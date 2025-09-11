Disney Adventure cruise postpones maiden voyage from December 2025 to March 2026

Disney Cruise Line has pushed back the launch of Disney Adventure, its first Asia-based cruise.

The ship's maiden voyage was originally slated to be on Dec 15 but this has been postponed to March 10, 2026.

In an email statement from the cruise line to affected guests seen by AsiaOne on Thursday (Sept 11), Disney Cruise Line shared that this was caused by "unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process".

"To ensure every detail meets the high standards you expect from Disney, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Disney Adventure's maiden voyage to March 10, 2026," they said.

Voyages scheduled between Dec 15 and March 12, 2026 will be affected.

Guests who booked the Dec 15 sailing will automatically be placed on the new maiden voyage on March 10, and will also receive a 50 per cent refund on their voyage fare.

If they are unable to make it for the new date, they can request for a full refund, as well as a 50 per cent discount for a future cruise on their preferred date. This will be valid for cruises departing on or before March 31, 2027 and the future cruise has to be booked by March 31, 2026. Guests will also need to make a request for these refunds by Sept 21.

The remaining guests will be offered a full refund and can also rebook a sailing of their choice with a 50 per cent discount during the same validity period.

To request for a refund or reserve a different sailing, guests will need to speak to their travel advisor. If the cruise was booked directly with Disney Cruise Line, guests can call the Disney Cruise Line contact centre or email their request along with their full name and reservation number to dcl.reservations.apac@contact.disneycruiseline.com.

In a statement to AsiaOne, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, reiterated the company's decision to postpone the maiden voyage due to "delays in the shipbuilding process" so as to ensure "the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence".

"We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us," he added.

melissateo@asiaone.com