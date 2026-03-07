I go on a Disney Adventure — here's my honest review as a Disney fan and cruise enthusiast

Like many, I grew up with the magic of Disney, and Disneyland remains the happiest place on earth for me even as an adult. I'm also a cruise enthusiast who has gone on more than 20 sailings in my lifetime.

So, the new cruise ship Disney Adventure feels like a dream come true, especially since Singapore does not have its own Disneyland.

Ahead of Disney Adventure's maiden voyage on March 10, I had the opportunity to join its media sailing and explore the vessel in all its glory.

From character experiences and Broadway-style shows to world-class international and Asian-inspired dining, here is my first impression of what the cruise ship has to offer.

7 themed zones

Disney Adventure features seven themed zones — Disney Imagination Garden, Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Marvel Landing, Toy Story Place, Town Square, and Wayfinder Bay — each with its own attractions, dining and entertainment options.

1. Disney Imagination Garden

Disney Imagination Garden, which is located at the heart of the ship, features a courtyard and majestic stage, where cruisers can watch performances such as Avengers Assemble! as well as Duffy and The Friend Ship.

As Disney Adventure departs from Marina Cruise Bay Centre, guests are treated to Let's Set Sail, a show starring popular characters such as Elsa from Frozen, Genie from Aladdin, and Spider-Man.

Dining options here include Gramma Tala's Kitchen, which is inspired by the film Moana and offers Pacific region and Asian cuisine, as well as Mowgli's Eatery, which is inspired by the film The Jungle Book and focuses on Indian fare.

I dined at Mowgli's Eatery, where guests are served tray-line style. The selection was impressive, with dishes such as Tandoori Lamb Hariyali, Kerala Fish Curry, and Butter Chicken.

2. Disney Discovery Reef

Some of my favourite Disney films are The Little Mermaid and Finding Nemo, so Disney Discovery Reef is one of my favourite spots onboard the cruise.

Located at the back of the ship, the open-air retreat features glass canopies that let sunlight stream in, creating a dreamy atmosphere. Coral reef-like structures add to the illusion of being under the sea.

Food options include Cosmic Kebabs, named in honour of Marvel's first Muslim-American superhero Kamala Khan.

My Asian palate was also thrilled that I could get my bubble tea fix at Bewitching Boba and Brews, which is inspired by Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

While I'm no sports enthusiast, I can foresee many of them having a good time at Taverna Portorosso, a sports bar that serves drinks and screens matches.

This area includes upscale, adult-exclusive Palo Trattoria as well as Palo Cafe, inspired by the picturesque coastal Italian village in the Pixar film Luca.

There is also Mike and Sulley's Flavors of Asia, inspired by the posh eatery Harryhausen's in Monsters Inc.

Note: Prices of dining at some of these venues are not included in the cruise fare.

3. San Fransokyo Street

I've always wondered what San Fransokyo Street from Big Hero 6 would look like in real life — now I have an idea after exploring this themed zone.

The space blends Tokyo's neon energy with San Francisco's laid-back charm, creating a vibrant and futuristic atmosphere that feels like stepping onto a movie set.

"Streets" here are lined with arcade-style game booths and immersive tech experiences. I can see myself spending plenty of time here over the next few days of the cruise.

This themed zone also houses the tween and teen youth clubs, Edge and Vibe. These are cleverly disguised as storefronts so you may walk by them without realising.

Another highlight is Baymax Cinemas, where guests can catch a classic or first-release Disney movie. Some shows that were screening when I visited were Zootopia 2, Big Hero 6, and Tron: Ares.

As a fan of Disney character Duffy, I made a beeline for the Duffy and Friends Shop to pick up souvenirs. Guests can also join the Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest, where they have to follow clues to find lost items around the cruise ship for a special prize.

And since this is Baymax's home ground, keep your eyes peeled for him too!

4. Marvel Landing

As a thrill-seeker who loves theme park rides, seeing Marvel Landing for the very first time got my adrenaline pumping.

Located on the Disney Adventure's upper deck, this zone celebrates all things Marvel and has three exciting rides to try.

The highlight is Ironcycle Test Run, the first-ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. It is also the longest roller coaster at sea, spanning over 250 meters.

While I haven't had the opportunity to ride it yet, I can imagine it being an exhilarating experience. The track winds around the ship, with many twists and turns that promise sweeping ocean views.

There's also Pym Quantum Racers, inspired by Ant-Man's universe. Here, guests can ride modified Pym Tech mini cars. This ride is a rather slow one, making it ideal for younger guests.

I got to try Groot Galaxy Spin, where guests can pilot their own spacecraft. This was extremely fun and similar to the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride in Tokyo Disneyland.

5. Wayfinder Bay

While the Disney Adventure is a cruise to nowhere, we're sailing through Southeast Asia's tropical waters and the heat can get unbearable at times. What better way to cool off than to go for a dip at Wayfinder Bay?

The outdoor oasis, inspired by Disney film Moana, has a sparkling wading pool for guests to soak in, as well as tiered deck seating so you can relax and enjoy the breeze.

