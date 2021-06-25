Don Don Donki's new Suntec City outlet is officially open - here are all the highlights and opening deals

Japanese supermarket Don Don Donki opened its tenth outlet at Suntec City today (June 25).
If you're a regular, you'll be familiar with the maze-like interior and the large variety of Japanese goods the chain typically carries. But here's what's new at Suntec City.
A bonsai corner
According to popular Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan, who hosted a walkthrough of the store on Facebook live on Thursday (June 24), this is the only Don Don Donki outlet with a "huge variety" of bonsai.
The more affordable bonsai range from $50 to $60, while more premium varieties can go up to about $300.
New eatery serving up juicy Hamburg steaks
Refuel for your shopping trip at Japanese Hamburg Steak Tomi, a new eatery within Don Don Donki.
They specialise in Japanese-style Hamburg patties with rice and toppings such as egg and cheese.
From now till June 30, enjoy $1 off all Hamburg steak dishes.
Opening deals
Of course, the Japanese discount chain has a variety of items on sale in honour of the grand opening.
Here are some of the best deals running till June 30:
- Maker's Mark Kentucky bourbon whisky at $48 (U.P.$78)
- Fresh salmon nigiri 15-piece sushi set going for $15 (U.P. $18)
- Two Japanese baked sweet potatoes for $3 (U.P. $3.90)
- F1 Wagyu steak at $15/100g (U.P. $20/100g)
- Grilled unagi (eel) for $19.80 (U.P. $22.80)
- Two Japanese peaches for $12 (U.P. $19.80) (Do note this deal is only valid on June 26)
Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard Suntec City Mall, Tower 5, West Wing, #02-379-387, Singapore 038983
Opening hours: 9am - 11pm
kimberlylim@asiaone.com