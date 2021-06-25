Don Don Donki's new Suntec City outlet is officially open - here are all the highlights and opening deals

Japanese supermarket Don Don Donki opened its tenth outlet at Suntec City today (June 25).

If you're a regular, you'll be familiar with the maze-like interior and the large variety of Japanese goods the chain typically carries. But here's what's new at Suntec City.

A bonsai corner

According to popular Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan, who hosted a walkthrough of the store on Facebook live on Thursday (June 24), this is the only Don Don Donki outlet with a "huge variety" of bonsai.

The more affordable bonsai range from $50 to $60, while more premium varieties can go up to about $300.

PHOTO: Facebook/donkisg

New eatery serving up juicy Hamburg steaks

Refuel for your shopping trip at Japanese Hamburg Steak Tomi, a new eatery within Don Don Donki.

They specialise in Japanese-style Hamburg patties with rice and toppings such as egg and cheese.

From now till June 30, enjoy $1 off all Hamburg steak dishes.

PHOTO: Facebook/donkisg

Opening deals

Of course, the Japanese discount chain has a variety of items on sale in honour of the grand opening.

Here are some of the best deals running till June 30:

Maker's Mark Kentucky bourbon whisky at $48 (U.P.$78)

Fresh salmon nigiri 15-piece sushi set going for $15 (U.P. $18)

Two Japanese baked sweet potatoes for $3 (U.P. $3.90)

F1 Wagyu steak at $15/100g (U.P. $20/100g)

Grilled unagi (eel) for $19.80 (U.P. $22.80)

Two Japanese peaches for $12 (U.P. $19.80) (Do note this deal is only valid on June 26)

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard Suntec City Mall, Tower 5, West Wing, #02-379-387, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 9am - 11pm

