Enjoy up to 70% off abalones and scallops at Far Ocean's CNY warehouse sale

Just in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, online supermarket Far Ocean is having a sale in collaboration with NTUC FairPrice's Warehouse Club.

Held from Jan 14 to 31, the sale will include over 3,000 deals you can look forward to.

The headline item for this sale is the Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone that is going for just $1 each (U.P. $2.90).

Other on-site promotions include Canned Braised Abalone for $9.50 (U.P. $28), Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu for $7 (U.P. $15), Japanese Cooking Scallops for $22 (U.P. $44) and Chilean Seabass Steak for $28 (U.P. $55).

Do note that physical entry to the sale on weekdays is limited to FairPrice Warehouse Club and Far Ocean members. However, if you're keen, you can sign up for a free membership at the booth near the entrance during the warehouse sale period.

PHOTO: Far Ocean

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to place an order online instead, you can do so on Far Ocean's website. With a minimum spend of $100, you can also qualify for free shipping.

Address: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 5pm, Jan 31 (Chinese New Year eve), 9am to 1pm

Deal ends: Jan 31

