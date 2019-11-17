From dirt cheap to luxury, here are 13 Bangkok malls and night markets to check out

Read also

MBK Center is a popular mid-tier mall — it’s not as upmarket as Siam Paragon, but it’s also not as “rabak” as Chatuchak lah.

That makes it the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy cheap-ish shopping and the comfort of air-conditioning.

There are over 2,000 stores in the 8-storey mall, selling everything from apparel and accessories to electronics and furniture.

It also sells imitation goods, if you’re into that kind of thing.

MBK Center address: 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

SIAM CENTER (SIAM) — $$

Siam Center is know as the fashion mall for trendy clothes and accessories.

It’s popular with the young, fashion-forward crowd as there are many stores by up-and-coming local designers.

Additionally, there are quite a few mid-range international brands like Pull & Bear, Victoria’s Secret, and more.

It’s convenient to get to as well — Siam Center is right next to Siam BTS Skytrain station.

Siam Center address: 989 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

CENTRAL WORLD BANGKOK (SIAM) — $$ to $$$

This 7-storey complex has over 500 stores (including international brands like Zara, Miss Sixty and more), 100 restaurants, a cinema, kids zone and even a skating rink.