Does your child have a peanut allergy? Here's how to check

As your child grows up, you’ll find that their bodies won’t agree with certain types of food. They may develop food allergies that you should watch out for, whether mild or life-threatening. One of the most common of which are peanut allergies. But what causes peanut allergy and how can you spot it?

Studies have found that peanut allergy makes up for approximately 28 per cent of all food allergies among children. While it’s rare for peanut allergy to develop once your child reaches the age of 15, about half of cases of peanut allergy in kids develop before they even have their first birthday.

If you or your child are found to be allergic to peanuts, it’s important to learn all there is to know about it. This way, you can prevent any sudden allergy attacks.

To detect signs of allergies in your child and what causes peanut allergy, here’s what you need to know to best protect your child from an allergic reaction.

What is peanut allergy: Causes and triggers

PHOTO: Pexels

Essentially a peanut allergy is when the body mistakes the peanut for a harmful substance. So if you have peanut allergy and you consume it accidentally, your body may fight it just as it would an infection. This can lead to a life-threatening response and can even be fatal.

Mayo Clinic says that peanut allergic reactions can occur with both direct and indirect contact which can cause your’s child’s immune system to release symptom-causing chemicals into the bloodstream.

To elaborate more what causes peanut allergy, here are various ways in which it can be triggered:

Direct contact. Of course, directly eating peanuts or foods that contain can cause an allergic reaction in your child.

Cross-contact. Accidents may happen and your child may unintentionally consume food that has already been exposed to peanuts during processing or handling.

Inhalation. Inhaling dust or aerosols containing peanuts can also trigger an allergic reaction.

While it still unclear why certain people have allergies while others don’t, there are risk factors that could indicate a higher chance of developing peanut allergies.

Signs and symptoms of peanut allergy

According to AllergyUK, signs and symptoms of peanut allergy can occur within minutes of contact but do be mindful that it may also show up an hour later. Allergic reactions to peanuts are most often mild but it can still be severe to the point that it can be life-threatening to both kids and adults.

To check for any signs of peanut allergy in your child, here are the symptoms as listed down by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI):

Swelling of skin; can also affect the tongue and/or lips

Hives

Stomach cramps

Indigestion

Diarrhoea

Difficulty in breathing or wheezing

Tightening of throat

An itchy or tingling feeling in mouth and throat

Skin paling

Dizziness

Peanut allergy becomes deadly when one experiences a severe allergic reaction. The most dangerous reaction to peanuts is known as anaphylaxis.

This is said to be a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment with epinephrine (adrenaline) through an auto-injector. Depending on the situation, it may also require a trip to the emergency room.

The symptoms of anaphylaxis according to Mayo Clinic are:

Airway constriction

Swelling of throat

Severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness or loss of consciousness

Risk factors of peanut allergies

Watch out for the following risk factors:

Age. Children are at more risk of developing food allergies as compared to adults for when your digestive system matures, your grown-up body is less likely to react to food that triggers allergies.

Past allergy to peanuts. You may be able to outgrow your peanut allergies but it may still recur when you grow up.

Other allergies. Being allergic to one food can already increase the risk of you becoming allergic to more.

Family members with allergies. Your child can be at risk of developing a peanut allergy if other food allergies are common within your family.

Treatment for peanut allergies and when to consult a doctor

As of now, there is no specific cure for peanut allergy but there are still ways to treat this condition.

To manage your kid’s peanut allergies, it’s important to be extra careful about the food that they eat.

The ACAAI warns that peanuts and other peanut products might be found in certain candies, cereals as well as baked goods such as cookies, cakes and pies.

Other foods that may contain no sign of peanuts may still have been contaminated by peanuts whether in the manufacturing process or during food preparation.

So, it is safe to say that you should avoid products that indicate statement labels such as “may contain peanuts” or made in a “factory that uses nut ingredients.”

It is still best to consult your doctor whenever any signs or symptoms of peanut allergy are detected on your child. This is especially if your little one is experiencing a severe reaction to peanuts such as anaphylaxis.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.