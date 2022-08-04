Disney Singapore debuts Loungefly's premiere collection with pop-up store

Premiere fan-focused accessory company Loungefly has a unique collection of Disney-inspired accessories called the Disney x Loungefly collection, and it’s finally available in Singapore!

The collection features fashion-forward, contemporary takes on Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters – including Alice in Wonderland, Winnie the Pooh, the Avengers, Stormtroopers, Toy Story and plenty more – and turns them into bags that belong on the back and shoulders of fans.

With various designs such as mini backpacks, shoulder and crossbody bags, wallets, convertibles and more, the Disney x Loungefly collection has a bag for every occasion whether it is for school, a night out or on a casual day, and for the first time, will be available at a retail pop-up.

The Disney x Loungefly collection is exclusively sold in Singapore at Takashimaya Department Store from now until Oct 19, 2022 and fans can take a good look and feel of the well-made bags, and fawn over its designs in person over the three months.

For other Loungefly collections, fans can visit shopDisney’s official website instead.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.