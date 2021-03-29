The DIY workshop directory in Singapore

How good is it to have something unique in your home and to be able to say that you made it yourself? After being sidelined by decades of rapid economic growth, the culture of making is slowly coming back to Singapore.
Thanks to collaborations between stalwart old businesses and entrepreneurial young makers, handcrafting has become cool and available again via a slew of workshops and classes. Here are some of them.
Pottery
How does it work?
You learn how to sculpt with clay and/or use the potter’s wheel and in some, decorate the finished work with decals.
What can you make?
Crockery, tableware, vessels, sculptures – anything that can be made with clay.
Where?
Arudio ceramic
11 Woodlands Close, #09-30
Tel: 9656-8591
Boon's pottery
91 Tanglin Rd, Tanglin Place, #B1-01/02
Tel: 9247-9609
www.boonspottery.com
Ceramic house
Blk 9004 Tampines St.93, #02-102
Tel: 6784-0024
Goodman Ceramic Studio
90 Goodman Road, #01-37, Block F Goodman Arts Centre
Tel: 6346-6351
Mud Rock ceramics
5 Maude Road
Tel: 6291-1186
Sam Mui Kuang Pottery
22 Jalan Kelulut, off Yio Chu Kang Road
Tel: 6482-2424/ 6482-2525
School of clay arts
10 Ubi Crescent, Ubi Techpark (Lobby B) #07-33
Tel: 9177-5764
Studio Asobi
Block 705 Hougang Ave 2, #02-265
Tel: 9248-8882
Supermama
(ceramic decal workshop only)
265 Beach Road
Tel: 9615-7473
Terra & Ember
475 Geylang Road
The 8th floor
37 Lorong 23 Geylang, Yu Li Industrial Building, #08-03
Tel: 6904-4403
The potter's guilt
195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, #01-03
Thow kwang pottery jungle
85 Lorong Tawas
Tel: 6268-6121
Urth & Phire
2 Pereira Road, 2 Connectt@TS, #05-02A
Tel: 9770-4862
Terrarium
How does it work?
You learn the basics of putting together a terrarium and how to maintain it.
What can you make?
Moss terrariums, air plant terrariums, kokedamas.
Where?
Crafts for green
Tel: 9177-8587
Ecoponics
Green chapter
www.green-chapter-shop.myshopify.com
Love in a bottle
The green capsule
The plant story
Tel: 9863-8112
Woodworking
How does it work?
You pick up the basics of the woodworking craft and eventually learning to design and build your own furniture.
What can you make?
Small accessories, simple joinery and furniture pieces.
Where?
Mokko Wood Studio
1 Tampines North Drive 1, T-Space, #07-29
Roger & Sons
115 King George’s Ave, #01-01
Tel: 6269-6269
The Common Bench
Tombalek
Block B, 7 Mandai Link, #10-22
Tel: 9117-8440
Touchwood at Ground-up Initiative
1 Lor Chencharu
Neon Signage
How does it work?
You email your design in a two-dimensional format, get a quote, and have it made and delivered to you.
What can you make?
Custom neon signage. Unfortunately you can’t DIY the actual signage yourself because these vendors will make them for you, but it’s always exciting to see your original work being transformed into neon lights.
Where?
Neon life
Tel: 9088-8270
Neon Project Studio
3D printing
How does it work?
You rent a 3D printer, usually with a technician present to assist you.
What can you make?
Cookie cutters, figurines, joinery, basically any 3D small objects no larger than the printer’s capacity.
Where?
Kreative Werkz
65 Jalan Chengam Tel: 8782-2303
Learner hub Makerspace
76 Playfair Road, LHK2 Building Lobby 1, #04-01
Tel: 6842-1006
Onemaker group
111 Middle Rd, National Design Centre, #01-02
Tel: 9672-2836
Jesmonite
How does it work?
Jesmonite is a composite material used in fine arts, crafts, and construction made with gypsum-based material and acrylic resin that yields a terrazzo-like finish. Jesmonite workshops teach you to turn the material into products.
What can you make?
Small homewares like trays, wall clocks, trinket dishes and coasters.
Where?
Chokmah
2 Orchard Link, #02-17A
Tel: 9229-1479/ 8128-5420
Gold & Behold
Copperworks
How does it work?
You learn the basics of putting together a copper pipe lamp.
What can you make?
Copper pipe lamp.
Where?
Make your own workshop cafe
Block 4, Upper Aljunied Lane, #01-06
Aquascaping
How does it work?
You learn the basics of putting together an aquascape (aquatic landscape) and fishkeeping.
What can you make?
Jarrium (jar aquarium), miniature pond, aquascaped aquarium.
Where?
Ikan Billy
Resin
How does it work?
You learn how to pour and cast resin.
What can you make?
Artwork, small homewares like trays, wall clocks, trinket dishes and coasters, and jewellery.
Where?
Artefakts
Block 3007 Ubi Road 1, Kampong Ubi Industrial Estate, #06-444
Tel: 8189-4281
Odoroki Studio
71 Lorong 23 Geylang, WPS805 Work + Store @ 71G
Resinplay
37 Beach Rd, #02-02
Tel: 8738-3404
Room to imagine
395 Jalan Besar, #04-01
Wallpaper, mural & decal
How does it work?
Just like the Neon Sign custom service, you email your design in a two-dimensional format, get a quote, and have it made and delivered.
What can you make?
Alas, no wallpaper printing vendor allows you to print your own design using their machine, but they will do it for you, so you can still see your original work being transformed into wallpaper and murals.
Where?
Chroma furnishing
62 Ubi Road 1, Oxley Bizhub 2, #01-41
Tel: 6926-2610
Decorette Store
Tel: 9798-0819
www.decorettestore.com
Frekkles
506 Chai Chee Lane @Boxpark, #07-7016
Tel: 8180-1196
Layer play
61 Tai Seng Avenue, Print Media Hub @ Paya Lebar iPark, #05-02/03/04
Tel: 6858-8324
Wall.sg
1 Genting Lane, #05-02 Tel: 9328-2157
This article was first published in Home & Decor.