Discover Oman: The Gulf's go-to weekend retreat

Gulf residents seeking a quick getaway prioritize destinations that blend adventure, culture, and heritage. Oman stands out with its natural beauty and rich history, featuring towering mountains, undulating valleys, and pristine beaches.

Beyond its landscapes, Oman's vibrant culture and hidden historical gems enhance every visit. Explore these attractions, activities, and accommodations to experience the intertwining of Oman's brand of modern luxury with its cultural legacy.

Experience the scenic landscapes of Oman

The Sultanate is known for its diverse environment, which offers endless fun-filled activities for its visitors. From climbing high mountains to exploring deep valleys, from diving into the depths of crystal clear waters to roasting marshmallows on camping trips in the deserts-there is an authentic journey that awaits every traveller!

Retrace the footsteps of Wilfred Thesiger

The Omani camel is distinguished by its swaying steps, which add exceptional beauty to the picturesque view of the desert dunes. As the camel slowly stands, you will feel a front- and back-swinging motion before it calmly settles into its gait.

This unforgettable moment puts you in the heart of the journey of the famous British traveller Wilfred Thesiger in the Arabian desert. Remember to take photographs to preserve a memory that will last a lifetime.

Ride the dunes in Oman

Many travellers dash by the incredible fun of sandboarding in the heart of the desert. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your board and take on the golden slopes in the Sultanate of Oman! Feel the adrenaline rush as you carve your way towards the bottom of the sand dunes, wrapped by Oman's bewitching scenery.

Get a taste of the beauty of some other deserts in Oman, including the Al Sharqiyah Sands and the Al Dhahirah Governorate Sands, both connected to the legendary Empty Quarter.

Camping adventures and beyond!

Oman is an ideal destination for campers, with its wide range of mesmerizing views - from the white sandy beaches of Fins and Sur, as well as the waters of Al Wusta Governorate to the majestic rocky hills of Jebel Samhan in Dhofar and Jebel Shams in Al Hamra.

For an unmatched experience, book into one of the fully-equipped desert camps, or check out the camping trips organised by local companies.

Calling all off-road enthusiasts

Looking for your next adrenaline-fueled challenge? Oman is your answer! Featuring an extensive network of off-road routes that take you through towering mountain peaks and vast deserts, the Sultanate guarantees an infinite thrill.

Hop on your four-wheeler and bask in the gorgeous valleys across the country, including the Wadi Bani Awf, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Jebel Shams, and Al Jabal Al Abyad.

Mystical caves of Oman

In the eastern Al Hajar Mountains lies the Salma Plateau, home to the longest cave network in Oman. Its passageways stretch over 11.5 kilometers, with entrances requiring rappelling from over 100-meter meters.

It is impossible to talk about Oman's caves without mentioning the enormous cave of Majlis Al Jinn. Known for its local name, Khashlat Maqandali, a special permit is required to enter the 100-meter-high cave blanketed in darkness, only illuminated by the streaming rays of the sun.

Amazing cavities and beautiful rock formations can also be found in easily accessible locations such as the Maqal Cave in Wadi Bani Khalid. Similarly, Al Hoota Cave's distinct rock formations and broad underground lake, home to the rare blind fish, attract thousands of visitors annually.

Green Mountain is also popular with tourists, and there are explorable destinations for outdoor lovers and curious travellers, such as Al-Maawil Cave, Amer Cave, Al-Dabaa Cave, Al-Rayhaniya Cave, Abdul Cave, and Al-Kur Cave.

The mystical splendor of Oman's limestone caves awaits your arrival.

Reach new heights safely in Oman

From the enchanting and mysterious caves to the thrilling challenges of mountain climbing, Oman is the place that will immerse you in excitement; get ready as the beauty of nature calls for an epic adventure! The Jabal Misht in Al Dhahirah Governorate is a notable rock climbing destination that avid climbers should not miss.

Other climbing extravaganzas await you at Jabal Shams and Wadi Bani Awf. You may choose to embark on the experience through your own navigation or seek the advice of specialised tourist companies to ensure that you can take on the exhilarating climbing challenge safely!

Explore Oman's scenic trails

Oman is full of diverse trails that cater to the passion of hiking enthusiasts. Short paths are located on the outskirts of the cities for light and easier trails, such as the Riyam Trail that connects Muttrah and Old Muscat or the Reem Trail in Jebel Shams.

Those who are seeking a challenge can test their physical abilities through paths that require more strength and endurance, such as climbing the Green Mountain via Wadi Ma'idin or crossing the mountain passes from Wadi Tiwi to Wadi Bani Khalid, reaching the summit of Jebel Shams.

