The DIY workshop directory in Singapore

How good is it to have something unique in your home and to be able to say that you made it yourself? After being sidelined by decades of rapid economic growth, the culture of making is slowly coming back to Singapore.

Thanks to collaborations between stalwart old businesses and entrepreneurial young makers, handcrafting has become cool and available again via a slew of workshops and classes. Here are some of them.

Pottery

PHOTO: Pexels

How does it work?

You learn how to sculpt with clay and/or use the potter’s wheel and in some, decorate the finished work with decals.

What can you make?

Crockery, tableware, vessels, sculptures – anything that can be made with clay.

Where?

Arudio ceramic

11 Woodlands Close, #09-30

Tel: 9656-8591

www.arudioceramic.com

Boon's pottery

91 Tanglin Rd, Tanglin Place, #B1-01/02

Tel: 9247-9609

www.boonspottery.com

Ceramic house

Blk 9004 Tampines St.93, #02-102

Tel: 6784-0024

www.ceramichousesg.com

Goodman Ceramic Studio

90 Goodman Road, #01-37, Block F Goodman Arts Centre

Tel: 6346-6351

www.goodmanceramicstudio.com

Mud Rock ceramics

5 Maude Road

Tel: 6291-1186

www.mudrockceramics.com

Sam Mui Kuang Pottery

22 Jalan Kelulut, off Yio Chu Kang Road

Tel: 6482-2424/ 6482-2525

www.smkpottery.com

School of clay arts

10 Ubi Crescent, Ubi Techpark (Lobby B) #07-33

Tel: 9177-5764

www.schoolofclayarts.com

Studio Asobi

Block 705 Hougang Ave 2, #02-265

Tel: 9248-8882

www.studioasobi.com

Supermama

(ceramic decal workshop only)

265 Beach Road

Tel: 9615-7473

www.supermamastore.com

Terra & Ember

475 Geylang Road

www.terraandember.com

The 8th floor

37 Lorong 23 Geylang, Yu Li Industrial Building, #08-03

Tel: 6904-4403

www.the8thflr.com

The potter's guilt

195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, #01-03

www.thepottersguilt.com

Thow kwang pottery jungle

85 Lorong Tawas

Tel: 6268-6121

www.potteryjungle.com

Urth & Phire

2 Pereira Road, 2 Connectt@TS, #05-02A

Tel: 9770-4862

www.uppottery.com.sg

Terrarium

PHOTO: Pexels

How does it work?

You learn the basics of putting together a terrarium and how to maintain it.

What can you make?

Moss terrariums, air plant terrariums, kokedamas.

Where?

Crafts for green

Tel: 9177-8587

www.craftsforgreen.com

Ecoponics

www.ecoponics.com.sg

Green chapter

www.green-chapter-shop.myshopify.com

Love in a bottle

www.loveinabottle.sg

The green capsule

www.thegreencapsule.com.sg

The plant story

Tel: 9863-8112

www.theplantstory.com

Woodworking

PHOTO: Unsplash

How does it work?

You pick up the basics of the woodworking craft and eventually learning to design and build your own furniture.

What can you make?

Small accessories, simple joinery and furniture pieces.

Where?

Mokko Wood Studio

1 Tampines North Drive 1, T-Space, #07-29

www.mokkowoodstudio.com

Roger & Sons

115 King George’s Ave, #01-01

Tel: 6269-6269

www.rogerandsons.sg

The Common Bench

www.thecommonbench.com

Tombalek

Block B, 7 Mandai Link, #10-22

Tel: 9117-8440

www.tombalek.com

Touchwood at Ground-up Initiative

1 Lor Chencharu

www.groundupinitiative.org

Neon Signage

PHOTO: Pexels

How does it work?

You email your design in a two-dimensional format, get a quote, and have it made and delivered to you.

What can you make?

Custom neon signage. Unfortunately you can’t DIY the actual signage yourself because these vendors will make them for you, but it’s always exciting to see your original work being transformed into neon lights.

Where?

Neon life

Tel: 9088-8270

www.neonlife.store

Neon Project Studio

www.neonprojectstudio.com

3D printing

How does it work?

You rent a 3D printer, usually with a technician present to assist you.

What can you make?

Cookie cutters, figurines, joinery, basically any 3D small objects no larger than the printer’s capacity.

Where?

Kreative Werkz

65 Jalan Chengam Tel: 8782-2303

www.kreativwerkz.com

Learner hub Makerspace

76 Playfair Road, LHK2 Building Lobby 1, #04-01

Tel: 6842-1006

www.learnershub.com

Onemaker group

111 Middle Rd, National Design Centre, #01-02

Tel: 9672-2836

www.onemakergroup.com

Jesmonite

How does it work?

Jesmonite is a composite material used in fine arts, crafts, and construction made with gypsum-based material and acrylic resin that yields a terrazzo-like finish. Jesmonite workshops teach you to turn the material into products.

What can you make?

Small homewares like trays, wall clocks, trinket dishes and coasters.

Where?

Chokmah

2 Orchard Link, #02-17A

Tel: 9229-1479/ 8128-5420

www.chokmah.sg

Gold & Behold

www.goldandbehold.co

Copperworks

How does it work?

You learn the basics of putting together a copper pipe lamp.

What can you make?

Copper pipe lamp.

Where?

Make your own workshop cafe

Block 4, Upper Aljunied Lane, #01-06

www.makeyourown.sg

Aquascaping

How does it work?

You learn the basics of putting together an aquascape (aquatic landscape) and fishkeeping.

What can you make?

Jarrium (jar aquarium), miniature pond, aquascaped aquarium.

Where?

Ikan Billy

www.ikanbilly.com

Resin

How does it work?

You learn how to pour and cast resin.

What can you make?

Artwork, small homewares like trays, wall clocks, trinket dishes and coasters, and jewellery.

Where?

Artefakts

Block 3007 Ubi Road 1, Kampong Ubi Industrial Estate, #06-444

Tel: 8189-4281

www.artefakts.sg

Odoroki Studio

71 Lorong 23 Geylang, WPS805 Work + Store @ 71G

www.odorokistudio.com

Resinplay

37 Beach Rd, #02-02

Tel: 8738-3404

www.resinplay.sg

Room to imagine

395 Jalan Besar, #04-01

www.roomtoimagine.sg

Wallpaper, mural & decal

How does it work?

Just like the Neon Sign custom service, you email your design in a two-dimensional format, get a quote, and have it made and delivered.

What can you make?

Alas, no wallpaper printing vendor allows you to print your own design using their machine, but they will do it for you, so you can still see your original work being transformed into wallpaper and murals.

Where?

Chroma furnishing

62 Ubi Road 1, Oxley Bizhub 2, #01-41

Tel: 6926-2610

www.chromafurnishing.com

Decorette Store

Tel: 9798-0819

www.decorettestore.com

Frekkles

506 Chai Chee Lane @Boxpark, #07-7016

Tel: 8180-1196

www.frekkles.co

Layer play

61 Tai Seng Avenue, Print Media Hub @ Paya Lebar iPark, #05-02/03/04

Tel: 6858-8324

www.layerplay.com

Wall.sg

1 Genting Lane, #05-02 Tel: 9328-2157

www.wall.sg

This article was first published in Home & Decor.