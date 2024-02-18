Discover the best new hotels in London in 2024

Rooted in its Roman origins as Londonium, the city of London remains a vibrant hub on the banks of the River Thames, pulsating with echoes of medieval times. London embodies a unique sense of being, straddling the past and present seamlessly.

From castle tours to the panoramic vistas of the London Eye and leisurely strolls through the Key Gardens, London offers a wealth of experiences for tourists. As we enter 2024, the city eagerly awaits the arrival of new hotels that promise to blend luxury and comfort, catering to the discerning tastes of globetrotters.

In this article, Wego directs its focus toward the highly anticipated openings of hotels in London slated for the entirety of 2024. Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through these forthcoming havens of tranquillity and splendor, promising unforgettable experiences and zestful moments.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair London

Tucked away in the heart of London, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair London is located on Hanover Square, Mayfair's oldest square. Anticipating its grand debut in the vibrant season of Spring 2024, this luxurious haven is being meticulously crafted under the esteemed banner of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Envisioned as an epitome of sophistication, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair London boasts an exquisite selection of 28 rooms and 26 spacious suites, each meticulously designed to marry cutting-edge technology with the legendary service synonymous with the Mandarin Oriental brand.

Adorned with hand-painted silk wallpaper courtesy of de Gournay artisans and curated by the esteemed UK-based Studio Indigo, every corner exudes refined elegance and timeless charm. One of the fantastic features of the rooms in Mandarin Oriental Mayfair London is that they are going to be endowed with Dyson hair dryers, GHD straighteners, and Natura Blisse amenities in all their bathrooms.

The gastronomic experience is set to vow you as well with their nouvelle vague restaurants and bars as a rooftop experience by Michelin star chef Akira Back. With its prime location and commitment to wellness and lush comfort, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair aims to be a home away from home. The hotel is open for booking now.

Hyde London City

Perched regally overlooking the majestic St Paul's Cathedral, the historic Victorian-era edifice that once housed the renowned Spires and Pond Hotel has been reborn as the vibrant Hyde London City Hotel. Transporting guests into a realm of Bohemian festival-inspired enchantment amidst the bustling cityscape, Hyde London City promises an unforgettable retreat.

Boasting 111 thoughtfully curated rooms, a tantalizing Levantine restaurant serving up modern delights, and an underground cocktail bar pulsating with the rhythms of music, Hyde London City is poised to unveil its splendor to the world come May 2024, under the esteemed patronage of the Accor Group.

While the intricate nuances of the hotel's design and offerings remain shrouded in mystery, tantalizing whispers suggest an experience unlike any other. We will update you with more information as soon as they are made available.

Six Senses London

Six Senses London is going to be a part of a historical continuation of a story. The property in Bayswater that once used to be home to one of London's first department stores, Wiliam Whiteley Limited Department Store, is now going to be home to the UK's first Six Senses hotel. With 110 guest rooms and suites have been artfully curated such that Six Senses London is where the old meets the new.

The ambiance is a potpourri of an old-fashioned London underground station, the various energy of city life and the stillness of a park and cafe. The specific dining details have not been unveiled yet, but we can expect there to be an all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen, cosy lobby bar and lounge.

Beyond its luxurious accommodations, Six Senses London beckons with an exclusive offering of 14 residences, each granting access to the hotel's esteemed facilities and privileges. From the pampering amenities to the bespoke services, residents will find themselves enveloped in the signature Six Senses experience.

As the countdown to its grand unveiling continues, Six Senses London stands poised to welcome guests into its embrace by the close of 2024, inviting them to embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and enchantment.

Park Hyatt London River Thames

Nestled along the serene banks of the majestic River Thames, Park Hyatt London River Thames awaits its grand debut, poised to enchant the world in the latter part of 2024. With 203 spacious rooms and suites, Park Hyatt London River is the ideal accommodation for the modern traveller.

Awaken your senses with a rejuvenating start to the day at the hotel's state-of-the-art fitness centre and tranquil yoga studio, offering panoramic vistas of the glistening River Thames.

Indulge in moments of pure relaxation at the spa, where personalized pampering awaits to elevate your stay to new heights of bliss. The specific dining details have not been unveiled yet, but we can expect Park Hyatt London to be quite a jolly place for food lovers with their all-day dining options and fresh meals across all cuisines.

Guests will also have an opportunity to unwind in regal splendor within the luxurious confines of the Park Hyatt living room-an elegant retreat where every moment is infused with the essence of refined luxury and unparalleled hospitality.

