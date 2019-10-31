Dive deep and explore the best 5 diving spots near Singapore

It's never too late to be a tourist in your own backyard.

More than just good food and affordable shopping, Southeast Asia is also home to rich marine biodiversity and is a popular area for diving enthusiasts across the world.

For instance, the Coral Triangle which is an important reef system is found in the waters of our neighbours, Indonesia, the Philippines and New Guinea!

But that's not all, Singapore's waters (even if it ain't as pretty as the Maldives) contain endangered species of marine wildlife and over 200 species of corals!

So if you're keen to get your feet wet, there's no need to travel far for a much-needed diving vacation.

DIVING SPOTS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

1. KOMODO NATIONAL PARK, INDONESIA

No, you will not be swimming with Komodo Dragons so you do not have to worry.

Komodo Island is part of the Coral Triangle which means there will be lots to see if you go diving.

The waters are crystal clear and there is an abundance of marine animals such as clownfishes, dolphins, sea turtles and manta rays!

For those wanting to find your beloved Nemo, here's the place to be.

And if you're dying (not literally) to see a shark, the area around Komodo Island is also known for the sightings of reef and hammerhead sharks!

The Makassar Reef is a notable drift diving and manta ray cleaning site that runs for up to 2 kilometres.

The best time to visit is from March to October, during the dry season without where the weather is not too overbearing.

2. MALAPASCUA, PHILIPPINES

This diving spot is pretty popular because you get to see thresher sharks which are known for their gorgeous long tails.