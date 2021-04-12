Don't freeze in your tracks: Museum of Ice Cream early-access tickets now available in limited numbers

If you love everything ice cream, you may be excited to know that New York's famous Museum of Ice Cream is included in the slew of new attractions slated to open in Singapore.

The US-based establishment's first international location will open its doors to the public in August this year, but you can reserve your tickets from today (April 12) — if you're fast enough.

Limited quantities of early-access tickets are now available for reservation on their website. The price ranges from $38 (if you buy four or more tickets) to $42 for an individual ticket.

As the Museum of Ice Cream's tickets get snapped up pretty fast in the US (they currently have a growing waitlist of 200,000 guests), it's fair to anticipate that the same may happen in Singapore, so you'd better act fast if you want to secure a spot to visit the attraction.

What can you expect from the Singapore location?

Located among the lush greenery at Dempsey, the space will feature 14 never-before-seen installations that are solely dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream.

Visitors can look forward to frolicking around in a pink and yellow playground with 10,000 bananas, snapping Instagram shots at a massive sprinkle pool and savouring five unique ice cream treats.

There will also be Singapore-inspired elements such as a fully functional dragon playground similar to those found in older HDB estates.

It'll take about 60 to 90 minutes to finish the entire route and guests will be guided through the experience by the museum's performers.

