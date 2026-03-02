Hotpot for a cause: Donate blood, get discounts at Haidilao

Planning to donate blood and need a boost of iron? It may be time to visit Haidilao.

The Chinese hotpot chain and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) have teamed up to encourage people to donate blood in March.

Those who do so this month can enjoy 20 per cent off food items at 15 Haidilao outlets islandwide.

Donors dining on the same day as their donation only need to show Haidilao staff their bandaged arm, while those dining on a different day are required to show proof that they donated blood in March on the DonateBlood app.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQdk-aAYKz/?img_index=2[/embed]

The promotion is valid all day on Mondays to Fridays and is limited to one 20 per cent discount per donor per bill, with one set redemption per transaction.

Those dining in a group of four can also qualify for a limited four-person hotpot set for $66.60++ and limited-edition stickers.

The hotpot set features iron-rich ingredients such as pork liver, beef tripe, and premium red meats, as well as a soup base, vegetables and dessert.

To redeem this deal, diners are required to use the promo code #SRCXHDL2026 and tag @heybloodbuddy and @haidilaosingapore on Instagram or TikTok.

The promotion is available on Mondays to Fridays, from 11am to 5pm, at all Haidilao outlets across Singapore, excluding weekends and public holidays.

Why donate blood?

Blood donation helps save lives in times of emergencies and to sustain the lives of those with medical conditions, such as leukaemia, thalassaemia and bleeding disorders, according to Singapore Red Cross.

Patients who are undergoing major surgeries also need blood.

The blood stock update on Monday (March 2) shows blood types AB+, A- and B- are in moderate supply, while AB- is in low supply.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives. Those who want to donate can check for their eligibility on SRC's website.

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the number of youth blood donors in Singapore has fallen nearly 50 per cent over the last decade, from 20,400 donors in 2014 to 10,800 in 2024.

HSA and SRC aim to reverse this trend by growing youth donors to 15,000 by 2030.

[[nid:727451]]

melissateo@asiaone.com