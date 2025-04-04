Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical to make Asia premiere in Singapore this December

This December, Disney's Beauty and the Beast The Musical is inviting fans to be their guest as they make their Asia debut at Marina Bay Sands.

Happening at the Sands Theatre, this will be the first Disney-produced Beauty and the Beast musical in more than 25 years.

This will also be their only stop in Asia, shared Base Entertainment Asia.

Based on the 1991 film, the original production played for over 13 years on Broadway, touring 37 countries worldwide.

In this installation, the team behind the original Beauty and the Beast musical — which collectively received five Tony nominations and won one when it debuted on Broadway 31 years ago — will be bringing the audience a brand new experience.

Think reimagined sets, new costume designs and state-of-the-art technology to complement this timeless tale.

Audiences can expect to enjoy classic songs from the original film and musical like Belle, Gaston, Be Our Guest and title song Beauty and the Beast in this production.

Members of the creative team from the original Broadway musical have also returned.

Olivier Award nominee Matt West directs and choreographs, leading a team that includes original composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.

In a press release, Base Entertainment Asia noted that the musical has enjoyed "phenomenal success" in Australia, with ticket sales of over one million across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

A waitlist is now open, and pre-sales will begin from April 10 at 10am.

Public on-sale or early-bird sales will be open from April 14 at 10am.

Official sales will be available from April 21 at 10am.

Tickets will be available on multiple platforms including Klook, Sistic and Marina Bay Sands' website.

More information can be found at https://baseasia.com/beautyandthebeast/

carol.ong@asiaone.com