There are also massive screens, which double as a unique performance venue for interactive events and live shows such as Moana: Call of the Sea.

To quench your thirst, you can conveniently get a craft cocktail or mocktail from the shaded Wayfinder Bar.

Note: Drinks here are not covered in your cruise fare.

6. Toy Story Place

Another zone on the cruise ship where you can have a splashing good time is Toy Story Place, which spans the centre of the upper decks.

I knew that Toy Story Place had water slides and thought that they'd be small ones that only young kids would enjoy. Surprisingly, the ones at Woody and Jessie's Wild Slides looked pretty exhilarating and I'm excited to try them.

Apart from the slides, there is the Sunnyside Family Pool, the Flying Saucer Splash Zone as well as Toy Story Splash Pad, which are great for kids. Several whirlpool spas are also available for those looking for a good soak.

There are also two jumbo screens where guests can watch Disney films.

For a quick bite, there's Pizza Planet, inspired by the space-themed pizza restaurant and arcade from Toy Story, and Wheezy's Freezies, named after the loveable penguin from Toy Story 2.

7. Town Square

Disney princesses and princes — whether you aspire to be Cinderella, Prince Eric, or Mulan — it's time to live out your dreams at Town Square.

The enchanting space has a slew of themed eateries, cafes, and unique shops, with the highlight being the Walt Disney Theatre, which hosts Broadway-style shows.

This was also where I met many of my favourite Disney Princesses — Rapunzel, Snow White, and Jasmine. I loved how the characters would interact with the guests and pose for pictures.

Children can also transform into princesses, knights or even sea captains at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique before attending a royal tea party at the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea.

If you're more of a superhero fan, check out the Marvel Style Studio.

Come night, guests can sneak away to the adult-exclusive Spellbound, a shadowy lounge inspired by Snow White's Evil Queen.

Note: Experiences at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and Marvel Style Studio are chargeable.

Shopping

There are a number of stores onboard selling a myriad of Disney merchandise, which are only open when Disney Adventure sets sail.

While the range of offerings is not as extensive as what you can find in Disneyland Parks, I was still impressed by the options, especially since there were so many Disney Cruise-exclusive items that can't be purchased elsewhere.

Entertainment

On the cruise ship, there are several live shows such as Duffy and the Friend Ship, Moana Call of the Sea, and Remember.

So far, I've watched Disney Seas the Adventure at The Walt Disney Theatre, and it set the bar really high.

The production features impressive choreography, live singing and stunning costumes.

I won't give any spoilers but some popular characters from shows such as Frozen, Tangled, and Hercules will make a special appearance.

Rotational Dining

In addition to quick-service venues and specialty restaurants, the Disney Adventure offers Rotational Dining, an experience unique to Disney Cruise Line ships.

The concept allows guests to try three out of six of the unique Disney restaurants — Hollywood Spotlight Club, Navigator's Club, Animator's Palate, Animator's Table, Enchanted Summer Restaurant and Pixar Market Restaurant — during their voyage.

Apart from the food, Disney characters also make special appearances during the meal, which makes the dining experience entertaining.

On my first night onboard, I dined at Navigator's Club, where the menu left me spoilt for choice. Options included dishes such as Duck Confit Pastilla, Thai Boat Noodles and Peppered Filet Mignon.

Diners are not limited to just one small plate, entree, and dessert, and can order multiple of each. My dining companion and I shared five small plates, four entrees and two desserts between us, which allowed us to sample a good variety of dishes.

The food quality was generally good with more hits than misses. My favourite dish was the Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass, which was buttery and fork-tender.

Accomodation

Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line's biggest cruise ship yet and has a whopping 2,111 cabins with a capacity for 6,700 visitors per trip.

From cosy Inside Staterooms to luxurious Concierge Suites, there is a variety of accommodation options for all budgets.

I'm staying in the Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, which can host up to four guests and has a queen-sized bed and a sofa bed.

The room is surprisingly spacious, especially compared with similar staterooms on other ships I've sailed on.

One thoughtful design feature is the bathroom layout, where the toilet is separated from the shower. This not only feels more hygienic, but it is also convenient when multiple people need to use the space.

Curtains can also be drawn around the main bed, offering privacy for families or friends sharing the same room.

@asiaone Curious about what’s onboard the new Disney Adventure? From live performances to character experiences, here’s a sneak peek at what the cruise ship has to offer. #sgnews #Singapore #Lifestyle #Cruise #Disney #Activities ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Does it live up to the hype?

I still have a few more days to explore the ship but my first impressions are positive.

Compared with other cruises I've been on, the Disney Adventure is massive and can be tricky to navigate as a first-time visitor. But the cruise ship's size also means there's no shortage of activities.

I was especially impressed with the attention to detail. From subtle Mickey Mouse motifs on the carpet to the Disney classics playing in the background, every corner of the ship was thoughtfully designed.

For fans who grew up with Disney films, characters and music, the experience is wonderfully nostalgic.

But even for non-Disney fans, I daresay the experience is a fun and memorable one.

The ship has plenty of well-thought-out facilities and activities, and I feel that there is something for everyone, whether it be the rides, food, or shows.

