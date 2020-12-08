Do you need a run-in period with your new car?

Congratulations on getting the keys to your new car! We know you're itching to take it for a spin but, before you speed off, bear in mind that you need to run-in your new car!

The parts in your new car are in their new factory condition and require an adjustment period to settle in or, a run-in period.

Though advances in technology have superseded this process, many car manufacturers still detail procedures that drivers should follow when they run-in or break-in their new car.

How is my car different during the run-in period?

Your car will not reach its full potential until the end of the break-in process. For example, your brake pads are the softest when they're new and cannot deliver 100 per cent of its stopping power until a proper run-in. It should not require an extreme change to a person's regular driving style - unless you drive like a madman.

What is the ideal run-in period?

PHOTO: Unsplash

There has been no universal consensus on the optimal run-in period for a new car. Official sources from BMW and Toyota state a run-in of 2,000km and 1,600km respectively while other sources (like what most local Parallel Importers and Authorised Dealers will tell you) claim that it should extend up to 5,000km.



In my opinion, it is better to be 'kiasu' and run in your car for at least 5000km to let all the parts settle and start working under ideal operating conditions before doing any crazy revving.

How do I run-in my car?

Just follow these four easy steps!

Avoid hard acceleration Drive in different conditions Keep your speeds low Do not use synthetic oil

Avoid hard acceleration

PHOTO: Unsplash

When you get a new car, the temptation to over-rev your engine will be high.



However, be gentle on your throttle, especially during its run-in period as a higher rpm would mean a greater strain on your internal engine components.



Just follow this simple guide on when you should increase your RPMs, and you'll be able to hit the max in no time: