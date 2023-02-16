Disney 100 Celebration's Lego Up House 43217 needs infinitely more balloons

It looks like German retailer JB Spielwaren has given fans an early look at the upcoming Lego Up House 43217 in Disney’s 100th anniversary lineup of releases.

The 598-piece set comes with Carl’s house, and a bunch of balloons, just like in the Pixar movie. Now if only there were a whole lot more balloons. We’re pretty sure fans will be acquiring more balloon bricks from BrickLink to give the house the upgrade it needs.

PHOTO: Lego

The set comes with mini figures of Carl and Kevin (of course), and Dug!

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

The Lego 43217 Up House is expected to release on April 1, 2023 and will retail for EUR 54.99 (S$73.36)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.