) — $ to $$
Pantip Plaza is an electronics mall where you can find brand new and secondhand gadgets at affordable prices.
Although you probably won’t want to be caught picking up counterfeit software and DVDs, you can try your luck with laptops, tablets, cameras and more.
You can bargain here too, but if the seller won’t budge, you can try asking for freebies. There are 2 main stores: IT City and Hardware House.
Pantip Plaza address: Phetchaburi Rd, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand
MBK CENTER BANGKOK (SIAM) — $$
MBK Center is a popular mid-tier mall — it’s not as upmarket as Siam Paragon, but it’s also not as “rabak” as Chatuchak lah.
That makes it the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy cheap-ish shopping and the comfort of air-conditioning.
There are over 2,000 stores in the 8-storey mall, selling everything from apparel and accessories to electronics and furniture.
It also sells imitation goods, if you’re into that kind of thing.
MBK Center address: 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
SIAM CENTER (SIAM) — $$
Siam Center is know as the fashion mall for trendy clothes and accessories.
It’s popular with the young, fashion-forward crowd as there are many stores by up-and-coming local designers.
Additionally, there are quite a few mid-range international brands like Pull & Bear, Victoria’s Secret, and more.
It’s convenient to get to as well — Siam Center is right next to Siam BTS Skytrain station.
Siam Center address: 989 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
CENTRAL WORLD BANGKOK (SIAM) — $$ to $$$
This 7-storey complex has over 500 stores (including international brands like Zara, Miss Sixty and more), 100 restaurants, a cinema, kids zone and even a skating rink.
Central World’s concept is “street shopping”, so the mall is designed to look like an outdoor bazaar — except with air-conditioning.
The mall is generally quite “happening”, with and outdoor event space where New Year’s Eve countdown parties are held.
It’s located in Chidlom, nearby the famous Erawan and Trimurti Shrines.
Central World Bangkok address: 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
TERMINAL 21 (SUKHUMVIT) — $$ to $$$
In terms of selection, Terminal 21 is a mix of affordable local fashion as well as branded international stores.
But even if you don’t find anything to buy, Terminal 21 may be worth a visit just for the somewhat unique “around the world” concept.
There are 9-storeys in the complex, each designed to resemble a different foreign city.
There’s even a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge that cuts across the mall.
Terminal 21 address: 88 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
EMPORIUM SHOPPING MALL (SUKHUMVIT) — $$$
With Emporium Shopping Mall, we step into the “atas” territory.
The fancy 6-storey mall is in the chi-chi district of Sukhumvit, and features luxe decor like marble flooring and white-and-gold walls.
Right on the ground floor — where you enter — you’re greeted with high-end labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada and the likes.
This isn’t for those looking for cheap finds, but if you want to window shop and soak in the ambience, feel free to.
Emporium Shopping Mall address: 622 ถนน Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
EMQUARTIER BANGKOK (SUKHUMVIT) — $$$
EmQuartier is yet another luxury mall, located just a stone’s throw away from Emporium, in Sukhumvit.
Like Emporium, the mall facade exudes posh vibes. It also features Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada and more on the first 2 floors.
If you don’t quite have the budget for those, keep going up — the high street fashion brands like Zara, Uniqlo and H&M are upstairs.
EmQuartier Bangkok address: 698 693,695 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
SIAM PARAGON (SIAM) — $$$
(Yawn) Yet another atas mall.
Except Siam Paragon is THE luxury mega-mall to go to if you’re swimming in cash.
Siam Paragon has all the high-end brands the previous malls have, except they’re the flagship stores (e.g. Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Prada).
Not that it would make much of a difference (considering the price tags of their stuff), but you can apply for a tourist discount card on the ground floor information desk for a 5% discount in the mall.
Siam Paragon address: 991 1 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
