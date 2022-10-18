Donate a book in exchange for lifetime access to this mobile library, now docked at International Plaza

Calling all bookworms: If you're looking for another cosy spot to curl up with a good read for hours on end, mark this new spot as your next hideout.

Located at the first floor of International Plaza, The Library of Unread Books boasts a collection of more than 700 books — all donated by individuals looking to put their untouched or long-forgotten books to better use.

Dubbed an itinerant library, The Library of Unread Books was conceptualised by artists Heman Chong and Renee Staal. It aims to be a space to maximise the lifespan of books, and for visitors to share knowledge and resources.

From now till March 19, The Library of Unread Books is open to public at International Plaza, #01-22, so you'll have plenty of time to check it out before the mobile library goes on the move again.

By donating a book, visitors can get lifetime access and membership to this space. Each membership also comes with a personalised library card to certify your donation.

But there's one catch. Unlike typical libraries where you can borrow books, you are not allowed to bring home any of the books here. Instead, make yourself comfortable at the space and start reading away – you can always make another visit if you're not done in one sitting.

The library held its last pop-up in October two years ago, at I_S_L_A_N_D_S, an art space in Excelsior Shopping Centre.

