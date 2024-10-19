Diwali in Singapore: Where to shop for gift hampers and mithai boxes this festival of lights

It doesn't take a genius to notice that hospitality is ingrained in the Indian culture, and gift giving during Diwali is no different, a thoughtful expression of love and gratitude.

If you're hoping to dazzle friends and family with more than just diyas and creative home decor this year, we've got you covered.

Elevate your gifting game this season with these indulge hampers overflowing with gourmet treats sure to impress and curated mithai boxes loaded with traditional treats and sweets. After all, no light is brighter than the smile on the faces of our loved ones.

Tiffin Room, Raffles Hotel Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAzwj36BnSc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Don't get us wrong, there's no beating traditional Indian sweets, but why only have half the fun when you can enjoy the same treats packed with new flavours? Handcrafted beautifully, Tiffin Room's Mithai Gift Boxes gives traditional treats a unique new twist with the help of premium nuts, fruits and spices.

The highlights include Pista Mango, where earthy pistachio meets mango puree, the Anjeer Khajur Roll with hints of figs, dates, walnuts, and rose petals and the all time favourite Kaju Strawberry Katli, an indulgence of strawberry puree sandwiched between cashew barfi.

Tiffin Room's Mithai gift box is now available for order online for delivery or collection from Oct 21 to Nov 4, at S$74+ for a box of 15 pieces. An advanced order placement of two days is required.

Wonder and Intention (WAI)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAnWXL4SXRc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Wonder and Intention (WAI), offering an enchanting collection of Diwali snacks, premium gift boxes, and elegant goodie bags. Whether you're gifting clients, guests, or loved ones, WAI's thoughtfully curated hampers are designed to spread joy, wealth, and wisdom this Diwali.

The luxurious Deepavali Premium Snack Box (S$48) includes eight carefully packed treats like almonds, murukku, and chilli prawn crackers, while the Deepavali Dried Fruits Snack Box (S$48) offers a healthful assortment of dried fruits. A much more affordable option, the Deepavali Goodie Bag (S$9) features two Diwali-themed snacks and a symbolic lamp charm.

Each gift from WAI is created with intention, bringing together local flavours and nostalgic memories to create a meaningful, multi-sensory experience.

Wonder and Intention (WAI)'s Diwali offerings are now available for orders online. Prices start from S$3.50 to S$98.

Lanos

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAV08ohS_BQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Lanos presents its exclusive 2024 Diwali gifts and hampers collection, perfect for celebrating the Festival of Lights. From handcrafted diyas and luxurious scented candles to exquisite home decor and homemade Diwali sweets, Lanos offers a curated selection for every taste and budget.

With over 50 unique Diwali gifts and the option to customise for bulk orders, Lanos ensures a stress-free gifting experience. Highlights include the luxurious Rose Gold Foiled Bowl Scented Candle, (S$55) the fun-filled Sparkling Diwali 3-in-1 Kit (S$40), and the indulgent Diwali Hamper Deluxe (S$95), featuring Assam tea, gourmet nuts, and decadent chocolates.

Each gift is wrapped in signature style, adding a touch of magic to the festive season.

Lanos's Diwali offerings are now available for orders online. Prices start from S$20 to S$200. Hamper order need to be placed at least two working day in advance.

The Hamper Story

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBCx4FaphpF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The Hamper Story's exclusive 2024 Diwali hampers are now available for bulk and customised orders, perfect for corporates and individuals alike.

Featuring personalised contents, branding options, and unique customisations, each hamper is thoughtfully curated to reflect the grandeur of India's majestic forts and monuments.

Choose from premium hampers like the Jantar Mantar (S$158), Hawa Mahal Delights (S$228), or Red Fort Bliss (S$158), all beautifully packaged and filled with gourmet nuts, artisanal sweets, and festive candles. With free delivery across Singapore, secure your hampers early to celebrate Diwali in style.

The Hamper Story's Diwali offerings are now available for orders online. Prices start from S$20 to S$200. Hamper order need to be placed at least two working day in advance.

ADDA

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAQsm5pByUa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

This year, let your Diwali gifting be a blend of luxury and purpose, making an impact with every gift box shared. ADDA has transformed the classic mithai tradition with a modern flair, introducing their ADDA Diwali Mithai Gift Hampers, specially curated by Michelin-starred Chef Manjunath Mural.

These handcrafted sweets are a luxurious fusion of flavours, from the rich caramel notes of Gula Melaka Pandan to the floral sophistication of Rose and Gulukand, and the zesty punch of Blueberry and Saffron.

With inventive combinations like Oreo and Sesame, and indulgent creations like Peanut Butter and Cashew, these hampers redefine festive indulgence. Beyond the exquisite flavours, each purchase supports Smile Foundation's Shiksha Na Ruke initiative, helping to fund children's education in India. The boxes also come with nuts and savoury snacks. Make your gift a gesture of both indulgence and social impact.

ADDA's Diwali Mithai Gift Hampers are available for orders online. Prices start from S$68++ to S$98++.

Kailash Parbat

With its history tracing back all the way back to the 1940s, Kailash Parbat is a household name for many desi folks. This year the brand's Singapore arm is celebrating Diwali 2024 with a special range of authentic Indian sweets boxes, perfect for gifting and sharing festive joy.

Each box offers a curated selection of traditional Indian treats, freshly made with quality ingredients to capture the true flavours of Diwali. With a variety of options, from the 3-sweet combo in Sweet Box 1 & 2 (S$30++) to the indulgent 16-piece Sweet Box 4 (S$50++), there's something for every sweet lover. For a luxurious touch, the Dry Fruits Box (S$60++) combines sweets with premium dry fruits.

Kailash Parbat's sweet and dry fruit box sets are available for orders online. Prices start from S$30++ to S$60++. An advanced order placement of 60 minutes is required, with minimum S$40 spend for home delivery. A delivery charge of S$10 is applicable for orders under S$150. Free delivery for orders above S$150, though surcharges may still apply during festive season or peak times.

[[nid:706017]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.