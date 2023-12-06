Don't let bed bugs ruin your holiday, here's what you need to know to protect yourself from these critters while travelling

I scream, you scream, we scream for bed bugs.

These nefarious critters are having their 15 minutes of fame, making headlines from South Korea to France.

But don't let the name fool you into thinking they are only found in beds.

Bed bugs can also hide in cushions, furniture, curtains and public spaces like cinemas and hotels.

Research has also shown that spotting a bed bug is a cause for concern.

One study from the University of Sheffield in England warned that "a single pregnant bed bug could rapidly produce generations of offspring, leading to an infestation in weeks".

These pests are generally nocturnal and mainly feed on human blood.

Their bites can also trigger an allergic reaction, leading to itchy bumps on the skin.

As you embark on your holiday, here are some tips on how to protect yourself from bed bugs while travelling.

Red flags to look out for

As you collect your bearings after checking in to your accommodation, there are a few things you can do to ensure there are no bed bugs in the room.

Luckily, bed bugs can be spotted with the naked eye.

According to WebMD, they are typically around the size of an apple seed, oval-shaped and reddish-brown.

Tell-tale signs of bed bugs' presence are blood stains and black spots, which could possibly be their excrements, reports Healthline. Furthermore, their yellowish exoskeleton and eggs are also indicators that they might be lurking around in the vicinity.

Other areas that are easily missed include cracks and crevices around the bed, walls and ceilings. Use a torchlight to inspect the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of the room.

While tempting as it sounds to leave your luggage on the floor after a long flight, it’s wise to place them on the luggage rack or the bathtub.

Also opt for a hard-cased luggage, as it will be difficult for bed bugs to crawl on them compared to fabric surfaces.

Don’t leave clothes lying around and avoid storing them in the wardrobe.

If bitten, you will notice clusters of bed bug bites on the skin typically in a zig-zag pattern or a straight line.

For extra measure, you can consider purchasing disposable bed sheets. They are also available in full sets, which include sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases.

There could be a chance that bed bugs can hitchhike along with you on your way back home.

Just to be safe, unpack your luggage away from the bed rooms or furniture with clothed surfaces.

For your clothes, soak them in hot water, ideally above 60 degrees Celsius to kill potential bed bugs, followed by a wash-and-dry cycle using your washing machine and dryer.

For serious cases, consider hiring a professional pest control service.

ALSO READ: Bugging out? Your ultimate guide to battling bedbugs in Singapore

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.