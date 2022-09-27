'Don't forget the prosperous coconut drink': These hawkers only turn up at Kusu Island once a year - and now's the time to visit

Located south west of Singapore, Kusu Island is not as popular a destination as its neighbours Sentosa or Pulau Ubin.

But there comes a time every year when the island welcomes more visitors, in the form of devotees making their pilgrimage to the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple.

Apart from the Chinese temple, three Malay shrines are located on Kusu island too.

If you're not too big on visiting solely for pilgrimage, can we interest you in some local hawker fare on Kusu island instead?

After all, it's now or next year.

These 'seasonal' hawkers only operate during the ninth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it started on Monday (Sept 26) and spans to Oct 24.

During this period, there'll be hawkers serving up scrumptious grub on the island.

On Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, a netizen listed out a few food items you'll find if you hop on a ferry to Kusu Island.

He gave a shoutout as he wanted to encourage others to "support the hawkers".

From laksa, fried oysters to vegetarian bee hoon, there's quite a selection of mains available.

The char kway teow is $4 to $6 which is a rather decent price, given that you're on an island adventure. If there's some trepidation about heading to an island for a meal, the Facebook post mentions how the food was "nice and yummy".

There are also small bites like fish cake, fish balls and chicken wings.

"Don't forget the prosperous coconut drink," he added.

The netizen posted it on Sept 26 and foodies online seem to be planning their next trip to Kusu Island.

"Let's bring the kids!" one Facebook user excitedly commented while tagging their partner.

Another netizen claimed these hawkers have their own business or work "when Kusu Island is not open". He added that these hawkers have been operating these stalls for decades.

If you're keen on a quick passport-free trip, there are regular departures daily from Marina South Pier to Kusu Island. Prices range from $12 to $18.

Apart from food and sacred sites, here are some alternative spots or activities to check out while on the island.

amierul@asiaone.com