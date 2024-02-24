Discover the best new hotels in Bangkok in 2024

Laying on the delta of the Chao Phraya River lies Bangkok, affectionately known as the Big Mango or the New York of Thailand. A vibrant tapestry of tradition and modernity unfolds, offering a myriad of experiences - from exploring bustling markets and vibrant nightlife to admiring ancient temples and savouring tantalizing street food, Bangkok emerges as a kaleidoscope of adventures for locals and tourists alike.

As 2024 dawns, Bangkok extends a warm invitation with hotels that skillfully merge luxury and comfort, catering to discerning travellers who appreciate excellence and sophistication.

In this article, Wego shines a spotlight on the new hotels of Bangkok. Prepare to embark on an enthralling journey through these havens of tranquillity and splendor, some of which shall be starting their brand new journey in this new year promising mesmerizing experiences and dazzling moments.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok

Nestled along the verdant, secretive bends of Wireless Road in Central Bangkok, where the lush Nai Lert Park slumbers, the Aman Nai Lert Bangkok emerges, poised to etch a fresh narrative into the annals of Aman lore. Here, the tapestry of history and the embrace of nature intertwine, crafting a new chapter in the storied legacy of Nai Lert, the visionary credited with revolutionizing Thai daily life through the advent of ice and the establishment of Bangkok's premier five-star hotel.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok beckons guests to immerse themselves in a sylvan sanctuary amid the bustling cityscape. With 52 opulent chambers and 50 exclusive residences, it seamlessly weaves the DNA of the esteemed Aman Group with the rich tapestry of Nai Lert's heritage and local lore.

Anticipate an unparalleled sojourn ensconced within open-air terraces and an avant-garde central atrium conceived by the visionary Jean Michel Gathy of Denniston.

Within this verdant enclave, epicurean delights await, with the finest Italian and Japanese cuisines served in Omakase and Teppanyaki styles.

Cultural connoisseurs will revel in a plethora of art and heritage experiences, while indulgent retail therapy awaits the discerning visitor. Embark on an odyssey of luxury and legacy as Aman Nai Lert unfurls its inaugural chapter in 2024, promising an expedition like no other

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Just a stone's throw away from the vibrant pulse of Chit Lom BTS station, awaits the vibrant spirit of Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, a daring venture by Marriott that heralds the dawn of Thailand's inaugural Moxy Hotel, and the crown jewel of the Asia Pacific's Moxy collection.

With 504 rooms pulsating with chic allure, this urban oasis seamlessly marries tradition with avant-garde flair, where the whimsical dance of fun and formality takes centre stage.

Step into a realm where indulgence knows no bounds, where walk-in showers beckon with promises of rejuvenation, and premium bath amenities tantalize the senses.

Snuggle into the warmth of plush bedding, where comfort becomes an art form, and choose from an array of six distinct accommodation options, each curated to envelop you in bespoke luxury, all while treating you to breathtaking panoramas of the bustling cityscape below.

Let loose, get your moxy on, and live your best vacation life at Moxy Bangkok when they start their new journey soon in 2024!

ALSO READ: Top 7 must-visit coastal getaways in Vietnam: Popular destinations and lesser-known gems

This article was first published in Wego.