Water sports galore!

Diving is a thrilling activity for water sports lovers in Oman. Sites like Bandar Al Khiran and Al Daymaniyat Islands offer memorable moments amidst stunning marine life and underwater scenery.

Numerous tour operators provide options for diving, sailing, jet skiing, and boating, ensuring fun for all. You can also rent yachts or boats for a peaceful cruise through Omani waters for a more relaxing pace.

Kitesurfing, which combines surfing and paragliding, is also popular, with Masirah Island recognised as a top destination. Local operators offer everything needed for a safe and enjoyable experience, from specialised equipment to professional training.

Up close with whales and dolphins

Prepare for a sweet encounter in the Omani seas, home to over 20 species of whales and dolphins. Take a cruise from Muscat, Khasab or Salalah, where these majestic creatures play and swim alongside your boat!

Don't miss the chance to interact with these deep-sea inhabitants in places like Al Wusta, Dhofar and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates.

Full-day tour in the Green Mountain

If you're seeking a comprehensive and fulfilling whole-day tour during your short vacation in the Sultanate, look no further than Green Mountain.

Located in the Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate, within the eastern Hajar Mountains of Oman, the Wilayat of Green Mountain is distinguished by its height of ten thousand feet above sea level and a unique climate reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea.

As you explore, you'll be captivated by artistic paintings depicting villages with ancient houses, elegant neighborhoods, lush farms and prosperous terraces. These vibrant depictions celebrate the history of Saiq, Wadi Bani Habib, Al-Sharijah, Al-Ain, Al-Uyaynah, Al-Aqar, and many others.

You can also dig into delicious seasonal fruits such as pomegranates, figs, and apples, and purchase high-quality distilled rose water.

Don't forget your gear for cave explorations in Al-Ma'awil, Amer, and Al-Dabaa caves. Unique mountain trails lead you through charming villages and breathtaking vistas, rendering you closer to the heart of nature with every step.

There are also hotels offering climbing and hiking options, including the Via Ferrata at Alila Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa.

Cultural and historical tourism in Oman

Oman houses an abundance of archaeological and historical landmarks that narrate tales of heroism and the treaties and friendships formed with other nations. The Sultanate's ability to blend modernity with its ancient traditions enhances its allure, making it an ideal tourist destination for those captivated by this unique fusion.

With endless sights to see, from Unesco World Heritage Sites to historic castles and museums, crafts and folk arts, and cultural activities, Oman offers exceptional experiences for its guests who wish to dive into its culture and history.

World Heritage Sites in Oman - Unesco

The Sultanate of Oman has five wonderful historical Unesco World Heritage Sites, which are worth exploring as follows:

Bahla Fort

Dating back to the 3rd millennium BC, Bahla Fort was listed as the first Omani site on the World Heritage List in 1987. This restored fort complex includes the Bahla Oasis, ancient markets, mosques, and a 12-kilometer-long defensive wall.

Bat, Al-Khutm and Al-Ayn

Bat, Al-Khutm and Al-Ayn in Al Dhahirah Governorate date back to the Bronze Age and include some of the world's largest collection of beehive graves.

The sites were listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1988.

Frankincense Land Sites

Inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2000, Wadi Dawkah, Shisr (Ubar), and Khor Rori are a part of the ancient frankincense route that tied ancient civilizations.

Aflaj irrigation system

One of the more ingenious inductees to the World Heritage List is Aflaj, a method of gravity-fed irrigation. Oman boasts several of these systems that are still operational today, including Falaj Daris and Al Khatmain, which were inducted into the World Heritage List in 2006.

Qalhat Archaeological City

A vital trading port during the Middle Ages, Qalhat is renowned for its trade in Arabian horses. The archaeological site maintains the layout of an ancient coastal city and was inducted into the World Heritage List in 2018.

Discover Oman's timeless museums

Discover Oman's history through its museums, where visitors can glimpse the Sultanate's ancestral achievements, monuments, and oil's pivotal role in building the state.

You can enjoy the fascinating story of Omani frankincense, which has travelled the globe, and learn about the Omani culture by visiting the forts and mud houses, or the museums equipped with advanced technology.

Begin your exploration at the Oman Across Ages Museum, where you'll learn a timeline spanning over 800 million years. The museum highlights everything from the geology of the Earth and its early inhabitants to the achievements of the Renaissance.

No visit is complete without exploring the National Museum, a key destination for those seeking cultural and historical enrichment. Here, you can discover evidence and collections that tell the story of Oman through the ages while adhering to the best international museum management standards.

