Don't have tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix? Here are 8 places where you can watch the race

While the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most exciting events of the year, not all of us are lucky enough to get tickets for it.

But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the action.

There are plenty of great spots around the city where you can catch the high-speed excitement of the race, which will take place from Oct 3 to 5 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and many of these are even free — here are some suggestions.

Esplanade Roof Terrace

Did you know that Esplanade has a roof terrace that offers a panoramic view of the city and Marina Bay?

Located on level four of the theatre complex, the open-air space is free to enter and a good spot to get a good view of the race.

Address: 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

Fort Canning Park

Thanks to Fort Canning Park's location on a hill, visitors are able to enjoy elevated views of the city, including the race track.

While it's free to enter, do note that it is a popular viewing spot during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, so do arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Address: 6 Fort Canning Rd, Singapore 179494

Gardens by the Bay

While Gardens by the Bay is a sprawling space, there are some areas within the attraction where the public can watch the race from, such as the Supertree Grove.

Members of the public can also pay a little more to go up the OCBC Skyway for a more panoramic view of the race.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Helix Bridge

The Helix Bridge, which is the pedestrian bridge linking Marina Centre with Marina South, is one of the more popular and accessible free viewing spots as it is situated near the grandstands and F1 pit building.

It also offers excellent views of the final sector and turns leading to the finish line.

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Marina Square

On level three of Marina Square is a rooftop garden which is free and accessible to the public.

And if you want to enjoy some food while watching the race, head over to the mall's food court on level four, which also provides great views of the track.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Millenia Walk

Thanks to its proximity to the Formula 1 circuits, Millenia Walk is one of better spots to get a clear look of the tracks.

The Millenia Walk Link Bridge which connects the mall to Marina Square provides a close, aerial view of turn six on the track.

An alternative viewing spot is the second floor of Millenia Walk next to Harvey Norman.

Address: 9 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039596

National Gallery Singapore

The National Gallery is right next to the Marina Bay Circuit, overlooking the Padang and Saint Andrew's Road.

Its excellent location has several vantage points to watch the race, including the rooftop terrace, which gives you a bird's-eye view of the track.

Address: 1 Saint Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957

National Library

Apart from being a place to borrow books, the National Library is surprisingly a pretty good spot to watch the Formula 1 race from.

Head to the 12th floor of the building to get an excellent view of the track at Raffles Avenue, as well as the Esplanade Bridge towards Suntec City and Marina Bay.

Address: 100 Victoria St, Singapore 188064

