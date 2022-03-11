Disney+'s merchandising reveals Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is growing and introducing new franchises and characters with each passing movie and Disney+ series. One series on the cusp of debuting is She-Hulk.

The new live-action series will introduce Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk and whilst fans have been anxiously waiting to see the Orphan Black star in green for a long time now, it seems they don’t have to wait much longer thanks to some new merchandise.

Several listings for officially-licensed thermoses have surfaced on Amazon which showcases Maslany as She-Hulk. Although the listings have now been taken down, we managed to snap a few photos of the designs.

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

Kat Corio is directing She-Hulk, with Rick & Morty scribe Jessica Gao joining as head writer. The series is expected to debut sometime in 2022, and will consist of ten episodes.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.