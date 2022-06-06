Don't have a green thumb? Try out these hardy plants first

As realistic as some fake plants may look, they can’t compare to the real deal. Not only are live houseplants a sight for sore eyes, they possess an effortless ability to enliven a space - simply place a couple in your living area (aesthetic plant stands or pots are a bonus) and you’re good to go.

Plus, tending to your own mini indoor garden can be a therapeutic hobby too. And fret not if you don’t have green fingers - these low-maintenance plants will make plant parenthood a breeze.

Epipremnum aureum

Also known as the money plant or Devil's Ivy, it’s almost impossible for the epipremnum aureum to perish - the climbing vine is able to maintain its rich green hues even when kept in low-light conditions.

And whilst its heart-shaped leaves may go limp if you forget to water it, it’ll bounce back quickly after a good drink. It can be easily propagated as well - all you have to do is snip off a portion with at least one node intact and place it in a container with clean water.

Sansevieria

Here’s another easy one to check off on the list. Commonly referred to as the snake plant because of its elongated leaf shape, it’s incredibly easy to care for, and can be found in just about every plant store. The best part?

It doesn’t require frequent watering, and will do just fine in both direct sunlight and shade. And here’s a fun fact: Did you know that snake plants produce oxygen at night, making it an ideal plant to have in the bedroom?

Peace lily

Looking for a flowering plant, you say? Enter the peace lily - its creamy white blooms (or spathes) make for an elegant contrast to its glossy, dark green leaves.

And whilst peace lilies will do fine in shade, indirect bright light is more likely to encourage it to flower. Also, don’t freak out if you find that its glossy leaves have gone limp every now and then - all it needs is plenty of water to bounce right back.

Syngoniums

If you’d like something fancier, try the easy-going syngonium. Its distinctively-shaped leaves resemble arrowheads, and come in a myriad of colours and patterns.

Trim it every so often to keep it bushy and full, or let it trail naturally as they would in the wild. And whilst they do prefer indirect bright light, they will do well in any spot - just remember to water these thirsty fellas well.

Philodendron Burle Marx

Named after famed Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx, this philodendron is a fast grower that requires minimal supervision and care - all it needs is bright light, well-draining soil and thorough watering to be a happy plant.

And if you give it a pole to climb, expect it to grow vigorously. For something a little more exotic, go for the variegated version with splashes of creamy yellows on its narrow, heart-shaped leaves.

Airplant

For the ultimate fuss-free plant, this is it - you won’t even have to deal with potting media. Air plants have proved popular with new plant parents as they are able to survive in just about any environment, and they make for great home decor too.

Style it any way you wish - be it in a stylish stand or on gorgeous holders. Here’s a quick care tip: Air plants take in water through their leaves, so all you have to do is soak them in water for half an hour or so on a weekly basis to keep them looking great.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.