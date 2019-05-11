Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this

Find yourself stumped during a job interview?

Whether it’s because you didn’t prepare for it enough or that you were asked a question you didn’t quite expect, you should never say that you’re unable to answer the question.

“Remain calm while thinking about your answer. Don’t say ‘I don’t know’ or make things up on the spot,” advises Wendy Heng, associate director of sales and marketing, supply chain and procurement at Robert Walters Singapore.

She adds that you should clarify the question if you want to give it a go.

“But if you really don’t know the answer, you can be frank about your lack of experience,” she says.