Disney-themed fireworks to light up Marina Bay skies this March

Disney fans, mark your calendars.

From March 13 to 15, the night skies above Marina Bay will be illuminated by a stunning fireworks show to celebrate the homeporting of Asia's first Disney cruise ship, Disney Adventure.

The 10-minute spectacle will commence at 8.30pm and feature elements from the ship's seven themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.

This will be set to a medley of popular Disney tunes, including When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio, Let It Go from Frozen, and Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid.

The show will also feature designs with a local twist by bringing together nautical-themed elements, Peranakan-inspired motifs as well as icons referencing Singapore's national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim, according to a joint news release on Thursday (Feb 19).

"Disney Cruise Line marks a defining milestone with the Disney Adventure arriving in Singapore, where Disney's timeless stories and characters are brought to life through a unique cruise vacation experience," said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line.

The event is a partnership among Marina Bay precinct, UOB, Marina Bay Sands and Singapore Tourism Board, in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line.

The sky show is a highlight of the two-month-long nautical-themed festivities titled Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line, which will run from Feb 26 to April 30.

During this period, visitors to seven locations across Marina Bay will get to enjoy Disney Cruise-themed photo spots and activities.

Disney Adventure will set sail on her maiden voyage on March 10.

