DIY Covid-19 swab test 101: Is it safe for kids? How can I get it delivered to my doorstep?

With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, antigen rapid tests (ARTs) can help pick up more cases in the community and offer a peace of mind if you're worried about being infected.

Feeling overwhelmed by the choices out there? We break it down for you.

What are the different tests on the market?

The full list of test kits authorised for use in Singapore, as well as the instructions for each, can be found on the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) website.

There are currently five ARTs authorised for use:

Abbott PanBio Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test

SD Biosensor Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal

SD Biosensor Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Home Test

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

Generally, most ARTs work the same way — by detecting antigens, which are essentially molecules on the surface of the virus.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, on the other hand, work by detecting viral genetic material.

According to MOH, ARTs can produce results in less than 20 minutes. On the other hand, PCR tests, which are higher in sensitivity and specificity, take longer and can cause more discomfort.

When should I do a DIY swab test?

The ARTs are intended for those who are feeling well, but are worried that they may have Covid-19.

If you have a fever, cough, flu, or runny nose, visit a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic instead to take a PCR test.

Where can I get it? Are there delivery options?

You can get your hands on a test kit at most Unity, Watsons and Guardian outlets.

Also, you can have your DIY test kit delivered to your home directly if you order via foodpanda or pandamart.

Pandamart currently stocks the Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test. You can also get the Quidel test and the Abbott PanBio Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test via foodpanda shops from Guardian, Watsons and Unity.

Qoo10 also offers the Quidel, SD Biosensor Standard Q and Abbott PanBio tests.

You can also get Abbott PanBio tests on Lazada.

What's the proper way to do it?

The different tests may be administered and interpreted differently.

Even if you've taken an ART from a different brand before, it is crucial to read the instructions carefully before you begin so that you do it correctly and obtain a reliable result, Dr Ling Li Min, an infectious diseases specialist at Rophi Clinic tells The Straits Times.

Can children take a DIY swab test?

According to the product information leaflets which come with each test, the BD Veritor test should not be used on children below the age of two. Children aged two to 13 should be tested by an adult.

Children under 14 may use the Abbott PanBio test, but should be supported by an adult during the process.

Likewise, if a child or teenager under 18 is taking the SD Biosensor Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test, they should be supervised or assisted by an adult.

As for the Quidel QuickVue test, children and "very young" children can take the test, but the adults administering the test should note that they may not need to insert the swab as far into the nostril as compared to adults. They should also steady the child's head while swabbing.

Can a DIY swab test count for pre-event testing (PET)?

According to MOH, DIY swab tests cannot be used for PET.

What should I do if I test positive or have an invalid result?

An invalid test result could indicate that the test was not performed correctly. If so, take a second ART immediately.

If you receive a positive result or a second invalid test result, take a photo of the result with your NRIC or passport.

You should then dispose of the test kit properly by double bagging it in a plastic bag or sealable bag and throwing it into your rubbish chute or bin. Make your way safely to a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic for a confirmatory PCR test.

Self-isolate at home until you receive your PCR test results, which can take anywhere between 24 and 48 hours.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com