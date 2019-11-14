A doctor tells us what he learnt from treating people with HIV

Read also

Ninety-three per cent of the 313 new cases in 2018 were male and at least six in 10 of them were between 20 to 49 years of age.

This means that 95 per cent of the new transmissions were acquired through sexual intercourse and that four in 10 of these transmissions occurred between men who have sex with men.

These reports are encouraging as new cases of transmission have remained low over the years.

In comparing the numbers from the MOH update and the SSHSPH Hidden Population studies, it's evident that the population subgroups most at risk are the men who have sex with men.

As such, it's commonly assumed that HIV and Aids do not not affect people outside of this demographic. But the reality is different.

A PREGNANT WOMAN WAS HIV POSITIVE, BUT IT WAS UNLIKELY SHE GOT IT THROUGH SEX

I remember seeing Yvonne and her husband for the first time early this year.

She was in her 30s and enthused by her first pregnancy.