Does OT-ing a lot necessarily mean that you're hardworking?

"I need to OT tonight" is something we hear uttered a lot in offices in Singapore.

And more often than not, the statement is said with more pride than dread.

There's no denying that us Singaporeans strive to be recognised for our strong work ethic and covet promotions.

But do we glorify overtime work? How many of us are truly working efficiently after office hours?

More importantly, do our bosses actually care that we put in extra hours?

We speak to some managers here to find out their take on staffers putting in extra time after official working hours.

THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON RESULTS, NOT TIME

Noorashikin M., a technology project manager at Accenture, says that the traditional nine-hour work day has never been established as a standard in her company.