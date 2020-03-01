Do blisters on your lips or around your mouth mean you have herpes?

Got cold sores? Yes, it pretty much means that you have herpes, which is caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus. But don't freak out just yet.

First things first: cold sores are small, painful, fluid-filled blisters that commonly occur on the lips or around the mouth, but they can also appear on your nose and cheeks.

"The appearance of cold sores are sometimes preceded by an unusual tingling or itching sensation over the same area and usually occur in clusters," says Dr Grace Huang of DTAP Clinic.

"They burst and at some point leave shallow ulcers or open sores that scab and form crusty lesions, and each flare lasts up to a few weeks."

HERPES IS REALLY COMMON

There are two types of Herpes Simplex Viruses: Type 1 and Type 2. HSV-1 is usually associated with oral herpes while HSV-2 is usually associated with genital herpes.

Symptoms of genital herpes are similar to that of oral herpes, except that the lesions can occur in the genital and anal region.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HSV-1 is extremely common in the general population.

In fact, in 2012, WHO estimated that some 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 suffer from the infection.

HOW HSV-1 IS TRANSMITTED

HSV-1 is transmitted through body secretions. Dr Huang explains that it can transmitted through oral-to-oral transmission (such as kissing or even the sharing of utensils), which means it won't necessarily be transmitted through sexual contact, but that it can also be transmitted during oral-to-genital secretion (like during oral intercourse).