The National Museum, situated in the heart of historic Muscat, spans over 13,700 sq m. It features 14 permanent exhibition halls covering diverse topics, including Oman's land and people, maritime history, weaponry, cultural achievements, Alfaj, currencies, and significant historical periods such as the era of frankincense, prehistory, the greatness of Islam, and the Renaissance. Additionally, 400 square meters are dedicated to temporary exhibitions.

Don't miss the Bait Al Zubair Museum, which displays a unique collection of Omani artifacts such as traditional weapons, jewelry, clothing, and antique household items, as well as models representing the rural and urban environment in Oman.

The museum opened in 1998 and won the Sultan Qaboos Award for Architectural Excellence in 1999-the first time this award was given. The museum consists of five independent buildings: Bait Al Bagh, Bait Al Dalail, Bait Al Oud, Bait Al Nahda, and Sarah Gallery, and a garden with traditional Omani features, a cafe, and a gift shop.

For avid collectors, the Bait Adam Museum displays various coins and stamps alongside artistic artifacts, old weapons, original documents and manuscripts. There is also a hall dedicated to daggers!

Finally, pay a visit to the Place & People Museum and discover how the resourceful and resilient people of Oman lived their lives between 1950 and 1975. The showcase demonstrates how they adapted to the march of time while preserving their ancient traditions and culture.

As you make your way through its corridors, you'll observe century-old household furniture and rare collectibles, including time-worn books, photographs, traditional Omani clothing, along with a plethora of silver and copper artifacts. More than a repository for artifacts, this is a place where the Omani culture and tradition extend their welcome.

Timeless craftsmanship

The Sultanate of Oman has placed great care into preserving its traditional crafts, as Omani craftsmen continue to practice the arts that have been passed down through generations with modern touches.

Craftsmen continue to innovate in the manufacture of ornate silver ornaments, pottery, porcelain, and the famous Omani daggers, offering their products in the highest quality. Visitors can purchase these artworks from the vibrant markets spread across the country.

In addition, the traditional Omani shipbuilding (dhow) industry in the Wilayat of Sur is a craft that is still inherited today. Visitors are often amazed by the craftsmanship and precision with which they build each part of these ships, leaving a deep impression of their skill and dedication to this ancient craft.

Step into the heart of Oman's traditional souqs

The traditional markets in the Sultanate of Oman offer a unique kind of retail therapy that features Oman's authenticity. These markets display various products, such as frankincense, traditional clothing, and handicrafts.

The famous Muttrah Souq is located on the waterfront and sells various Omani products. Another market known as a 'famous Friday market' sells livestock in the traditional way of "calling." It can be found in Nizwa, near the historic fort. The women's market — dedicated to women only and selling textiles and jewelry-is held every Wednesday in Ibra.

Handpicked stays blending tradition and modern luxury

A collection of luxury hotels opened in 2024, each promising exceptionality while ensuring your comfort throughout your stay. Here are some distinguished options to immerse you in a world of elegance and beauty!

Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa

If you are looking for tranquillity amidst nature, this resort in the heart of the Green Mountain of Oman is the place for you. Opened in September 2024, Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar offers the gift of relaxation and wellness at a thrilling height of 2,000 meters.

You can enjoy the views from the mountaintops and indulge in distinct culinary options at the Vue Rooftop Restaurant — the highest rooftop in the Middle East. Here, you can savour gastronomical bounties while relishing the feeling of flying among the clouds.

Don't forget to treat yourself to a day of relaxation treatments inspired by Omani culture at the Jala Spa.

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat

For those who prefer to revel in the height of splendor in Oman, the St Regis Muscat has opened in the upscale Al Mouj area of ​​Muscat. It offers an unparalleled encounter that marries contemporary elegance with Omani heritage.

The hotel boasts easy access to the famous landmarks of Oman, such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Afford yourself with a touch of glamour and enjoy a contemporary indulgence with an Omani touch.

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat

Enjoy Swiss hospitality mixed with the spirit of Oman! This hotel opened in March 2024, with 340 rooms that combine luxury and tradition in a contemporary design, reflecting the Omani heritage. It is the ideal place for travellers who want to discover Muscat with a comfortable and upscale stay.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Muscat

Mandarin Oriental Hotel offers a heady mix of opulence and tranquillity. Featuring 103 rooms and 47 suites, the hotel opened its doors in June 2024 in the Qurum Beach area.

It offers a range of health facilities and restaurants that serve exquisite dishes inspired by local and international cuisines. This hotel combines comfort and excellence in one of the most beautiful areas of Muscat!

Oman is not just an ordinary tourist stop; it is a destination that will take you back to the roots of history, then propel you into a world of sophistication — giving you cherished moments that will turn into unforgettable memories!

