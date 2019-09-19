Don't make a decision on an empty stomach, says new study

New UK research has found that if you have a major decision to make, you shouldn't do it when you're feeling hungry, or you might settle for a worse deal.

Carried out by researchers from the University of Dundee, the new small-scale study looked at 50 participants with an average age of 21.7, who were asked questions relating to food, money and other rewards when they had eaten two hours before the test and again when they had not eaten anything for ten hours.

The questions asked the participants whether they would prefer one of the rewards now, such as a chocolate bar or a sum of money, or a larger reward days or weeks later.

The findings, published in the latest edition of the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review, showed that for all three of the different types of rewards, people expressed a stronger preference for a smaller reward immediately when hungry, rather than a larger reward which would arrive later.